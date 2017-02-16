naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA United States NASA news Elon Musk Donald Trump

Global Warming Is Causing Oceans to Lose Oxygen, Find Out How

By John Raphael
Feb 16, 2017 11:00 AM EST
Ocean Warming
The average oxygen concentration in the world's ocean has decreased by more than two percent over the last 50 years.
(Photo : Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The melting ice caps and glaciers have become one of the main images used to prove the existence of global warming. However, a new study showed that the warming climate is not only affecting the Polar Regions, but also the amount of oxygen in the ocean.

The study, published in the journal Nature, showed that the average oxygen concentration in the world's ocean has decreased by more than two percent over the last 50 years.

"We were able to document the oxygen distribution and its changes for the entire ocean for the first time," said Dr. Sunke Schmidtko, an oceanographer at GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research and lead author of the study, in a press release. "These numbers are an essential prerequisite for improving forecasts for the ocean of the future."

For the study, the researchers analyzed all available historic data on ocean salinity, temperature, depth and oxygen from all around the world. Using these data, in addition to current measurements, the researchers carefully reconstruct the development of the oxygen budget for the past 50 years.

The researchers found that the amount of oxygen concentration throughout the entire ocean has decreased during the study period, with the oxygen loss most notable in northern Pacific Ocean and southern Atlantic. The amount of oxygen lost is approximately 5 petamoles or 80 billion metric tons. Furthermore, the researchers discovered that the number of dead zones in the oceans, or areas with no oxygen, have quadrupled since 1960.

There are two possible ways how global warming can influence the levels of oxygen concentration in the ocean. The increasing atmospheric temperature is making the ocean surface warmer. Unlike colder waters, warmer waters absorb less oxygen from the atmosphere. Additionally, increasing ocean temperatures could also alter the ocean circulation. As the warmer water stabilize the stratification of the ocean, it weakens the circulation connecting the surface with the deeper parts of the ocean. Due to this, less oxygen is being transported into the deep sea.

Oxygen loss in the ocean can have detrimental consequences in the future. The researchers noted that the uneven distribution of oxygen throughout the ocean could have far-reaching consequences for fisheries and coastal economies.

Tagsoxygen, ocean, salinity, global warming, temperatures, Ocean Warming, ocean losing oxygen

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

ALERT: Canadian Glaciers are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade

ALERT: Large-Scale Tornado Outbreak Becoming More Frequent in the US

Nearly 22 Million Pounds of Plastic Pollution Enter the Great Lakes Every Year

ALERT: Mysterious Lake in East Antarctica Could Promote Ice Shelf Collapse

Scientists Reveal Mechanism Behind 'Marine Methane Paradox'

Join the Conversation

Boa

WATCH: Rare 55-Foot Boa Shows Up in Brazil After 64 Years
More Dead Sperm Whales Washing Up On German Shores
400 Dead Whales: Largest Whale Stranding in Decades Occur in New Zealand
monkeys
Monkeys Join Short List of Animals Who Can Recognize Themselves in the Mirror
Venomous snake
Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did
Donald Trump Campaigns In Wisconsin
Rage Ensues as USDA Quietly Scrubs Animal Abuse Records
Pilot Whales
Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
Bees
Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
space

Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion

Hunt Down Planets With This Huge Dataset of Stars That's Just Been Made Public

NASA, ESA to Collaborate for a Historic Moon Mission

Hubble Captures a Star Ripping Apart a Massive Comet
science

This Creepy Ostrich-Like Robot Could Be the Future of Deliveries

Scientists Make Realistic Brandy in Days, Skipping Years of Fermentation -- How?

Geologists Cut Into the Heart of Icelandic Volcano for Energy

Want to Lose Weight and Be Healthy? Whole Grains Could Be the Key
tech

Companies, Universities Join 'Crusade' to Replace Fossil Fuels with Nuclear Fusion by 2030 in Canada

The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?

SpaceX to Launch from NASA's Historic Launch Pad on Feb. 18

Uber Hired NASA Engineer to Develop Flying Cars
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Taxi sign
News

Self-Driving Flying Taxis to Be Launched in Dubai This July
Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes
News

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives
Palmyra
News

Heartbreaking Footage Shows Syrian Heritage Destroyed by ISIS
Glaciers
News

Canadian Glaciers Are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade

Most Popular

  1. 1 Bees Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
  2. 2 Supernova Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion
  3. 3 Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?
  4. 4 Eating Less Reduced Calorie Consumption Linked to Slower Aging Process
  5. 5 New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics