naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA United States Elon Musk Earth renewable energy

WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual

By Naia Carlos
Feb 13, 2017 01:57 PM EST
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
Mating in threes is not uncommon in whales.
(Photo : David McNew/Getty Images)

The life of whales is still quite mysterious, so the footage of three whales swimming and rolling over each other off the coast of Newport, California quickly attracted a slew of spectators both live and online.

As shown in a video (see below), dolphins linger nearby, but the massive gray whales stole the show as they engage in a rarely-seen interaction. The video was captured by photographer and drone operator Mark Girardeau, who spotted the scene from a Davey's Locker charter boat, according to a report from Mercury News. Whales migrate south annually to the warm waters of Baja, but this trio wasn't on the typical migration path that most of them usually take.

Girardeau said that the whales look like they were "on a mission" due to their position. One of the whales was going sideways while the other was on the opposite direction.

"The whales almost came close to the boat because they were flipping and turning around. The whales didn't seem to be distracted at all by our presence," he described the sight.

Originally, the whale watchers believed that they were witnessing the whales mating. After all, mating in threes -- two males and one female -- is a typical situation in whales. However, a report from National Geographic revealed that the footage actually showed three whales engaged in the act of courtship, not mating.

Christopher Fitzsimmons, an education specialist at the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, said that the rolling and rubbing that can be seen in the drone footage is actually the creatures familiarizing themselves with each other. It's also done to make sure the female is receptive to the advances of the males.

Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University director, Bruce Mate, also agreed that there isn't actually mating taking place in the video, pointing out that while one of the males does have its penis out at one point, the female turned her back, indicating she isn't interested.

Gray whales mate belly to belly. The rolling actions seen in the video might be the female continually signalling her disinterest or she is still testing the male.

Tagswhales, Gray Whales, Newport, california, Mark Girardeau, Christopher Fitzsimmons, Bruce Mate, mating gray whales, gray whales courtship, gray whales video, whale courtship, whale videos

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA to Send a Life-Detecting Spacecraft to Jupiter's Moon Europa

WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual

This Creepy Ostrich-Like Robot Could Be the Future of Deliveries

Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding

Aggression or Cooperation? Google Tests AI Behavior by Pitting Them Against Each Other

Join the Conversation

Pilot Whales

Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
Bees
Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
Gecko Lizard
New Gecko Species Literally Jumps Out of Its Own Skin to Escape Predators -- How?
Controversy Rages After Shooting Death Of Endangered Gorilla At Cincinnati Zoo
Gorilla Snack? Cheetos That Looks Like Harambe Sells on Ebay
Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing
WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
space

Earth's Protector: Saturn Keeps Asteroids From Crashing Into The Planet

Tornado Hits NASA Facility Where Space Launch System Rocket Parts are Manufactured

This Supermassive Black Hole Spent Over a Decade Devouring a Star

Physicists Discover Superfluid Black Holes -- What Do They Do?
science

New Species of Marine Annelid Worm Discovered in Antarctica

New Species of Amoeba Named After 'Lord of the Rings' Character -- Find Out Who!

Multi-Energy: Scientists Discover Material That Can Harness Electricity From Different Sources Simultaneously

If Torture Doesn't Work, Why Do We Use It? Psychology Reveals the Reason
tech

Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance, Delivery, Pollination

Southeast Asia Gears for Cyberwarfare, India Turns to Artificial Intelligence

Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen?

Elon Musk, Stephen Hawking Believe There Should Be AI Guidelines to Avoid Catastrophic Future
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Reykjanes Peninsula
News

Geologists Cut Into the Heart of Icelandic Volcano for Energy
Galaxy
News

Hubble Captures a Star Ripping Apart a Massive Comet
Dead Sea Scrolls
News

Scientists Have Unearthed the 12th Dead Sea Scroll Cave
Supermoon Appears Big And Bright In Night Sky
News

Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night

Most Popular

  1. 1 Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
  2. 2 The One Percent Has Started to Buy Underground Bunkers For the Apocalypse - Why? The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?
  3. 3 Bees Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
  4. 4 Proof Of Asymmetry: CERN Physicists One Step Closer To See How The Universe Was Not Destroyed by Matter-Antimatter Collisions CERN Physicists Close to Discovering Why the Universe Wasn't Destroyed by Matter-Antimatter Collisions
  5. 5 Scientists Make Realistic Brandy In Days, Skipping Years Of Fermentation - Process Explained Scientists Make Realistic Brandy in Days, Skipping Years of Fermentation -- How?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics