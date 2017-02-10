naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Spacex NASA news technology

Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops

By John Raphael
Feb 10, 2017 10:00 PM EST
Bees
Scientists from Japan has developed a flying drone that could help or "potentially" replace bees as pollinators.
(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

As the bee population continue to dwindle down the drain and their chance of surviving becomes slimmer each day the Trump's administration delay their listing as an endangered species, a team of scientists from Japan has developed a flying drone that could help or "potentially" replace bees as pollinators.

Their new drone, described in a paper published in the journal Chem, successfully pollinated Japanese lilies in a controlled environment. However, the researchers noted that it might be still too early for their drone to replace bees.

"TV programs about the pollination crisis, honey bee decline, and the latest robotics emotionally motivated me," said Eijiro Miyako, a chemist from the Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), and project leader of the research, in a report from Gizmodo. "I thought we urgently needed to create something for these problems."

For their pollinating drones, the researchers first purchased a two-inch G-Force PXY CAM remote-controlled drone in Amazon for $100. They attached horsehair to the bottom of the drone and covered it with sticky gel that was previously used in their past experiments. The sticky gel is actually an ionic liquid gel, which has the composition suitable for picking up pollen grains.

This is not the first time scientists used drone technology to develop artificial bees. According to the report from MIT Technology Reviews, invention firm Intellectual Ventures has applied a patent in 2015 for their flying pollinators that are guided across the farm using a computerized flight plan.

On the other hand, workers at some orchards in China have turned into a more manual way of dealing with the disappearance of bees. These workers climb trees and pollinate them by hand with the help of long brushes to touch every flower.

Even with the success of their indoor trials, the researchers noted that their drones are not even close to being as efficient as the Chinese workers. Costing $100 each, the drones are very expensive. Additionally, controlling a drone to fly up and about the flower is quite challenging.

Tagsbees, Pollination, drones, pollinator, insects

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Rusty Patched Bumble Bee to be Listed as Endangered Species

Warning! Commonly Used Insecticide Neonicotinoid Could Affect Queen Bee's Reproductive Abilities

Devastating Trade: Neurotoxin Spray Killed Harmful Mosquitoes But Exterminated Beneficial Bees

44 Percent of Bees' Colonies in the United State Gone Over the Last Year

NASA, ESA to Collaborate for a Historic Moon Mission

Join the Conversation

Controversy Rages After Shooting Death Of Endangered Gorilla At Cincinnati Zoo

Gorilla Snack? Cheetos That Looks Like Harambe Sells on Ebay
Annelid Worms
New Species of Marine Annelid Worm Discovered in Antarctica
Geckos
Sexy or Freaky? This Gecko Gets Naked to Escape Predators
Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing
WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
Whales
Solar Storms Could Be Driving Hundreds of Whales to Death
White Rats Used For Gene Therapy Research At The State Key Laboratory of Biotherapy
New Gene Therapy Gives Deaf Mice Incredibly Detailed Hearing
Company Equips Insects With Gadgets For Special Services, Deliveries
This Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance Delivery, Pollination
Dinosaur
Jurassic Surprise: Dinosaur Soft Tissue Discovered Inside 195-Million-Year-Old Fossil
Python
Snake Earring Anyone? Snake Gets Stuck on Woman's Earlobe
space

NASA, ESA to Collaborate for a Historic Moon Mission

Hubble Captures a Star Ripping Apart a Massive Comet

Frequent Stellar Eruptions Could Lessen the Oxygen of Planets in Red Dwarf's Habitable Zone

Tornado Hits NASA Facility Where Space Launch System Rocket Parts are Manufactured
science

Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops

Geologists Cut Into the Heart of Icelandic Volcano for Energy

Physicists Discover Superfluid Black Holes -- What Do They Do?

Taste for Meat: Scientists Trace Genetic Route of Carnivorous Plants
tech

The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?

Carbon Tax? Elon Musk Could Have Suggested Idea to Trump, Officials Say

Southeast Asia Gears for Cyberwarfare, India Turns to Artificial Intelligence

Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Fukushima
News

ALERT! Radiaton Level at Fukushima Reactor Increasing
Black Holes
News

This Supermassive Black Hole Spent Over a Decade Devouring a Star
Dead Sea Scrolls
News

Scientists Have Unearthed the 12th Dead Sea Scroll Cave
Supermoon Appears Big And Bright In Night Sky
News

Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night

Most Popular

  1. 1 Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
  2. 2 Cassini Probe Sends Pictures Of Saturn Earth's Protector: Saturn Keeps Asteroids From Crashing Into The Planet
  3. 3 Supermoon Appears Big And Bright In Night Sky Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night
  4. 4 Tornado Touches Down In New Orleans East Tornado Hits NASA Facility Where Space Launch System Rocket Parts are Manufactured
  5. 5 Oscars Want to Win an Oscar? Be an American Actor in a Film Portraying American Culture, Study Says
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics