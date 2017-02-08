naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk technology brain Robots

130-Pound Tumor Removed From Man Who'd Been Told It's Just Fat

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Feb 08, 2017 11:43 AM EST
Fat
The man from Mississippi said carrying the tumor is like carrying bags of cement that it actually touched the floor because of its weight.
(Photo : Joe Raedle/Getty Image)

Doctors told him he was just fat, but it turned out he actually has a 130-pound tumor. Roger Logan, 57, had the non-cancerous growth removed on Jan. 31 at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

For decades, Logan went to see several physicians and they had the same answer, which is it's just because he is fat. Other surgeons had determined that Logan's 130-pound mass was hopeless.

"They said, ‘You're just fat,' " Logan told ABC 23 in an interview. The man from Mississippi said carrying the tumor is like carrying bags of cement that it actually touched the floor because of its weight.

"I used to equate it, you just put a strap around your neck and carry three bags of cement around with you all day long, just swinging," he said. For years, he lived sitting in an oversized armchair, until they have found Dr. Vipul Dev, who had operated someone with a similar case before.

Chicago Tribune said Logan and his wife had to endure a 40-hour trip to Central California to finally get the operation started. The surgery successfully removed the mass. And it is only after the surgery that they found out that it was actually a tumor.

"We're fortunate to have a facility like this where we can do this kind of surgery with very little or no complications," Logan told CNN.

According to Bakersfield, Logan developed the tumor on his lower stomach 12 years ago. Dr. Dev said the growth most likely started as an ingrown hair that became infected and developed its own blood supply. The report added that in two weeks, Logan can be discharged and he can start doing the hobbies he stopped doing because of his previous situation.

"My feet are together. They haven't been together in years," Logan said. "I never want to see that armchair again."

Tagsroger logan, tumor, non-cancerous growth, fat, man has 130 pound tumor, 130 pound tumor, tumor surgery

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Uber Hired NASA Engineer to Develop Flying Cars

Extended Sitting Does NOT Increase the Risk of Diabetes, Study Suggests

Tornado Hits NASA Facility Where Space Launch System Rocket Parts are Manufactured

130-Pound Tumor Removed From Man Who'd Been Told It's Just Fat

Sexy or Freaky? This Gecko Gets Naked to Escape Predators

Join the Conversation

Geckos

Sexy or Freaky? This Gecko Gets Naked to Escape Predators
Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing
WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
Whales
Solar Storms Could Be Driving Hundreds of Whales to Death
White Rats Used For Gene Therapy Research At The State Key Laboratory of Biotherapy
New Gene Therapy Gives Deaf Mice Incredibly Detailed Hearing
Company Equips Insects With Gadgets For Special Services, Deliveries
This Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance Delivery, Pollination
Dinosaur
Jurassic Surprise: Dinosaur Soft Tissue Discovered Inside 195-Million-Year-Old Fossil
Python
Snake Earring Anyone? Snake Gets Stuck on Woman's Earlobe
Labrador
Keep Marijuana Away From Dogs, Vets Say
Chimpanzees
Shocking Video: Chimpanzees Conspire, Kill, Cannibalize Former Leader
space

Tornado Hits NASA Facility Where Space Launch System Rocket Parts are Manufactured

Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night

This Supermassive Black Hole Spent Over a Decade Devouring a Star

Ocean World Nearby: Near-Earth Exoplanet Proxima B Could Have a Lot of Water
science

Misophonia: Why Some People Get Easily Angered by Eating or Breathing Sounds

Warning: More Than 2 Dozens of Toxic Chemicals Found in Fast Food Packages

Beware of the Killer Fruit: Lychees Linked to the Death of 122 Children in India

This New Hand-held Device Can Detect Flu Virus by Analyzing Patient's Breath
tech

Southeast Asia Gears for Cyberwarfare, India Turns to Artificial Intelligence

Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen?

Apparently, Cooking Oil is 200 Times Stronger Than Steel

Scientists Design First Blueprints for an Ultra-Powerful Quantum Computer to Solve Currently Unsolvable Problems
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Fukushima
News

ALERT! Radiaton Level at Fukushima Reactor Increasing
If Torture Does Not Work, Why Do We Use It? Psychology Reveals The Reason
News

If Torture Doesn't Work, Why Do We Use It? Psychology Reveals the Reason
Botanical Gardens Present Meat-Eating Plants
News

Taste for Meat: Scientists Trace Genetic Route of Carnivorous Plants
Fat
News

130-Pound Tumor Removed From Man Who'd Been Told It's Just Fat

Most Popular

  1. 1 Whales Solar Storms Could Be Driving Hundreds of Whales to Death
  2. 2 Monkey They're Alive! Dryas Monkey Thought to be Extinct Caught on Cam for the First Time
  3. 3 Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen? Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen?
  4. 4 Botanical Gardens Present Meat-Eating Plants Taste for Meat: Scientists Trace Genetic Route of Carnivorous Plants
  5. 5 LED Street Light Scientists Explore Potential Impact of LED Street Lighting on Wildlife
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics