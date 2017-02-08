naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk technology brain Robots

Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night

By Naia Carlos
Feb 08, 2017 11:18 AM EST
Supermoon Appears Big And Bright In Night Sky
People looking up this evening will be able to catch a triple threat in the heavens that includes a penumbra lunar eclipse, a “snow moon” and the New Year comet.
(Photo : Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

One cosmic event in one night is enough to get the world looking at the skies. Two is quite special. Three is a spectacularly rare treat -- and it's happening this Friday, Feb. 10.

According to a report from The Telegraph, people stargazing on this evening will be able to catch a triple threat in the heavens that includes a penumbra lunar eclipse, a "snow moon" and the New Year comet.

Penumbra Lunar Eclipse

This one is the only lunar eclipse that's visible in North America this year, so those who are curious would do well to catch a glimpse, a report from Phys Org revealed. However, don't expect the penumbra lunar eclipse to be as striking as a total or even a partial lunar eclipse.

During an eclipse, the Earth gets in between the sun and the moon, shrouding the moon from the sun's light. In a penumbra lunar eclipse, the moon simply passes through the "penumbra" or the outer shadow of the planet and not the "umbra" or the much darker inner shadow. This coming eclipse on Feb. 10 will only be flirting with the umbra.

"As a result, the moon's brightness will begin to dim, as it is less strongly illuminated by the sun, but it remains illuminated," Jeremy Shears of the British Astronomical Association explained to The Telegraph. "What makes this penumbral eclipse special is that this is a rare occasion when almost the whole of the moon's face will pass within the Earth's penumbra, and so the reduction of the moon's brightness will be more perceptible than usual."

In the U.S., the eastern half will be getting the best views of the phenomenon. The penumbra lunar eclipse this February will begin at 5:34 p.m. EST, peak at 7:43 p.m. and end at 9:53 p.m., according to Bustle.

Snow Moon

The moon will be dimming for a short while during the eclipse, but it will also be gloriously full for the entire night. Quite simply, a snow moon is the full moon that occurs in the month of February, dubbed as such because it's often the month that records the most snow in the U.S.

Native Americans also call it the Hunger Moon because the snow makes it difficult to hunt or gather food. The full moon will rise at 5:18 p.m. EST.

New Year Comet

Meanwhile, the moon would have to share the night sky with the New Year comet or Comet 45P. It only appears every five-and-a-quarter years, so miss tonight's show and one would have to wait until 2022 to see it again.

The nearest point Comet 45P will get to Earth is at 0.08 Astronomical Units (7.4 million miles) over the weekend. It's near enough to spot with the naked eye, although a pair of binoculars will certainly help.

From midnight onwards, look for the Hercules constellation and keep an eye out for the comet's blue-green head with a fan-shaped tail.

Tagseclipse, comet, Full moon, Comet 45P, snow moon, hunger moon, Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, lunar eclipse, Earth, New Year comet, stargazing february, february snow moon, february eclipse, penumbra lunar eclipse, New Year comet

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Uber Hired NASA Engineer to Develop Flying Cars

Extended Sitting Does NOT Increase the Risk of Diabetes, Study Suggests

Tornado Hits NASA Facility Where Space Launch System Rocket Parts are Manufactured

130-Pound Tumor Removed From Man Who'd Been Told It's Just Fat

Sexy or Freaky? This Gecko Gets Naked to Escape Predators

Join the Conversation

Geckos

Sexy or Freaky? This Gecko Gets Naked to Escape Predators
Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing
WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
Whales
Solar Storms Could Be Driving Hundreds of Whales to Death
White Rats Used For Gene Therapy Research At The State Key Laboratory of Biotherapy
New Gene Therapy Gives Deaf Mice Incredibly Detailed Hearing
Company Equips Insects With Gadgets For Special Services, Deliveries
This Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance Delivery, Pollination
Dinosaur
Jurassic Surprise: Dinosaur Soft Tissue Discovered Inside 195-Million-Year-Old Fossil
Python
Snake Earring Anyone? Snake Gets Stuck on Woman's Earlobe
Labrador
Keep Marijuana Away From Dogs, Vets Say
Chimpanzees
Shocking Video: Chimpanzees Conspire, Kill, Cannibalize Former Leader
space

Tornado Hits NASA Facility Where Space Launch System Rocket Parts are Manufactured

Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night

This Supermassive Black Hole Spent Over a Decade Devouring a Star

Ocean World Nearby: Near-Earth Exoplanet Proxima B Could Have a Lot of Water
science

Misophonia: Why Some People Get Easily Angered by Eating or Breathing Sounds

Warning: More Than 2 Dozens of Toxic Chemicals Found in Fast Food Packages

Beware of the Killer Fruit: Lychees Linked to the Death of 122 Children in India

This New Hand-held Device Can Detect Flu Virus by Analyzing Patient's Breath
tech

Southeast Asia Gears for Cyberwarfare, India Turns to Artificial Intelligence

Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen?

Apparently, Cooking Oil is 200 Times Stronger Than Steel

Scientists Design First Blueprints for an Ultra-Powerful Quantum Computer to Solve Currently Unsolvable Problems
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Fukushima
News

ALERT! Radiaton Level at Fukushima Reactor Increasing
If Torture Does Not Work, Why Do We Use It? Psychology Reveals The Reason
News

If Torture Doesn't Work, Why Do We Use It? Psychology Reveals the Reason
Botanical Gardens Present Meat-Eating Plants
News

Taste for Meat: Scientists Trace Genetic Route of Carnivorous Plants
Fat
News

130-Pound Tumor Removed From Man Who'd Been Told It's Just Fat

Most Popular

  1. 1 Whales Solar Storms Could Be Driving Hundreds of Whales to Death
  2. 2 Monkey They're Alive! Dryas Monkey Thought to be Extinct Caught on Cam for the First Time
  3. 3 Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen? Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen?
  4. 4 Botanical Gardens Present Meat-Eating Plants Taste for Meat: Scientists Trace Genetic Route of Carnivorous Plants
  5. 5 LED Street Light Scientists Explore Potential Impact of LED Street Lighting on Wildlife
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics