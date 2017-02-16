naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change Elon Musk United States animals

400 Dead Whales: Largest Whale Stranding in Decades Occur in New Zealand

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Feb 16, 2017 05:10 AM EST
More Dead Sperm Whales Washing Up On German Shores
While whale stranding in the country is not a new occurrence, the latest strandings are the largest the country has witnessed so far since the 1980s.
(Photo : Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

A beach in New Zealand has become a graveyard for pilot whales.

According to reports, around 650 whales were stranded near Puponga, on the Golden Bay shore of Farewell Spit last week. The officers and volunteers tried to save as many whales as they could by refloating them back to the sea. Unfortunately, 400 of them did not make it.

While whale stranding in New Zealand is not a new occurrence, the latest strandings are the largest the country has witnessed so far since the 19805. In an interview with BBC, a resident said whale carcasses have been a seasonal sight.

"There's a lot of theories out there as to why it happens, but at the end of the day I think there's four or five hotspots where they strand [in New Zealand], and the one thing they all have in common is shallow water," Gary Riordan said. He added that whale stranding is seasonal and usually happens around January and February. 

Reuters reported that the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) has issued a statement early this week, closing the beach and warning the public about carcasses that might explode on the beach.

To address the situation, the workers started to pop the carcasses one by one using knives and needles to slowly release the internal gas pressure and prevent the bodies from exploding.

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, most carcasses had already been moved onto sand dunes. It would take several months before their bodies would rot and decompose. Other whales were left in the areas where they were because the excavation machine could not reach their location.

New York Times notes that the reason for the massive stranding is still unknown and Massey University in New Zealand are planning to study some of the dead animals to learn how they had died.

Tagswhale stranding, dead whale, carcass, whale carcass, New Zealand, beaching, golden bay, Farewell Spit

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual

Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding

Solar Storms Could Be Driving Hundreds of Whales to Death

Selfie-Seeking Tourists Dragged and Killed Baby Dolphin for the Perfect Instagram Photo

WATCH: Rare 55-Foot Boa Shows Up in Brazil After 64 Years

Join the Conversation

Macaque monkeys

Monkeys Join Short List of Animals Who Can Recognize Themselves in the Mirror
Venomous snake
Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did
Donald Trump Campaigns In Wisconsin
Rage Ensues as USDA Quietly Scrubs Animal Abuse Records
Pilot Whales
Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
Bees
Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
Gecko Lizard
New Gecko Species Literally Jumps Out of Its Own Skin to Escape Predators -- How?
Controversy Rages After Shooting Death Of Endangered Gorilla At Cincinnati Zoo
Gorilla Snack? Cheetos That Looks Like Harambe Sells on Ebay
space

Elon Musk: Make Earth a 'Multi-Planet Civilization' via Trump's Advisory Council

Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion

Hubble Captures a Star Ripping Apart a Massive Comet

Earth's Protector: Saturn Keeps Asteroids From Crashing Into The Planet
science

This Creepy Ostrich-Like Robot Could Be the Future of Deliveries

Scientists Make Realistic Brandy in Days, Skipping Years of Fermentation -- How?

Geologists Cut Into the Heart of Icelandic Volcano for Energy

New Species of Marine Annelid Worm Discovered in Antarctica
tech

Companies, Universities Join 'Crusade' to Replace Fossil Fuels with Nuclear Fusion by 2030 in Canada

The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?

Multi-Energy: Scientists Discover Material That Can Harness Electricity From Different Sources Simultaneously

Scientists Explore Potential Impact of LED Street Lighting on Wildlife
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes
News

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives
Amazon forest
News

Twins? Strange Monuments Resembling Stonehenge Found
Chemotherapy
News

Bye, Hair Loss! Cooling Cap Protects Hair During Chemotherapy
New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic
News

Opioid Crisis: Is the Massive Pricehike on Naloxene Putting Lives in Danger?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Bees Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
  2. 2 Supernova Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion
  3. 3 Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?
  4. 4 Eating Less Reduced Calorie Consumption Linked to Slower Aging Process
  5. 5 New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics