naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk technology Robots Spacex

They're Alive! Dryas Monkey Thought to be Extinct Caught on Cam for the First Time

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Feb 06, 2017 10:49 AM EST
Monkey
Monkeys getting curious with abacus.
(Photo : Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A hidden camera planted in one of the most remote regions of the world has captured Dryas monkeys (Cercopithecus dryas), which was long thought to be extinct.

Researchers working on the Lukuru Foundation Tshuapa-Lomani-Lualaba (TL2) Project are the first to capture a rare video footage taken at the Lomami National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo in Central Africa. They collaborated with experts from the Florida Atlantic University (FAU).

"This was an opportunity of a lifetime," said Daniel Alempijevic, who assisted in placing the camera traps, in a press release. "It was an incredible experience to work in the canopy of such a remote site, and to get the first camera-trap videos of an extremely rare and elusive species."

The camera traps in the area were set up after recent reports of a dead monkey by a local hunter in the national park.

Dryas monkeys are elusive cat-sized monkeys that are thought to live only in one part of the Congo basin, which is why the researchers were totally caught by surprise when they saw them in a different area. SciNews said they were first seen in 1932. Because of their small population and humans' uncontrolled hunting, they are thought to be extinct a long time ago.

"The Congo Basin rainforest is the second-largest rainforest in the world, and contains some of the least known species on the planet, many of which are threatened from hunting pressure and deforestation," said Kate Detwiler, Ph.D., a primatologist and one of those who worked on the footage. "Our goal is to document where new Dryas populations live and develop effective methods to monitor population size over time to ensure their protection. Understanding where they reside is important, because the animals living inside the Lomami National Park are protected, as it is illegal to hunt."

Fewer than 200 Dryas monkeys are believed to survive in the wild today. The cameras also caught bonobos, African palm civets and pottos.

Tagsextinct, Africa, Congo, dryas monkey, Monkey, extinct monkey, dryas monkey footage, Congo

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

They're Alive! Dryas Monkey Thought to be Extinct Caught on Cam for the First Time

Researchers Find Common Painkillers Ineffective Against Back Pain

ALERT! Radiaton Level at Fukushima Reactor Increasing

Snake Earring Anyone? Snake Gets Stuck on Woman's Earlobe

South Africa Scandal: Nearly 100 Psychiatric Patients Die After Hospital Release

Join the Conversation

Monkey

They're Alive! Dryas Monkey Thought to be Extinct Caught on Cam for the First Time
Dinosaur
Jurassic Surprise: Dinosaur Soft Tissue Discovered Inside 195-Million-Year-Old Fossil
Python
Snake Earring Anyone? Snake Gets Stuck on Woman's Earlobe
Labrador
Keep Marijuana Away From Dogs, Vets Say
Chimpanzees
Shocking Video: Chimpanzees Conspire, Kill, Cannibalize Former Leader
Bat
New 'Bat Bot' Mimics Bats' Sophisticated Flight Mechanics
Shark
Keep Swimming! This Mako Shark Traveled Through Half of the Earth In Just 600 Days
Coral Reef
This Wrinkly Bag-Like Sea Creature Was Humans' Oldest Known Ancestor
Orangutans
Tinder for Orangutans: Dutch Researchers Use Tablets to Gauge Apes’ Preferences for Potential Mates
space

NASA Cassini Beams Back New Stunning Images of Saturn's Rings

NASA Tests Pressure-Sensitive Paint for its Rockets

NASA's Juno Spacecraft Just Had A Close Encounter With Jupiter's Little Red Spot

Bus-Sized Asteroid Captured Passing by the Earth and Moon
science

This New Hand-held Device Can Detect Flu Virus by Analyzing Patient's Breath

Scientists Design First Blueprints for an Ultra-Powerful Quantum Computer to Solve Currently Unsolvable Problems

Chimeras and How They Work: What It Meant When Researchers Built the First Human-Pig Hybrid

Brain Scans of Newborns Could Be Used to Detect Early Signs of Depression, Anxiety
tech

Project Plans to Plant 3 Million Trees in Greater Manchester in 25 Years -- One for Every Citizen!

Mind-Reading Machine Decodes the Thoughts of Paralyzed Patients

Canada On Its Way to be Global Leader in Nuclear Fusion

NASA Unveils New Test for Life on Other Planets
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Stem Cells
News

The Rise of Chimeras: Scientists Successfully Created First Ever Human-Pig Embryo
Lychees
News

Killer Fruit: Lychees Linked to the Death of 122 Children in India
Mental Illness
News

South Africa Scandal: Nearly 100 Psychiatric Patients Die After Hospital Release
NASA's Dawn Spacecraft Sends back Pictures Of Vesta Asteroid
News

February Stargazing: Venus, Comet 45P and Asteroid Vesta Take the Spotlight

Most Popular

  1. 1 Chimeras and How They Work: What It Meant When Researchers Built the First Human-Pig Hybrid Chimeras and How They Work: What It Meant When Researchers Built the First Human-Pig Hybrid
  2. 2 Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained
  3. 3 cooking oil Apparently, Cooking Oil is 200 Times Stronger Than Steel
  4. 4 China Builds World's Biggest Solar Farm: Quest For Green Superpower China Builds World's Biggest Solar Farm: Quest for Green Superpower
  5. 5 Ice Rare Ice that Sparkles Like Diamonds Found in Japan
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics