naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Spacex NASA news technology

Hubble Captures a Star Ripping Apart a Massive Comet

By John Raphael
Feb 10, 2017 10:20 PM EST
Galaxy
A team of scientists at the W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii have discovered what seems to be a remnant of a massive object that was torn apart by a white dwarf star some 170 light years from Earth.
(Photo : NASA via Getty Images)

A team of scientists at the W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii has discovered what seems to be a remnant of a massive object that was torn apart by a white dwarf star some 170 light-years from Earth.

According to a report from Gizmodo, the discovery was made using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. Initially, the researchers wanted to observe the stellar atmosphere of the white dwarf WD 1425+540. However, they were surprised when they found a massive object being ripped apart and scattered in the atmosphere of the white dwarf.

The massive object appears to be icy and has the makeup of a comet. This is the first time that astronomers detected debris from comet-like objects to be orbiting around a white dwarf star. White dwarfs are known to rip apart rocky, asteroid-like objects. Due to this, about 25 to 50 percent of white dwarfs are polluted with debris from asteroid.

Using ultraviolet vision of Hubble's Cosmic Origins Spectrograph (COS), the researchers were able to make measurements that are very challenging to do from the ground. Hubble measured the nitrogen, carbon, oxygen, sulfur, silicon, iron, nickel and hydrogen of the white dwarf's stellar atmosphere, while the Keck observatory provided the measurements for hydrogen, calcium and magnesium.

The researchers found that the debris of the comet were rich in elements that are essential for life including carbon, oxygen, sulfur and nitrogen. It is the first time that nitrogen was detected in the planetary debris that surrounds a white dwarf.

"Nitrogen is a very important element for life as we know it," said lead investigator Siyi Xu of the European Southern Observatory in Garching, Germany, in a press release. "This particular object is quite rich in nitrogen, more so than any object observed in our solar system."

Despite having similar composition with the Halley's Comet, the researchers noted that the comet torn apart by WD 1425+540 is 100,000 times more massive and holds more water.

The white dwarf WD 1425+540 was first recorded in 1974 in the constellation Bootes. It belongs to a binary system, with the distance of its companion star equivalent to 2,000 times the distance of Earth from our Sun.

Tagscomet, halley's comet, white dwarf, Hubble

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Comets Could Be More Dangerous Than Previously Thought

Astronomers Reveal Mechanism Behind Rosetta's Bursting Comet

Astronomers Baffled by a Mysterious Object Lurking Beyond Neptune

Asteroids Act as Water Delivery System to the Moon 4.5 Billion Years Ago, Study Suggests

Ribose In RNA Can Develop In Comets; Life Beyond Earth Still Positive

Join the Conversation

Controversy Rages After Shooting Death Of Endangered Gorilla At Cincinnati Zoo

Gorilla Snack? Cheetos That Looks Like Harambe Sells on Ebay
Annelid Worms
New Species of Marine Annelid Worm Discovered in Antarctica
Geckos
Sexy or Freaky? This Gecko Gets Naked to Escape Predators
Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing
WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
Whales
Solar Storms Could Be Driving Hundreds of Whales to Death
White Rats Used For Gene Therapy Research At The State Key Laboratory of Biotherapy
New Gene Therapy Gives Deaf Mice Incredibly Detailed Hearing
Company Equips Insects With Gadgets For Special Services, Deliveries
This Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance Delivery, Pollination
Dinosaur
Jurassic Surprise: Dinosaur Soft Tissue Discovered Inside 195-Million-Year-Old Fossil
Python
Snake Earring Anyone? Snake Gets Stuck on Woman's Earlobe
space

NASA, ESA to Collaborate for a Historic Moon Mission

Hubble Captures a Star Ripping Apart a Massive Comet

Frequent Stellar Eruptions Could Lessen the Oxygen of Planets in Red Dwarf's Habitable Zone

Tornado Hits NASA Facility Where Space Launch System Rocket Parts are Manufactured
science

Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops

Geologists Cut Into the Heart of Icelandic Volcano for Energy

Physicists Discover Superfluid Black Holes -- What Do They Do?

Taste for Meat: Scientists Trace Genetic Route of Carnivorous Plants
tech

The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?

Carbon Tax? Elon Musk Could Have Suggested Idea to Trump, Officials Say

Southeast Asia Gears for Cyberwarfare, India Turns to Artificial Intelligence

Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Fukushima
News

ALERT! Radiaton Level at Fukushima Reactor Increasing
Black Holes
News

This Supermassive Black Hole Spent Over a Decade Devouring a Star
Dead Sea Scrolls
News

Scientists Have Unearthed the 12th Dead Sea Scroll Cave
Supermoon Appears Big And Bright In Night Sky
News

Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night

Most Popular

  1. 1 Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
  2. 2 Cassini Probe Sends Pictures Of Saturn Earth's Protector: Saturn Keeps Asteroids From Crashing Into The Planet
  3. 3 Supermoon Appears Big And Bright In Night Sky Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night
  4. 4 Tornado Touches Down In New Orleans East Tornado Hits NASA Facility Where Space Launch System Rocket Parts are Manufactured
  5. 5 Oscars Want to Win an Oscar? Be an American Actor in a Film Portraying American Culture, Study Says
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics