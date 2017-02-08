WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain

Here's another reason to fear cockroaches even more.

Doctors in Chennai successfully removed a cockroach from a woman's skull, and if she had not come earlier, she would have been brain-dead.

The woman, named Selvi, a 42-year-old domestic worker from Injambakkam, India, reportedly came to see a doctor after she felt a "crawling sensation" inside her head.

"I could not explain the feeling but I was sure it was some insect. There was a tingling, crawling sensation. Whenever it moved, it gave me a burning sensation in my eyes. I spent the entire night in discomfort, sitting up and waiting for dawn to go to Stanley hospital after getting the reference of a doctor from my employer," Selvi said, as quoted by Indian Express.

The report narrated that Selvi was sleeping when she noticed something crawl inside her nostrils. While she tried to swat the insect, it was already too late as it had already gone inside.



The doctors at the Stanley Medical Hospital performed a nasal endoscopy on Selvi and found the cockroach sitting on the skull between the woman's eyes. And what's even more bizarre is that the cockroach was alive.

"It was a full grown cockroach," said Dr. M N Shankar, head of the department in an interview with Times of India. "It was alive. And it didn't seem to want to come out."

The peculiar procedure of removing the full-grown cockroach using suction and forceps lasted for 45 minutes. The video of the surgery can be viewed on this link (warning: NSFW).

As for everyone, the case of Selvi is of extreme rarity. Gizmodo notes that cockroach usually goes through the ears and not the nose. And in case something like this happens to you, it is advised that you immediately see a doctor and not try to get it out using a Q-tip or any object, as it may only lead to ear infection and might push the cockroach even deeper.