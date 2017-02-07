Watch: Blazing Green Fireball Spotted in Upper Midwest

IN SPACE - NOVEMBER 19: This image taken with a meteorite tracking device developed by George Varros, shows a meteorite as it enters Earth's atmosphere during the Leonid meteor shower November 19, 2002. The device, which is deployed on board a NASA DC-8, tracks and photographs meteorites. (Photo : George Varros and Dr. Peter Jenniskens/NASA/Getty Images)

People at the Midwest found themselves in shock after they witnessed a bright green flash zooming across the sky. The mysterious object, which they identified as a meteor, appeared at around 1:30 a.m. (local time).

Mike Hankey of the American Meteor Society (AMS) said the meteor created a blast that shook houses in the region.



"The cloud of debris was picked up on NOAA's NEXRAD Doppler Weather Radar, so this is a definitive source that rocks made it all the way down," said Hankey, as quoted by Popular Mechanics. "Reports of sonic booms also suggest it survived passage through the upper atmosphere."



Based on the numbers collected by the AMS, there are over 200 eyewitness reports which came from Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Canada. The bulk of the reports came from Illinois and Wisconsin.

Fox6 Now reports that it was uncertain if the meteor struck Earth or burned out. It might have even dropped into Lake Michigan, since majority of the report came from Wisconsin.

"I woke up to the reports that there was this bright meteor going across the sky. Tons of meteors hit Earth every day, but the big ones are sort of rare, where you see it like that in the sky and have it explode like that and turn green was totally awesome," Bob Bonadure, Milwaukee Public Museum Planetarium director, told the local news site.

The heavy metal rock, which is estimated to be the size of a basketball, is mainly composed of nickel. He added, "making that green color, you probably have a lot of nickel in the meteor."



One of those who have captured the rare incident on video is a Lisle police officer named Jim Dexter, who was then patrolling near Interstate 88. He was able to capture it using his dash camera.

Chicago Tribune notes that the meteor emitting green light which was seen Monday was similar in size and brightness to the one observed in 2003 in Park Forest.