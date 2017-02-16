naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA United States NASA news Elon Musk Donald Trump

$500 Billion Plan to Refreeze the Arctic Revealed by Scientists

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Feb 16, 2017 10:08 AM EST
Antarctica
A group of 14 scientists has submitted a $500-worth proposal to use gigantic machines to save the Arctic from the harsh effects of climate change.
(Photo : Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A group of 14 scientists has submitted a $500-worth proposal to use gigantic machines to save the Arctic from the harsh effects of climate change.

The group, led by astrophysicist Steven Desch, suggested using massive devices that would pump 1.3 meters of water to the surface during the winter. The water would come from beneath the ice.

The idea comes from the theory that the cold temperature would freeze the water and thicken the ice cap. Based on their computation, this would increase the ice's thickness by one meter per decade.

The wind-powered pumps are to be deployed across the 10 percent of the area. Their estimate suggests that a total of 10 million pumps which would require 10 million tons of steel per year are needed.

While it may seem ambitious, the paper argues that the 2015 Paris Agreement would not be enough to solve the Arctic crisis. In addition, the current administration's lack of support for climate change initiatives is also adding more pressure on the scientists to think of an urgent solution for the dilemma.

"Our only strategy at present seems to be to tell people to stop burning fossil fuels," Desch told The Guardian. "It's a good idea but it is going to need a lot more than that to stop the Arctic's sea ice from disappearing."

Science Alert noted that this is not the first proposal that involved "geoengineering" the Arctic to address the rapid melting of the sea ice. Other proposals include scattering bright aerosol particles over the ice to deflect solar radiation and creating artificial clouds to prevent heat from reaching the surface.

Meanwhile, an expert who was not involved in the study thinks that the proposal of Desch's team would not work.

"Global warming in response to rising CO2 concentrations would continue despite efforts to grow ice in the Arctic," Julienne Stroeve of University College London told CNN. "Thus, the excess heat at lower latitudes would still be transported towards the Arctic via atmospheric and oceanic circulation and this would counter efforts to grow ice in the Arctic."

Recent estimate suggests that if no measures are taken to curb CO2 emissions, summer Arctic sea ice would be gone by 2030.

TagsArctic sea ice, Arctic, Arctic ice melt, Arctic Ice, global warming, climate change, proposal, refreeze, Arctic sea ice melt, arctic refreeze

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Global Warming Is Causing Oceans to Lose Oxygen, Find Out How

Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists

This Star Gets Really Nervous Every Time Its Companion Planet Comes Near

More Than Half of Americans Are Stressed Out Due to Politics

'Game of Thrones' Inspired 'Three-Eyed' Raven Set to Conquer Space

Join the Conversation

Boa

WATCH: Rare 55-Foot Boa Shows Up in Brazil After 64 Years
More Dead Sperm Whales Washing Up On German Shores
400 Dead Whales: Largest Whale Stranding in Decades Occur in New Zealand
monkeys
Monkeys Join Short List of Animals Who Can Recognize Themselves in the Mirror
Venomous snake
Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did
Donald Trump Campaigns In Wisconsin
Rage Ensues as USDA Quietly Scrubs Animal Abuse Records
Pilot Whales
Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
Bees
Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
space

Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion

Hunt Down Planets With This Huge Dataset of Stars That's Just Been Made Public

NASA, ESA to Collaborate for a Historic Moon Mission

Hubble Captures a Star Ripping Apart a Massive Comet
science

This Creepy Ostrich-Like Robot Could Be the Future of Deliveries

Scientists Make Realistic Brandy in Days, Skipping Years of Fermentation -- How?

Geologists Cut Into the Heart of Icelandic Volcano for Energy

Want to Lose Weight and Be Healthy? Whole Grains Could Be the Key
tech

Companies, Universities Join 'Crusade' to Replace Fossil Fuels with Nuclear Fusion by 2030 in Canada

The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?

SpaceX to Launch from NASA's Historic Launch Pad on Feb. 18

Uber Hired NASA Engineer to Develop Flying Cars
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Taxi sign
News

Self-Driving Flying Taxis to Be Launched in Dubai This July
Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes
News

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives
Palmyra
News

Heartbreaking Footage Shows Syrian Heritage Destroyed by ISIS
Glaciers
News

Canadian Glaciers Are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade

Most Popular

  1. 1 Bees Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
  2. 2 Supernova Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion
  3. 3 Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?
  4. 4 Eating Less Reduced Calorie Consumption Linked to Slower Aging Process
  5. 5 New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics