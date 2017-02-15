naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Earth United States climate change

Portland Teen Discovers New Cost-Efficient Way to Make Salt Water Drinkable

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Feb 15, 2017 11:17 AM EST
Teenager Discovers New, Cost-Efficient Way To Make Salt Water Drinkable
A Portland-based teenager is gaining attention all across the country because of an experiment that began in the classroom. The Jesuit High School senior has figured out a new way to create fresh water from sea water.
(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Water is one of man's primary needs to survive. However, the abundance of ocean water in the world does not mean it's readily drinkable. A Portland-based teenager is about to change all of that as he may have cracked the code to turning salt water to drinking water.

A Fresh Set of Eyes Offers New Solution

Meet Chaitanya Karamchedu, a Jesuit High School senior, who is gaining attention across the country because of his classroom experiment. What began as a curious project has sparked a new look on the creation of fresh water. 

For his experiment, Karamchedu worked on a highly absorbent polymer that can potentially lead to a cheaper way of converting seawater to drinking water. According to KPTV, Karamchedu pointed out that only 10 percent of the water in salt water is bonded to salt, so he thought of taking out the remaining 90 percent.

In a report from Oregon Live, he revealed that the best way to make drinkable water is to take water from salt, literally. His teacher, Lara Shamieh, said this is a novel way of looking at the problem. For years, scientists have always looked at traditional methods of converting fresh water, but Karamchedu's new approach on the problem is a game-changer.

"People were concentrated on that 10 percent of water that's bonded to the salt in sea and no one looked at the 90 percent that was free," Shamieh said.

The young scientist won a $10,000 award from the US Agency for International Global Development Development at Intel's International Science Fair and second place at MIT's TechCon Conference.

Looming Problem on Water Scarcity

Metro emphasized that one in eight people do not have access to clean water, which is ironic as 70 percent of the Earth is composed of water. Currently, there are available processes in the market that converts salt water to drinking water. However, they are not easy on the pocket.

These methods are expensive because they require desalination, the process of removing salt particles from water to make it drinkable. Chai's idea of using a polymer will cut costs dramatically.

The process is not finished yet. If scientists are able to focus on the "free" 90 percent water molecules rather than the 10 percent of salt, then mass producing Karamchedu's method could create impact at a larger scale.

TagsChaitanya Karamchedu, Portland, seawater, Drinking Water, drinkable salt water, desalination, salt water, water scarcity

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, AI Experts Pitch in 'Rules' for AI Development

Portland Teen Discovers New Cost-Efficient Way to Make Salt Water Drinkable

Elon Musk: Make Earth a 'Multi-Planet Civilization' via Trump's Advisory Council

Oroville Dam Crisis Not Over Yet, America's Tallest Dam May Not Withstand Incoming Storm

India's ISRO Will Attempt to Reach Venus, Mars

Join the Conversation

Donald Trump Campaigns In Wisconsin

Rage Ensues as USDA Quietly Scrubs Animal Abuse Records
Pilot Whales
Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
Bees
Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
Gecko Lizard
New Gecko Species Literally Jumps Out of Its Own Skin to Escape Predators -- How?
Controversy Rages After Shooting Death Of Endangered Gorilla At Cincinnati Zoo
Gorilla Snack? Cheetos That Looks Like Harambe Sells on Ebay
space

Elon Musk: Make Earth a 'Multi-Planet Civilization' via Trump's Advisory Council

India's ISRO Will Attempt to Reach Venus, Mars

3 Landing Sites Shortlisted for Mars 2020 Mission to Retrieve Rocks From the Red Planet

Sixty Newly Discovered Planets Include a Rocky 'Super Earth'
science

Portland Teen Discovers New Cost-Efficient Way to Make Salt Water Drinkable

Bye, Hair Loss! This Cooling Cap Protects Hair During Chemotherapy

ALERT: Canadian Glaciers are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade

Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did
tech

23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, AI Experts Pitch in 'Rules' for AI Development

The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?

Multi-Energy: Scientists Discover Material That Can Harness Electricity From Different Sources Simultaneously

Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance, Delivery, Pollination
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Amazon forest
News

Twins? Strange Monuments Resembling Stonehenge Found
Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes
News

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?
New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic
News

Opioid Crisis: Is the Massive Pricehike on Injectable Naloxene Putting Lives in Danger?
Supermoon Appears Big And Bright In Night Sky
News

Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night

Most Popular

  1. 1 Bees Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
  2. 2 Supernova Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion
  3. 3 Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?
  4. 4 Eating Less Reduced Calorie Consumption Linked to Slower Aging Process
  5. 5 New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics