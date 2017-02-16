naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA United States NASA news Elon Musk Donald Trump

Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists

By Jess F.
Feb 16, 2017 10:41 AM EST
Meteor Shower Over The United Kingdom
A huge peanut-sized asteroid that is bigger than the Empire State Building passed by the Earth. It was labeled as hazardous by experts.
(Photo : Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

What could be more frightening than an asteroid hurtling towards the planet? An asteroid that's bigger than the Empire State Building.

A peanut-sized asteroid was discovered by a giant radio telescope in Puerto Rico. Its size suggests the potential hazards it entails, good thing it wasn't moving towards the planet.

The Arecibo Observatory radio telescope built inside a Puerto Rican sinkhole spotted the space rock. The said telescope was built to detect signals for aliens, according to Business Insider.

With its powerful radar station, the telescope is also capable of detecting passing objects by their ping and, in turn, film the echoes created by the moving object. Due to the size of the asteroid, it was easily detected by the Arecibo Observatory radio telescope. The telescope managed to capture a stunning video of the asteroid when it passed by the planet. With the help of the telescope, experts were able to conclude that the asteroid is shaped like a giant peanut.

Experts say that asteroid 2015 BN509 is bigger than New York's Empire State Building. The asteroid just flew passed by the planet in the first week of February moving as fast as 44,000 mph. Its closest distance to Earth is about 14 times the space between the planet and the moon, according to a report.

BN509 is dangerous with its size at 200 meters (660 feet) wide and 400 meters (1,310 feet) long. Although it missed the planet, some believe that it could still hit the Earth in the future. Due to the newfound use of the 1,000-foot-wide Arecibo Observatory radio telescope, some suggest that it could be the Earth's defense from a killer asteroid, according to Wired.

NASA is also working towards securing the planet from alarming asteroid strikes. Last year, the OSIRIS-REx mission was launched to retrieve rock samples and perform surface mapping that will enhance the Earth's asteroid-detecting capabilities that could save lives in the future.


Tagsasteroid, Empire State Building, Arecibo Observatory, peanut sized asteroid, asteroid impact, giant asteroid

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

What's Up for February Stargazing? Venus, Comet 45P and Asteroid Vesta Take the Spotlight

Bus-Sized Asteroid Captured Passing by the Earth and Moon

NASA To Explore An Asteroid Composed of 'Quadrillion' of Metals

NASA Unveils Two New Asteroid Missions, To Launch Lucy and Psyche

NASA NEOWISE Detects Two Space Rocks Including a Comet or Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Join the Conversation

Boa

WATCH: Rare 55-Foot Boa Shows Up in Brazil After 64 Years
More Dead Sperm Whales Washing Up On German Shores
400 Dead Whales: Largest Whale Stranding in Decades Occur in New Zealand
monkeys
Monkeys Join Short List of Animals Who Can Recognize Themselves in the Mirror
Venomous snake
Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did
Donald Trump Campaigns In Wisconsin
Rage Ensues as USDA Quietly Scrubs Animal Abuse Records
Pilot Whales
Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
Bees
Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
space

Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion

Hunt Down Planets With This Huge Dataset of Stars That's Just Been Made Public

NASA, ESA to Collaborate for a Historic Moon Mission

Hubble Captures a Star Ripping Apart a Massive Comet
science

This Creepy Ostrich-Like Robot Could Be the Future of Deliveries

Scientists Make Realistic Brandy in Days, Skipping Years of Fermentation -- How?

Geologists Cut Into the Heart of Icelandic Volcano for Energy

Want to Lose Weight and Be Healthy? Whole Grains Could Be the Key
tech

Companies, Universities Join 'Crusade' to Replace Fossil Fuels with Nuclear Fusion by 2030 in Canada

The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?

SpaceX to Launch from NASA's Historic Launch Pad on Feb. 18

Uber Hired NASA Engineer to Develop Flying Cars
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Taxi sign
News

Self-Driving Flying Taxis to Be Launched in Dubai This July
Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes
News

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives
Palmyra
News

Heartbreaking Footage Shows Syrian Heritage Destroyed by ISIS
Glaciers
News

Canadian Glaciers Are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade

Most Popular

  1. 1 Bees Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
  2. 2 Supernova Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion
  3. 3 Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?
  4. 4 Eating Less Reduced Calorie Consumption Linked to Slower Aging Process
  5. 5 New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics