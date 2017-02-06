naturewn.com

Researchers Find Common Painkillers Ineffective Against Back Pain

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Feb 06, 2017 10:45 AM EST
Paracetamol
Paracetamol tablets sit on a table on July 24, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia. In a new study published in the prestigious medical journal, 'The Lancet' the most common pain reliever for back pain, paracetamol, does not work any better than a placebo.

(Photo : Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Scientists have revealed that over-the-counter painkillers such as Ibuprofen and Aspirin do not actually relieve backaches. In fact, patients taking them are likely to suffer from stomach problems. The study was conducted by experts from The George Institute, at the University of Sydney, in Australia.

The review, which was published in the journal Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, analyzed 35 peer-reviewed trials on the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). With over 6,000 cases of patients reviewed, they found that those who are using them 2.5 times more are likely to suffer from stomach ulcers and bleeding.

Science Alert reveals that for every patient reporting a clinically significant decrease in pain after two weeks on an NSAID, there are six who didn't experience a clinically significant decrease.

Associate Professor Manuela Ferreira, Senior Research Fellow at The George Institute and at the Institute of Bone and Joint Research, said in a press release provided to Medical Xpress, "Back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide and is commonly managed by prescribing medicines such as anti-inflammatories. But our results show anti-inflammatory drugs actually only provide very limited short term pain relief. They do reduce the level of pain, but only very slightly, and arguably not of any clinical significance."

"When you factor in the side effects which are very common, it becomes clear that these drugs are not the answer to providing pain relief to the many millions of Australians who suffer from this debilitating condition every year," she added.

According to The Sun, most clinical guidelines currently recommend NSAIDs as second line painkillers after paracetamol. But most of the time, 99.9 percent of back pains are relieved in a matter of weeks or months, even without prescription. The review highlights the need to find a more effective way to provide ease for backaches.

Real Time Analytics