naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Earth United States climate change

Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did

By John Raphael
Feb 15, 2017 09:06 AM EST
Venomous snake
Pre-mammalian reptile is the very first animal to produce and use venom.
(Photo : Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Researchers from the University of Witwatersrand found evidence that a small, dog-like, pre-mammalian reptile, Euchambersia, is the very first animal to produce and use venom.

Their discovery, described in a paper published in the journal PLOS One, showed that this mammal was able to turn their saliva into a venomous cocktail 100 million years before snakes did.

"This is the first evidence of the oldest venomous vertebrate ever found, and what is even more surprising is that it is not in a species that we expected it to be," explained Dr. Julien Benoit, a researcher at the Bernard Price Institute for Palaeontological Research at university, in a press release.

Benoit noted that the earliest evidence of snakes having venom dates back to 167 million years ago. On the other hand, the pre-mammalian reptile therapsid Euchambersia lived about 260 million years ago. This suggests that the Euchambersia has evolved to produce and use venom 100 million years before the very first snake was even born.

For the study, the researchers analyzed the only two fossilized skull of Euchambersia ever found. The fossils were found in 1932 and 1966. These fossils suggest that Euchambersia grew between 40 and 50 centimeters long and lived before the first dinosaur appeared.

Using cutting edge CT scans and 3D imagery, the researchers were able to find evidence of anatomical adaptations in the fossilized skulls. This adaptation is compatible with venom production.

The researchers observed a wide circular space in the animal's skull on the upper jaw that was connected to the canine and the mouth by a fine network of bony grooves and canals. Benoit and his team believed that the circular fossa on the jaw accommodates a venom gland.

Additionally, the researchers found teeth that were not yet described in the vicinity of the bones and rock. The teeth include two incisors with preserved crown and a pair of large canines. All the teeth that was found had sharp ridges.

Unlike the modern snakes that inject their venom using needle-like grooves in their teeth, the Euchambersia used its sharp ridges on the outside of its canine teeth. The venom of Euchambersia would flow directly into its mouth and will be passively injected to its victim through the ridges.

Tagsvenom, Euchambersia, snakes, Fossils, Euchambersia, animals, ancient animals, venomous animals, poisonous animals

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Terrifying: Large Tarantula Devours a Foot-long Snake

Florida Recruits Indian Snake Trackers to Hunt Everglades Pythons

Global Warming Impact: Climate Change Elicited Different Response Across Ice Age Vertebrate Species

Amazing Discovery: More Than 120 New Animal Species Found in Philippines' Mindanao Island

Rare, Highly Venomous Sea Snake Found in Iranian Coastal Waters

Join the Conversation

Donald Trump Campaigns In Wisconsin

Rage Ensues as USDA Quietly Scrubs Animal Abuse Records
Pilot Whales
Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
Bees
Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
Gecko Lizard
New Gecko Species Literally Jumps Out of Its Own Skin to Escape Predators -- How?
Controversy Rages After Shooting Death Of Endangered Gorilla At Cincinnati Zoo
Gorilla Snack? Cheetos That Looks Like Harambe Sells on Ebay
space

Elon Musk: Make Earth a 'Multi-Planet Civilization' via Trump's Advisory Council

India's ISRO Will Attempt to Reach Venus, Mars

3 Landing Sites Shortlisted for Mars 2020 Mission to Retrieve Rocks From the Red Planet

Sixty Newly Discovered Planets Include a Rocky 'Super Earth'
science

Portland Teen Discovers New Cost-Efficient Way to Make Salt Water Drinkable

Bye, Hair Loss! This Cooling Cap Protects Hair During Chemotherapy

ALERT: Canadian Glaciers are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade

Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did
tech

23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, AI Experts Pitch in 'Rules' for AI Development

The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?

Multi-Energy: Scientists Discover Material That Can Harness Electricity From Different Sources Simultaneously

Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance, Delivery, Pollination
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Amazon forest
News

Twins? Strange Monuments Resembling Stonehenge Found
Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes
News

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?
New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic
News

Opioid Crisis: Is the Massive Pricehike on Injectable Naloxene Putting Lives in Danger?
Supermoon Appears Big And Bright In Night Sky
News

Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night

Most Popular

  1. 1 Bees Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
  2. 2 Supernova Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion
  3. 3 Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?
  4. 4 Eating Less Reduced Calorie Consumption Linked to Slower Aging Process
  5. 5 New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics