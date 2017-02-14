naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Earth Elon Musk United States renewable energy

ALERT: Eating Gluten-Free Diet Could Increase the Risk of Arsenic, Mercury Exposure

By John Raphael
Feb 14, 2017 11:28 AM EST
Rice
Rice flour used as substitute for wheat in gluten-free foods increases exposure risk to arsenic and mercury.
(Photo : VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

More and more Americans are turning to gluten-free diet following the notion that it can reduce inflammation. However, a new study revealed that eating a gluten-free diet may have unintended consequences that could have a negative impact in the overall health of a person.

The study, published in the journal Epidemiology, showed that people in gluten-free diet are at more risk of being exposed to toxic metals, mercury and lead, due to the rice flour used as substitute for wheat in gluten-free foods.

"These results indicate that there could be unintended consequences of eating a gluten-free diet," said Maria Argos, assistant professor of epidemiology at University of Illinois, Chicago School of Public Health and one of the authors of the study, in a press release.

"We regulate levels of arsenic in water, but if rice flour consumption increases the risk for exposure to arsenic, it would make sense to regulate the metal in foods as well," she added.

For the study, the researchers analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to search for a possible connection between gluten-free diet and biomarkers of toxic metals in the blood and urine. Among the 7,471 participants who completed the survey, a total of 73 reported eating a gluten-free diet. The survey was conducted between 2009 and 2014, with the participants aging from 6 to 80 years old.

The researchers observed that people who reported eating a gluten-free diet have higher levels of mercury and arsenic in their blood and urine, compared to those who are not in gluten-free diet. The mercury levels of people in gluten-free diet were 70 percent higher, while their arsenic levels were two times higher than those who are not in gluten-free diet.

The increase exposure to mercury and arsenic were attributed to the use of rice as substitute for wheat. The researchers noted that rice is known to bioaccumulate certain certain toxic metals, including arsenic and mercury, from fertilizers, soil and water.

Despite the increase concentration of arsenic and mercury, the researchers is still not sure whether gluten-free diet poses a significant health risk.

TagsGluten-Free Diet, Wheat, rice, Arsenic, Mercury, mercury exposure, arsenic exposure

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Gluten-Free Diets Might Cause More Harm Than Good in Healthy Kids

Want to Lose Weight and Be Healthy? Whole Grains Could Be the Key

ALERT: Stress, Diet During Christmas Linked to Increased Deaths from Heart Attack

Adding Canola Oil in Your Daily Diet Could Help Trim Belly Fat

Adding Eggs to Salad Could Promote Better Vitamin E Absorption

Join the Conversation

Donald Trump Campaigns In Wisconsin

Rage Ensues as USDA Quietly Scrubs Animal Abuse Records
Pilot Whales
Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
Bees
Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
Gecko Lizard
New Gecko Species Literally Jumps Out of Its Own Skin to Escape Predators -- How?
Controversy Rages After Shooting Death Of Endangered Gorilla At Cincinnati Zoo
Gorilla Snack? Cheetos That Looks Like Harambe Sells on Ebay
space

Hubble Captures a Star Ripping Apart a Massive Comet

Earth's Protector: Saturn Keeps Asteroids From Crashing Into The Planet

Tornado Hits NASA Facility Where Space Launch System Rocket Parts are Manufactured

This Supermassive Black Hole Spent Over a Decade Devouring a Star
science

Scientists Make Realistic Brandy in Days, Skipping Years of Fermentation -- How?

Geologists Cut Into the Heart of Icelandic Volcano for Energy

New Species of Marine Annelid Worm Discovered in Antarctica

New Species of Amoeba Named After 'Lord of the Rings' Character -- Find Out Who!
tech

The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?

Multi-Energy: Scientists Discover Material That Can Harness Electricity From Different Sources Simultaneously

Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance, Delivery, Pollination

Southeast Asia Gears for Cyberwarfare, India Turns to Artificial Intelligence
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Amazon forest
News

Twins? Strange Monuments Resembling Stonehenge Found
Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes
News

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?
New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic
News

Opioid Crisis: Is the Massive Pricehike on Injectable Naloxene Putting Lives in Danger?
Supermoon Appears Big And Bright In Night Sky
News

Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night

Most Popular

  1. 1 Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
  2. 2 The One Percent Has Started to Buy Underground Bunkers For the Apocalypse - Why? The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?
  3. 3 Bees Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
  4. 4 Proof Of Asymmetry: CERN Physicists One Step Closer To See How The Universe Was Not Destroyed by Matter-Antimatter Collisions CERN Physicists Close to Discovering Why the Universe Wasn't Destroyed by Matter-Antimatter Collisions
  5. 5 Scientists Make Realistic Brandy In Days, Skipping Years Of Fermentation - Process Explained Scientists Make Realistic Brandy in Days, Skipping Years of Fermentation -- How?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics