naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Spacex technology genetics

Geologists Cut Into the Heart of Icelandic Volcano for Energy

By Naia Carlos
Feb 10, 2017 02:54 PM EST
Reykjanes Peninsula
Recently, the Iceland Deep Drilling Project (IDDP) drilled almost 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) into the volcanic belly of Reykjanes Peninsula to observe the feasibility of volcanic electricity.
(Photo : Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

 

With the overwhelming heat and power of volcanos, it's a shame the world doesn't take advantage of the geothermal energy it offers. Geothermal Energy Association's (GEA) 2016 power production report revealed that the world only utilized about six to seven percent of the its geothermal power potential.

Iceland studies its volcanos

In terms of this energy source, Iceland leads the way globally with roughly 90 percent of the country's households heated with geothermal energy, a report from Live Science revealed.

Recently, the Iceland Deep Drilling Project (IDDP) drilled almost 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) into the volcanic belly of Reykjanes Peninsula to observe the feasibility of volcanic electricity. At this point, the temperature was measured at 800 degrees Fahrenheit (427 degrees Celcius, with water deposits reaching the "supercritical" state that's necessary to produce volcanic geothermal energy.

How can volcanoes change the geothermal energy landscape?

Geothermal energy harnesses the heat beneath the Earth's surface to generate electricity. In volcanoes, this heat is from the "supercritical water", which is a state that's neither liquid nor gas, achieved from the extreme heat and pressure when molten rock and water meet. This type of water can create up to ten times more power than other geothermal sources.

It's not just Iceland that's taking advantage of this ultra-powerful energy source.

"Worldwide, geothermal is booming," Benjamin Matek, analyst and research projects manager for the GEA, told CNBC in a report from 2015. "If you look at Indonesia, at the Philippines and Kenya, they're probably putting up a power plant every other month."

IDDP will be continuing its explorations through 2018 in hopes of discovering a way to use the volcano's thermal energy. After al, they pointed out, harnessing this power could ultimately be a more efficient energy source.

""If deep supercritical wells, here and elsewhere in the world, can produce more power than conventional geothermal wells, fewer wells would be needed to produce the same power output, leading to less environmental impact and improved economics," IDDP said in the statement.

TagsReykjanes Peninsula, iceland, IDDP, Iceland Deep Drilling Project, geothermal energy, Alternative Energy, volcanic energy

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Geologists Cut Into the Heart of Icelandic Volcano for Energy

True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality

The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?

Carbon Tax? Elon Musk Could Have Suggested Idea to Trump, Officials Say

Frequent Stellar Eruptions Could Lessen the Oxygen of Planets in Red Dwarf's Habitable Zone

Join the Conversation

Controversy Rages After Shooting Death Of Endangered Gorilla At Cincinnati Zoo

Gorilla Snack? Cheetos That Looks Like Harambe Sells on Ebay
Annelid Worms
New Species of Marine Annelid Worm Discovered in Antarctica
Geckos
Sexy or Freaky? This Gecko Gets Naked to Escape Predators
Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing
WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
Whales
Solar Storms Could Be Driving Hundreds of Whales to Death
White Rats Used For Gene Therapy Research At The State Key Laboratory of Biotherapy
New Gene Therapy Gives Deaf Mice Incredibly Detailed Hearing
Company Equips Insects With Gadgets For Special Services, Deliveries
This Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance Delivery, Pollination
Dinosaur
Jurassic Surprise: Dinosaur Soft Tissue Discovered Inside 195-Million-Year-Old Fossil
Python
Snake Earring Anyone? Snake Gets Stuck on Woman's Earlobe
space

Frequent Stellar Eruptions Could Lessen the Oxygen of Planets in Red Dwarf's Habitable Zone

Tornado Hits NASA Facility Where Space Launch System Rocket Parts are Manufactured

Physicists Discover Superfluid Black Holes -- What Do They Do?

Ocean World Nearby: Near-Earth Exoplanet Proxima B Could Have a Lot of Water
science

Geologists Cut Into the Heart of Icelandic Volcano for Energy

Taste for Meat: Scientists Trace Genetic Route of Carnivorous Plants

Misophonia: Why Some People Get Easily Angered by Eating or Breathing Sounds

Warning: More Than 2 Dozens of Toxic Chemicals Found in Fast Food Packages
tech

The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?

Carbon Tax? Elon Musk Could Have Suggested Idea to Trump, Officials Say

Southeast Asia Gears for Cyberwarfare, India Turns to Artificial Intelligence

Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Fukushima
News

ALERT! Radiaton Level at Fukushima Reactor Increasing
Black Holes
News

This Supermassive Black Hole Spent Over a Decade Devouring a Star
Dead Sea Scrolls
News

Scientists Have Unearthed the 12th Dead Sea Scroll Cave
Supermoon Appears Big And Bright In Night Sky
News

Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night

Most Popular

  1. 1 Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
  2. 2 Cassini Probe Sends Pictures Of Saturn Earth's Protector: Saturn Keeps Asteroids From Crashing Into The Planet
  3. 3 Supermoon Appears Big And Bright In Night Sky Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night
  4. 4 Tornado Touches Down In New Orleans East Tornado Hits NASA Facility Where Space Launch System Rocket Parts are Manufactured
  5. 5 Oscars Want to Win an Oscar? Be an American Actor in a Film Portraying American Culture, Study Says
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics