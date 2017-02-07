Say What? OhRoma Takes VR Porn to the Next Level With Panty, Breath and Body Scents

When people thought virtual reality (VR) porn could not get any weirder, something takes it to the next level. A new product seeks to bring the sense of smell in the realm of VR porn. (Photo : Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Soho Beach Hous)

If you think virtual reality (VR) porn could not get any weirder, something takes it to the next level. A new product seeks to bring the sense of smell -- breath, body odor, and panties -- in the realm of VR porn.

According to Mashable, a new device called OhRoma promises to "infuse" the nose with up to three different "sensual" aromas that will help anyone get in the mood during their virtual business.

The product is a stand-alone gadget that can work with any existing headset. Viewers will most likely see a kind of gas mask, but it serves to please the user than protect him or her. Three slots are allotted for special cartridges, with more than 30 "scents" to pick and choose from.

It seems the cartridges will be heated to release their aromas when the mask is turned on. The OhRama pairs with the mask via Bluetooth, giving users the ability to control which smells are released when and at what intensity do they need these smells to be.

CamSoda says the result will be an "immersive experience unlike anything before," which brings users closer than ever before to the action itself. Perhaps, the most intimate of these scents include "private parts," "panties" and "body odor."

Mashable notes that depending on the taste of the user, these aromas can enhance the experience immensely, especially for those with special and peculiar appreciation of certain smells.

For those who do not want to get into the next level business with this, they can also rely on the "breath scent" which is the closest anyone could get to interacting with a real human. Other offerings can be vague including "aphrodisiacs" or "environments" category. Each of these offer their own selection of smells for the enjoyment of users.

The products themselves cost $10 each, with the overall device costing around $70 per piece. Still, only time will tell on how much of the senses have to be available for the complete "VR porn experience." But in the meantime, if there's a craving for smell, OhRoma is there.