naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA United States Elon Musk Earth renewable energy

Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding

By John Raphael
Feb 13, 2017 01:44 PM EST
Pilot Whales
Over 200 stranded whales in New Zealand were rescued by nature itself.
(Photo : Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Just a few hours after what was considered to be the third largest whale stranding event ever recorded in New Zealand, a different pod of whales mysteriously beached themselves in New Zealand's Farewell Spit.

According to a report from the National Public Radio, over 650 pilot whales beached themselves in Farewell Spit last week. Among the stranded whales, 350 died, including 20 that were euthanized by the officials. Volunteers and officials were able to refloat 100 of the whales, while more than 200 of the whales were rescued by nature itself.

The over 200 that were able to refloat by themselves were stranded just days after what was considered to be the third largest whale stranding event ever recorded in New Zealand. Local authorities and volunteer were surprised when most of the whales in the second stranding were not there when they came back the next morning.

"We had 240 whales strand yesterday in the afternoon and we were fearful we were going to end up with 240 dead whales this morning," said Herb Christophers, a spokesman for the Department of Conservation, in a report from Reuters. Christophers added that the animals were able to free themselves from being stranded as the tide came in, which enabled them to swim out to the sea.

The initial stranding of the pilot whales was first reported by a conservation worker. The worker spotted more than 400 pilot whales in the thin strip of land in Farewell Spit. Most of the whales in this group were already dead when they were found. Volunteers and conservation workers poured water over the beached whales to cool them down and they were able to refloat about 100 of the whales.

Conservation workers were sure that the whales that beached days later belonged to a separate pod. The rescuers noted that they tagged all the rescued whales in the initial beaching. None of the whales in the second stranding had tags.

Although the two stranding events ended on a positive note due to the self-rescued pilot whales, local officials were still left with the grim task of properly disposing of the whale carcasses.

Tagspilot whales, Farewell Spit, New Zealand, whale strandings, beached whales, beached whales New Zealand, New Zealand whales, stranded whales, whale death

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Researchers Investigate the Death of Nearly 100 False Killer Whales in Florida

Male Orca Found Dead in Canadian Waters Most Likely Died Due to Human Error

Disappearing Humpback Whale Carcass at Arch Cape Found in Short Sand Beach

Sad News: Washed Up Humpback Whale in New Jersey Shore Died Due to Human Interaction

2 Blue Whales Spotted Together Off New England Coast

Join the Conversation

Pilot Whales

Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
Bees
Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
Gecko Lizard
New Gecko Species Literally Jumps Out of Its Own Skin to Escape Predators -- How?
Controversy Rages After Shooting Death Of Endangered Gorilla At Cincinnati Zoo
Gorilla Snack? Cheetos That Looks Like Harambe Sells on Ebay
Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing
WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
space

Earth's Protector: Saturn Keeps Asteroids From Crashing Into The Planet

Tornado Hits NASA Facility Where Space Launch System Rocket Parts are Manufactured

This Supermassive Black Hole Spent Over a Decade Devouring a Star

Physicists Discover Superfluid Black Holes -- What Do They Do?
science

New Species of Marine Annelid Worm Discovered in Antarctica

New Species of Amoeba Named After 'Lord of the Rings' Character -- Find Out Who!

Multi-Energy: Scientists Discover Material That Can Harness Electricity From Different Sources Simultaneously

If Torture Doesn't Work, Why Do We Use It? Psychology Reveals the Reason
tech

Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance, Delivery, Pollination

Southeast Asia Gears for Cyberwarfare, India Turns to Artificial Intelligence

Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen?

Elon Musk, Stephen Hawking Believe There Should Be AI Guidelines to Avoid Catastrophic Future
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Reykjanes Peninsula
News

Geologists Cut Into the Heart of Icelandic Volcano for Energy
Galaxy
News

Hubble Captures a Star Ripping Apart a Massive Comet
Dead Sea Scrolls
News

Scientists Have Unearthed the 12th Dead Sea Scroll Cave
Supermoon Appears Big And Bright In Night Sky
News

Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night

Most Popular

  1. 1 Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
  2. 2 The One Percent Has Started to Buy Underground Bunkers For the Apocalypse - Why? The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?
  3. 3 Bees Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
  4. 4 Proof Of Asymmetry: CERN Physicists One Step Closer To See How The Universe Was Not Destroyed by Matter-Antimatter Collisions CERN Physicists Close to Discovering Why the Universe Wasn't Destroyed by Matter-Antimatter Collisions
  5. 5 Scientists Make Realistic Brandy In Days, Skipping Years Of Fermentation - Process Explained Scientists Make Realistic Brandy in Days, Skipping Years of Fermentation -- How?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics