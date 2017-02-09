naturewn.com

Gorilla Snack? Cheetos That Looks Like Harambe Sells on Ebay

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Feb 09, 2017 12:51 PM EST
Controversy Rages After Shooting Death Of Endangered Gorilla At Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI, OH - JUNE 2: Flowers lay around a bronze statue of a gorilla and her baby outside the Cincinnati Zoo's Gorilla World exhibit days after a 3-year-old boy fell into the moat and officials were forced to kill Harambe, a 17-year-old Western lowland silverback gorilla June 2, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The exhibit is still closed as Zoo official work to up grade safety features of the exhibit.
A piece of Cheetos shaped like Harambe is more expensive than your monthly allowance.

According to reports, the piece of chips, which is about 1 1/2 inches in length, was posted by a user named valuestampsinc, on eBay.

"I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla. This item is one of a kind!" the listing read.

CNBC noted that the item tagged as, "Gorilla Hot Cheetos - RARE - One of a Kind Cheetos - Harambe Gorilla," attracted 132 bids and sold on Tuesday for almost $100,000.

The outlet also added that they called eBay to confirm if the item is valid, given that it's just a piece of snack. eBay confirmed the validity of the item. Explaining how it possibly became valid, Wired said that users classifying the item as "Rare" and "Collectible items" likely caused the item's value to inflate. Many other Harambe Cheeto-related items are posted on the site.

Following the Harambe snack frenzy, people started posting snacks shaped as superman, Jesus and Donald Trump on the site.

According to BBC, we see shapes in objects because we naturally relate objects to our personal experiences or events that matter to us. This phenomenon is called pareidolia, a type of apophenia, which is a more generalized term for seeing patterns in random data.

Harambe is a gorilla who was fatally shot in May 2016 after a kid fell into his moat in Cincinnati Zoo. His tragic death generated heartrending social media tributes, including memes. Jerry Stones, who raised Harambe since birth, describes the 17-year-old western lowland silverback gorilla as a gentle giant and a sweet cute little pie.

Western lowland silverback gorillas are critically endangered. Up to date, there are only around 175,000 in the wild. About five percent of their population is killed each year.

