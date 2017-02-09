naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk genetics Spacex brain

Earth's Protector: Saturn Keeps Asteroids From Crashing Into The Planet

By Naia Carlos
Feb 09, 2017 12:33 PM EST
Cassini Probe Sends Pictures Of Saturn
Simulations find that Saturn acts as a protecter for Earth, deflecting meteors and asteroids that would otherwise have crashed into the planet.
(Photo : NASA/Getty Images)

Both Jupiter and Saturn play a significant part in the Earth's existence. In a study published in the journal Astrobiology, researchers revealed that Saturn acts as a primary protector of Earth, slinging away space debris that poses a danger, and Jupiter delivers what's called as "life-enabling volatiles" to the planet.

According to a report from Seeker, Jupiter has always been hailed as a "planetary shield".

Author of this new study and planetary scientist Kevin R. Grazier of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said that the gas giant's reputation as the major protector of Earth began with a misinterpretation of George Wetherill's 1984 paper in Astrophysics and Space Science. Here, he said that star systems with smaller planets -- those that measure only up to the size of Uranus, Neptune or smaller -- tend to eject fewer comets back into interstellar space. It indicates that size plays a significant part in shielding planetary bodies. Wetherill described it as the "absence of Jupiters," but it should be noted that if size is what's important, Jupiter is not the only large planet in the solar system.

"You see [Jupiter's influence] recreated all the time in documentary TV shows," Grazier pointed out, adding that Saturn is a massive planet as well. "I just thought about that [theory] and I said, 'I don't believe that for a moment.'"

Grazier attempted to replicate Wetherill's work using modern and more powerful technology. His simulations reveal that small bodies between Jupiter and Saturn, such as asteroids and comets, typically get ejected -- most of them after already passing into the solar system. Furthermore, it takes both planets to consistently kick out these space debris. In simulations where either Jupiter or Saturn is dropped, less small bodies get ejected.

However, it's shown that Saturn actually plays a bigger role in shielding Earth compared to its larger partner. On the other hand, Jupiter brings volatiles such as water to the inner solar system planets including Earth.

TagsSaturn, jupiter, Kevin R. Grazier, NASA, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, George Wetherill, Earth, Solar system, asteroid hit, asteroid impact, asteroid crash, asteroid impact on earth, Saturn

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

SpaceX to Launch from NASA's Historic Launch Pad on Feb. 18

Want to Lose Weight and Be Healthy? Whole Grains Could Be the Key

New Species of Marine Annelid Worm Discovered in Antarctica

New Gecko Species Literally Jumps Out of Its Own Skin to Escape Predators -- How?

Gorilla Snack? Cheetos That Looks Like Harambe Sells on Ebay

Join the Conversation

Controversy Rages After Shooting Death Of Endangered Gorilla At Cincinnati Zoo

Gorilla Snack? Cheetos That Looks Like Harambe Sells on Ebay
Annelid Worms
New Species of Marine Annelid Worm Discovered in Antarctica
Geckos
Sexy or Freaky? This Gecko Gets Naked to Escape Predators
Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing
WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
Whales
Solar Storms Could Be Driving Hundreds of Whales to Death
White Rats Used For Gene Therapy Research At The State Key Laboratory of Biotherapy
New Gene Therapy Gives Deaf Mice Incredibly Detailed Hearing
Company Equips Insects With Gadgets For Special Services, Deliveries
This Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance Delivery, Pollination
Dinosaur
Jurassic Surprise: Dinosaur Soft Tissue Discovered Inside 195-Million-Year-Old Fossil
Python
Snake Earring Anyone? Snake Gets Stuck on Woman's Earlobe
space

Tornado Hits NASA Facility Where Space Launch System Rocket Parts are Manufactured

Physicists Discover Superfluid Black Holes -- What Do They Do?

Ocean World Nearby: Near-Earth Exoplanet Proxima B Could Have a Lot of Water

What's Up for February Stargazing? Venus, Comet 45P and Asteroid Vesta Take the Spotlight
science

Taste for Meat: Scientists Trace Genetic Route of Carnivorous Plants

Misophonia: Why Some People Get Easily Angered by Eating or Breathing Sounds

Warning: More Than 2 Dozens of Toxic Chemicals Found in Fast Food Packages

Beware of the Killer Fruit: Lychees Linked to the Death of 122 Children in India
tech

Southeast Asia Gears for Cyberwarfare, India Turns to Artificial Intelligence

Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen?

Elon Musk, Stephen Hawking Believe There Should Be AI Guidelines to Avoid Catastrophic Future

This New Hand-held Device Can Detect Flu Virus by Analyzing Patient's Breath
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Fukushima
News

ALERT! Radiaton Level at Fukushima Reactor Increasing
Black Holes
News

This Supermassive Black Hole Spent Over a Decade Devouring a Star
Dead Sea Scrolls
News

Scientists Have Unearthed the 12th Dead Sea Scroll Cave
Supermoon Appears Big And Bright In Night Sky
News

Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night

Most Popular

  1. 1 Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
  2. 2 Monkey They're Alive! Dryas Monkey Thought to be Extinct Caught on Cam for the First Time
  3. 3 Whales Solar Storms Could Be Driving Hundreds of Whales to Death
  4. 4 Earth Are the Earth's Magnetic Poles Set to Flip? African Anomaly Gets Scientists Buzzing
  5. 5 Fukushima ALERT! Radiaton Level at Fukushima Reactor Increasing
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics