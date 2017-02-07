naturewn.com

Want to Win an Oscar? Be an American Actor in a Film Portraying American Culture, Study Says

By John Raphael
Feb 07, 2017 10:50 AM EST
A new study led by a researcher from University of Queensland revealed that American actor in a film portraying American culture is most likely to win an Oscar.
The study, published in the British Journal of Psychology, showed that U.S. actors have won more than 50 percent of all prizes across the Los Angeles-based Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Oscars) and the London-based British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs) since 1968.

"These results show that whether we see a given performance as extraordinary is not just a function of the objective quality of that performance," said Dr. Niklas K. Steffens, from The University of Queensland's School of Psychology, in a press release. "Perceivers are much more likely to recognize a performance as truly brilliant when perceivers and performers share membership in a social group."

For the study, the researchers conducted a large-scale analysis of the distribution of the best actor and actress in a leading role award by the Oscars and BAFTAs. Their analysis covered a total of 908 merit prize winners, comprising 97 winners and 383 (unsuccessful) nominees for the Oscars and 97 winners and 331 (unsuccessful) nominees for the BAFTAs.

The researchers observed that the American actors dominated both the award-giving bodies. American actors won 69 percent of all Oscars and 52 percent of all BAFTAs. On the other hand, British actors won 34 percent of all BAFTAs and 18 percent of all Oscars. American actors received 67 percent of all Oscar nominations and won 78 percent of all the awards.

American actors were also more likely to win an Academy Award when they are in a film portraying American culture. About 26 percent of American Oscar winners received their award for their performance in a non-U.S. culture film. Meanwhile, 88 percent of the Oscar winners were awarded for their performance in a film about American culture.

