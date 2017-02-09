naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk genetics Spacex brain

New Species of Marine Annelid Worm Discovered in Antarctica

By John Raphael
Feb 09, 2017 01:13 PM EST
Annelid Worms
New species of annelid worms discovered in Antarctica.
(Photo : Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Image)

Antarctica is hiding more secrets. A new species of polychaete, a type of annelid worms, has been discovered at Nishonoura near Japan's Syowa Station.

The samples of the species was taken underwater on January 16, 1981 and were recently analyzed.

The new species, described in a paper published in the journal Zootaxa, belongs to the genus Flabegraviera. The discovery of the new species paves the way in observing how animals survive in extreme environment like in Antarctica. A long-term monitoring system for Antarctica's land and coastal species is also underway, and the discovery of the annelid worm is part of the said international effort.

"This study is a major step forward in understanding marine life in the coastal region near Syowa Station. The Flabegraviera genus is unique to the Antarctic and considered a good example for studying how polychaetes adapt to extreme environments," said Dr. Keiichi Kaku, a lecturer at Hokkaido University and one of the researchers involved in the discovery, in a press release.

The researchers made their discovery after they started researching marine specimens stored at Japan's National Institute of Polar Research, in addition to newly collected specimens. Two of the specimens the researchers analyzed were annelid worms collected by scuba divers eight to nine meters deep on 1981 at Nishinoura near Syowa Station.

The annelid worm found eight meters deep belongs to Flabegraviera mundata. The discovery of F. mundata at eight meters depth is considered to be the shallowest depth ever recorded for the Flabegraviera genus. On the other hand, the annelid worm collected at nine meters appeared to belong to a new, unknown species.

Named after the icebreaker ship "Fuji" used during the 1981 expedition, the new species Flabegraviera fujiae resembles F. profunda. However, F. fujiae, unlike F. profunda, has eyes and exposed cephalic cage.

The discovery of the two annelid worms in depths reachable by scuba divers make the researchers jump for joy. The researchers hope that experiments could be done using living specimens in their natural habitat. By doing so, they could gain more knowledge regarding the marine life in the area.

TagsAnnelid Worm, polychaete, Flabegraviera mundata, Flabegraviera fujiae, Antarctica

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

ALERT: Mysterious Lake in East Antarctica Could Promote Ice Shelf Collapse

West Antarctic Glaciers Started Its Retreat in the 1940s

Antarctic Sea Ice Houses Bacteria Capable of Coverting Mercury to Neurotoxin

Antarctic Fossils Suggest That Mass Extinction Event in Polar Regions as Rapid and Severe as Elsewhere in the World

Scientists Uncover Huge Trove of 71 million-year-old Fossils in Antarctica

Join the Conversation

Controversy Rages After Shooting Death Of Endangered Gorilla At Cincinnati Zoo

Gorilla Snack? Cheetos That Looks Like Harambe Sells on Ebay
Annelid Worms
New Species of Marine Annelid Worm Discovered in Antarctica
Geckos
Sexy or Freaky? This Gecko Gets Naked to Escape Predators
Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing
WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
Whales
Solar Storms Could Be Driving Hundreds of Whales to Death
White Rats Used For Gene Therapy Research At The State Key Laboratory of Biotherapy
New Gene Therapy Gives Deaf Mice Incredibly Detailed Hearing
Company Equips Insects With Gadgets For Special Services, Deliveries
This Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance Delivery, Pollination
Dinosaur
Jurassic Surprise: Dinosaur Soft Tissue Discovered Inside 195-Million-Year-Old Fossil
Python
Snake Earring Anyone? Snake Gets Stuck on Woman's Earlobe
space

Tornado Hits NASA Facility Where Space Launch System Rocket Parts are Manufactured

Physicists Discover Superfluid Black Holes -- What Do They Do?

Ocean World Nearby: Near-Earth Exoplanet Proxima B Could Have a Lot of Water

What's Up for February Stargazing? Venus, Comet 45P and Asteroid Vesta Take the Spotlight
science

Taste for Meat: Scientists Trace Genetic Route of Carnivorous Plants

Misophonia: Why Some People Get Easily Angered by Eating or Breathing Sounds

Warning: More Than 2 Dozens of Toxic Chemicals Found in Fast Food Packages

Beware of the Killer Fruit: Lychees Linked to the Death of 122 Children in India
tech

Southeast Asia Gears for Cyberwarfare, India Turns to Artificial Intelligence

Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen?

Elon Musk, Stephen Hawking Believe There Should Be AI Guidelines to Avoid Catastrophic Future

This New Hand-held Device Can Detect Flu Virus by Analyzing Patient's Breath
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Fukushima
News

ALERT! Radiaton Level at Fukushima Reactor Increasing
Black Holes
News

This Supermassive Black Hole Spent Over a Decade Devouring a Star
Dead Sea Scrolls
News

Scientists Have Unearthed the 12th Dead Sea Scroll Cave
Supermoon Appears Big And Bright In Night Sky
News

Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night

Most Popular

  1. 1 Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
  2. 2 Monkey They're Alive! Dryas Monkey Thought to be Extinct Caught on Cam for the First Time
  3. 3 Whales Solar Storms Could Be Driving Hundreds of Whales to Death
  4. 4 Earth Are the Earth's Magnetic Poles Set to Flip? African Anomaly Gets Scientists Buzzing
  5. 5 Fukushima ALERT! Radiaton Level at Fukushima Reactor Increasing
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics