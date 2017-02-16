naturewn.com

More Than Half of Americans Are Stressed Out Due to Politics

By John Raphael
Feb 16, 2017 10:34 AM EST
More than half of Americans consider the current political climate as either somewhat or very significant source of stress in their lives.
A new analysis by the American Psychological Association revealed that more than half of Americans consider the current political climate as either somewhat or very significant source of stress in their lives.

The analysis, entitled "Stress in America: Coping with Change," showed that the overall average stress levels of Americans have rose from 4.8 to 5.1 on a 10-point scale. Aside from the political climate of the country, Americans also reported feeling anxious over the results of the U.S. elections and the future of the country.

"The stress we're seeing around political issues is deeply concerning, because it's hard for Americans to get away from it," said Katherine C. Nordal, Ph.D., APA's executive director for professional practice, in a press release. "We're surrounded by conversations, news and social media that constantly remind us of the issues that are stressing us the most."

For the analysis, APA commissioned a survey in early January 2017. The survey asked the participants to rate the sources of their stress, including the results of the 2016 elections, political climate and future of the country under the new administration.

The January 2017 survey showed that 57 percent of the respondents reported that the current political climate is somewhat or very significant source of stress. Additionally, 66 percent are stressed over the future of the country. About half, or 49 percent, of the respondents also showed similar anxiety to the outcome of the 2016 elections.

Democrats were more likely to report being stressed over the results of the election with 72 percent. On the other hand, only 26 percent of the republican reported to be stressed over the election results. Despite the lower number of republicans who reported to be anxious over the election results, over half of them, or 59 percent, said that the future of the country remain a somewhat or very significant source of stress for them. On the other hand, 76 percent of the Democrats reported experiencing the same stress over the future of our country.

Due to the alarming number of Americans being stressed with the current political climate, APA recommends people to stay informed, but know their limitations.

