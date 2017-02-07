naturewn.com

Trending Topics Elon Musk NASA technology Robots genetics

Taste for Meat: Scientists Trace Genetic Route of Carnivorous Plants

By Naia Carlos
Feb 07, 2017 10:44 AM EST
Botanical Gardens Present Meat-Eating Plants
While carnivorous plants all evolved separately – with millions of years in between – to reach their carnivorous state, all of them took a remarkably similar path to get there.
(Photo : Adam Berry/Getty Images)

It's not all common, but carnivory in plants is a fascinating subject. After all, there are only a few examples of these strange anomalies in the wild.

A new study traced the origins of carnivory in a number of distantly related species such as the American, Australian and Asian pitcher plants, according to a report from Phys Org. Their findings revealed that while these species all evolved separately -- with millions of years in between -- to reach their carnivorous state, all of them took a remarkably similar path to get there.

As it turns out, there aren't many ways a plant could evolve to become carnivorous. The study suggests the existence of several species of carnivorous plants is an example of convergent evolution, which is when unrelated species evolve with similar properties independent of each other.

"It suggests that there are only limited pathways for becoming a carnivorous plant," University at Buffalo biologist Victor A. Albert explained. "These plants have a genetic tool kit, and they're trying to come up with an answer to the problem of how to become carnivorous. And in the end, they all come up with the same solution."

Albert was part of the international research team that was led by Mitsuyasu Hasebe, PhD, of the National Institute for Basic Biology in Japan and SOKENDAI (The Graduate University for Advanced Studies) in Japan. Other members of the team are Kenji Fukushima, PhD and Shuaicheng Li, PhD.

The researchers analyzed the genes of several carnivorous plants and sequenced the genome of the Australian pitcher plant, discovering that a number of proteins originally used to defend against diseases and other stresses developed over time to become digestive enzymes that help the plant digest their victims' bodies.

"Carnivorous plants often live in nutrient-poor environments, so the ability to trap and digest animals can be indispensable given the dearth of other sources of nourishment," Fukushima pointed out.

They also found out that distantly related carnivorous plants release genes with the same evolutionary origin in creating digestive-fluid proteins, a report from Nature revealed. In these different species, some of the genes even changed the shape of the enzymes they encode.

The study was published online on the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

TagsPitcher plants, carnivorous plants, Victor A. Albert, Mitsuyasu Hasebe, Kenji Fukushima, Shuaicheng Li, evolution, plants, environment, pitcher plant, Carnivorous Plant, carnivore

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Want to Win an Oscar? Be an American Actor in a Film Portraying American Culture, Study Says

Taste for Meat: Scientists Trace Genetic Route of Carnivorous Plants

Ceres' Lone Ice Volcano Might Have Older Siblings that Disappeared Over Millions of Years

New Gene Therapy Gives Deaf Mice Incredibly Detailed Hearing

Scientists Explore Potential Impact of LED Street Lighting on Wildlife

Join the Conversation

Whales

Solar Storms Could Be Driving Hundreds of Whales to Death
White Rats Used For Gene Therapy Research At The State Key Laboratory of Biotherapy
New Gene Therapy Gives Deaf Mice Incredibly Detailed Hearing
Company Equips Insects With Gadgets For Special Services, Deliveries
This Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance Delivery, Pollination
Dinosaur
Jurassic Surprise: Dinosaur Soft Tissue Discovered Inside 195-Million-Year-Old Fossil
Python
Snake Earring Anyone? Snake Gets Stuck on Woman's Earlobe
Labrador
Keep Marijuana Away From Dogs, Vets Say
Chimpanzees
Shocking Video: Chimpanzees Conspire, Kill, Cannibalize Former Leader
Bat
New 'Bat Bot' Mimics Bats' Sophisticated Flight Mechanics
Chimeras and How They Work: What It Meant When Researchers Built the First Human-Pig Hybrid
Chimeras and How They Work: What It Meant When Researchers Built the First Human-Pig Hybrid
space

Ceres' Lone Ice Volcano Might Have Older Siblings that Disappeared Over Millions of Years

Watch: Blazing Green Fireball Spotted in Upper Midwest

NASA Cassini Beams Back New Stunning Images of Saturn's Rings

NASA Tests Pressure-Sensitive Paint for its Rockets
science

Want to Win an Oscar? Be an American Actor in a Film Portraying American Culture, Study Says

Taste for Meat: Scientists Trace Genetic Route of Carnivorous Plants

Scientists Explore Potential Impact of LED Street Lighting on Wildlife

This New Hand-held Device Can Detect Flu Virus by Analyzing Patient's Breath
tech

Tesla Ventures Into Drinks: Company to Make 'Green' Beer with Nevada Company

This Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance Delivery, Pollination

Say What? OhRoma Takes VR Porn to the Next Level With Panty, Breath and Body Scents

Scientists Design First Blueprints for an Ultra-Powerful Quantum Computer to Solve Currently Unsolvable Problems
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Fukushima
News

ALERT! Radiaton Level at Fukushima Reactor Increasing
Mental Illness
News

South Africa Scandal: Nearly 100 Psychiatric Patients Die After Hospital Release
Monkey
News

They're Alive! Dryas Monkey Thought to be Extinct Caught on Cam for the First Time
Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen?
News

Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Chimeras and How They Work: What It Meant When Researchers Built the First Human-Pig Hybrid Chimeras and How They Work: What It Meant When Researchers Built the First Human-Pig Hybrid
  2. 2 Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained
  3. 3 cooking oil Apparently, Cooking Oil is 200 Times Stronger Than Steel
  4. 4 China Builds World's Biggest Solar Farm: Quest For Green Superpower China Builds World's Biggest Solar Farm: Quest for Green Superpower
  5. 5 Ice Rare Ice that Sparkles Like Diamonds Found in Japan
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics