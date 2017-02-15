naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Earth United States climate change

Bye, Hair Loss! This Cooling Cap Protects Hair During Chemotherapy

By John Raphael
Feb 15, 2017 09:29 AM EST
Chemotherapy
Using a cooling cap during cancer treatment could prevent hair loss that comes with chemotherapy.
(Photo : Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

Battling with breast cancer takes a lot of courage, energy and time. Aside from the dangers of the cancer, women undergoing chemotherapy is also under intense emotional fight as they lose their hair during the course of the treatment.

Now, two new studies revealed that using a cooling cap during cancer treatment could prevent hair loss that comes with chemotherapy.

The studies, both published in the journal JAMA Network, showed that women who used a scalp-cooling system were more likely to keep some of their hair after chemotherapy. The first study, which was conducted by researchers at University of California - San Francisco, used DigniCap cooling system. The second study, which was conducted by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine, used the Paxman cooling system. The DigniCap is the only cooling cap approved by the Food and Drugs Administration, while the Paxman system is still under review by the FDA.

"I think it's a very exciting tool, because hair loss is such a horrible manifestation of chemotherapy," said Dr. Harold Burstein, a breast cancer specialist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and an associate professor at Harvard Medical School in Boston, in a report from Reuters Health.

For the DigniCap study, the researchers recruited 122 patients who had either stage I or II breast cancer. One hundred six of the patients used DigniCap while 16 patients served as control and did not used the cooling cap. Among the patients using the DigniCap, 66.3 percent or 67 lost less than 50 percent of their hair. On the other hand, all the patients in the control group lost their hair.

The Paxman trial also got positive results. Among the 95 participants who used the cooling cap, 48 have lost less than half of their hair. Similar to the DigniCap study, women who did not use the cooling cap during the Paxman trial lost all of their hair.

At present, DigniCap is the only available cooling cap in the market. It is available at infusion centers in 17 states at an average cost between $1,500 and $3,000, depending on the number of chemotherapy cycles.

Tagsbreast cancer, chemotherapy, hair loss, Cooling Cap, cancer, cooling cap for cancer, Cancer Treatment, prevent hair loss from cancer, cancer hair loss, chemotherapy hair loss

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Warning: More Than 2 Dozens of Toxic Chemicals Found in Fast Food Packages

ALERT: Breast Cancer Survivors Should Avoid Grilled Meat as Much as Possible, Here's Why

Spice Up Your Life: Active Ingredient in Chili or Peppers Could Kill Breast Cancer Cells

Bye, Hair Loss! Cancer Patients Undergoing Chemotherapy Could Now Preserve Their Hair

This Experimental Therapy Allegedly Cured Cancer Patient

Join the Conversation

Donald Trump Campaigns In Wisconsin

Rage Ensues as USDA Quietly Scrubs Animal Abuse Records
Pilot Whales
Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
Bees
Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
Gecko Lizard
New Gecko Species Literally Jumps Out of Its Own Skin to Escape Predators -- How?
Controversy Rages After Shooting Death Of Endangered Gorilla At Cincinnati Zoo
Gorilla Snack? Cheetos That Looks Like Harambe Sells on Ebay
space

Elon Musk: Make Earth a 'Multi-Planet Civilization' via Trump's Advisory Council

India's ISRO Will Attempt to Reach Venus, Mars

3 Landing Sites Shortlisted for Mars 2020 Mission to Retrieve Rocks From the Red Planet

Sixty Newly Discovered Planets Include a Rocky 'Super Earth'
science

Portland Teen Discovers New Cost-Efficient Way to Make Salt Water Drinkable

Bye, Hair Loss! This Cooling Cap Protects Hair During Chemotherapy

ALERT: Canadian Glaciers are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade

Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did
tech

23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, AI Experts Pitch in 'Rules' for AI Development

The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?

Multi-Energy: Scientists Discover Material That Can Harness Electricity From Different Sources Simultaneously

Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance, Delivery, Pollination
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Amazon forest
News

Twins? Strange Monuments Resembling Stonehenge Found
Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes
News

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?
New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic
News

Opioid Crisis: Is the Massive Pricehike on Injectable Naloxene Putting Lives in Danger?
Supermoon Appears Big And Bright In Night Sky
News

Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night

Most Popular

  1. 1 Bees Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
  2. 2 Supernova Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion
  3. 3 Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?
  4. 4 Eating Less Reduced Calorie Consumption Linked to Slower Aging Process
  5. 5 New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics