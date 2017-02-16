naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA United States NASA news Elon Musk Donald Trump

'Game of Thrones' Inspired 'Three-Eyed' Raven Set to Conquer Space

By Naia Carlos
Feb 16, 2017 10:25 AM EST
Endeavour Orbits Earth Docked To International Space Station
NASA envisions autonomous rendezvous in the future, making refuelling and servicing satellites possible even without human participation.
(Photo : Paolo Nespoli - ESA/NASA via Getty Images)

"Game of Thrones" is so popular, it's actually about to make its way to space. NASA announced in an official release that it will be launching a "three-eyed Raven" technology module headed to the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The television-inspired Raven will be observing vehicles docked at the ISS for data to be used in future autonomous rendezvous with orbiting spacecraft. Autonomous rendezvous means that the contact between two spacecraft will no longer need actual human intervention, even from the ground. This groundbreaking technology will allow satellites to be refueled and serviced with another. It's also much faster and easier.

"Two spacecraft autonomously rendezvousing is crucial for many future NASA missions and Raven is maturing this never-before-attempted technology," Ben Reed, deputy division director, for the Satellite Servicing Projects Division (SSPD) at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, explained. His division is currently developing and managing this demonstration mission.

Aging satellites -- or "clients" -- are not equipped with technology for rendezvous, so the servicer has to do it on its own. Thus, the data the Raven will be collecting is crucial to perfect the advanced machine vision system that this servicing spacecraft will be using.

Reed added in a report from Space, "Of the 5,000 or so spacecraft that have launched since the dawn of time, the vast, vast majority were not designed to be rendezvoused with or docked to in orbit. Those are the satellites that we are developing technologies for."

The "three-eyed" Raven -- named after Game of Thrones' three-eyed crow -- has three different sensors for getting its data: visible, infrared and lidar.

The Raven is expected to be in the ISS for only two years, but the data it collects will be supporting NASA missions for decades. Specifically, it will be used in the upcoming Restore-L servicing mission, which is tasked to refuel the orbiting satellite Landsat 7. Scientists are also hoping that the technology can benefit the systems in the planned Mars missions.

TagsNASA, Ben Reed, satellite, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Game of Thrones, GOT, Three-Eyed Raven, Game of Thrones three-eyed raven

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Global Warming Is Causing Oceans to Lose Oxygen, Find Out How

Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists

This Star Gets Really Nervous Every Time Its Companion Planet Comes Near

More Than Half of Americans Are Stressed Out Due to Politics

'Game of Thrones' Inspired 'Three-Eyed' Raven Set to Conquer Space

Join the Conversation

Boa

WATCH: Rare 55-Foot Boa Shows Up in Brazil After 64 Years
More Dead Sperm Whales Washing Up On German Shores
400 Dead Whales: Largest Whale Stranding in Decades Occur in New Zealand
monkeys
Monkeys Join Short List of Animals Who Can Recognize Themselves in the Mirror
Venomous snake
Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did
Donald Trump Campaigns In Wisconsin
Rage Ensues as USDA Quietly Scrubs Animal Abuse Records
Pilot Whales
Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
Bees
Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
space

Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion

Hunt Down Planets With This Huge Dataset of Stars That's Just Been Made Public

NASA, ESA to Collaborate for a Historic Moon Mission

Hubble Captures a Star Ripping Apart a Massive Comet
science

This Creepy Ostrich-Like Robot Could Be the Future of Deliveries

Scientists Make Realistic Brandy in Days, Skipping Years of Fermentation -- How?

Geologists Cut Into the Heart of Icelandic Volcano for Energy

Want to Lose Weight and Be Healthy? Whole Grains Could Be the Key
tech

Companies, Universities Join 'Crusade' to Replace Fossil Fuels with Nuclear Fusion by 2030 in Canada

The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?

SpaceX to Launch from NASA's Historic Launch Pad on Feb. 18

Uber Hired NASA Engineer to Develop Flying Cars
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Taxi sign
News

Self-Driving Flying Taxis to Be Launched in Dubai This July
Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes
News

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives
Palmyra
News

Heartbreaking Footage Shows Syrian Heritage Destroyed by ISIS
Glaciers
News

Canadian Glaciers Are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade

Most Popular

  1. 1 Bees Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
  2. 2 Supernova Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion
  3. 3 Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?
  4. 4 Eating Less Reduced Calorie Consumption Linked to Slower Aging Process
  5. 5 New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics