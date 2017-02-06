naturewn.com

Trending Topics Elon Musk NASA technology Robots Spacex

Misophonia: Why Some People Get Easily Angered by Eating or Breathing Sounds

By John Raphael
Feb 06, 2017 10:23 AM EST
Misophonia
People suffering from the condition "misophonia" have changes in the structure of the brain's frontal lobe and brain activity.
(Photo : Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

A new study led by the Newcastle University revealed that people suffering from the condition "misophonia" have changes in the structure of the brain's frontal lobe and brain activity.

The study, published in the journal Current Biology, showed for the first time physical basis why people who have misophonia can't handle specific trigger sounds, such as chewing and breathing.

"For many people with misophonia, this will come as welcome news as for the first time we have demonstrated a difference in brain structure and function in sufferers," said lead investigator Dr. Sukhbinder Kumar from the Institute of Neuroscience at Newcastle University and the Wellcome Centre for NeuroImaging at University College London (UCL), in a press release. "This study demonstrates the critical brain changes as further evidence to convince a sceptical medical community that this is a genuine disorder."

For the study, the researchers used magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to scan the brains of 20 people suffering from misophonia. The brain scans showed that people with misophonia have higher myelination in the grey matter of ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC). This abnormality in the emotional control mechanism of the brain is responsible for making the brain of people with misophonia to overdrive.

The researchers also conducted functional MRI scans to 22 healthy people, in addition to 20 who have misophonia, while they were listening to a range of sounds. The sounds were divided into three categories: neutral, unpleasant and trigger sounds. Neutral sounds include rain, busy café, a kettle burning. On the other hand, unpleasant sounds include baby crying and a person screaming. Trigger sounds include breathing and eating.

Patients with misophonia showed abnormal connection between the frontal lobe and an area known as anterior insular cortex (AIC). AIC is involved in processing emotions and integrating signals both from the body and the outside world. The researchers noticed that activity in both the AIC and the frontal lobe goes up when a patient with misophonia hear trigger sounds. Meanwhile, healthy patients hearing trigger sounds have increased activity in the AIC but decreased activity in the frontal area.

Aside from the difference in brain structure and activity, the researchers also noted that trigger sounds may evoke heightened physiological response with increased heart rate and sweating in people with misophonia.

TagsMisophonia, brain, MRI, sounds

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Who You Calling Bird-Brained? Chickens Smarter, More Self-Aware than Previously Thought

Men Tend to Overeat During Social Gatherings to Show Off

Taking a Break From Facebook Linked to Better Emotional Well-being, Satisfaction with Life

Earworms: Why Some Songs Tend to Stick in Our Heads

Adapting Dishonesty: Here's What Happens in Your Brain When You Lie

Join the Conversation

Monkey

They're Alive! Dryas Monkey Thought to be Extinct Caught on Cam for the First Time
Dinosaur
Jurassic Surprise: Dinosaur Soft Tissue Discovered Inside 195-Million-Year-Old Fossil
Python
Snake Earring Anyone? Snake Gets Stuck on Woman's Earlobe
Labrador
Keep Marijuana Away From Dogs, Vets Say
Chimpanzees
Shocking Video: Chimpanzees Conspire, Kill, Cannibalize Former Leader
Bat
New 'Bat Bot' Mimics Bats' Sophisticated Flight Mechanics
Shark
Keep Swimming! This Mako Shark Traveled Through Half of the Earth In Just 600 Days
Coral Reef
This Wrinkly Bag-Like Sea Creature Was Humans' Oldest Known Ancestor
Orangutans
Tinder for Orangutans: Dutch Researchers Use Tablets to Gauge Apes’ Preferences for Potential Mates
space

NASA Cassini Beams Back New Stunning Images of Saturn's Rings

NASA Tests Pressure-Sensitive Paint for its Rockets

NASA's Juno Spacecraft Just Had A Close Encounter With Jupiter's Little Red Spot

Bus-Sized Asteroid Captured Passing by the Earth and Moon
science

This New Hand-held Device Can Detect Flu Virus by Analyzing Patient's Breath

Scientists Design First Blueprints for an Ultra-Powerful Quantum Computer to Solve Currently Unsolvable Problems

Chimeras and How They Work: What It Meant When Researchers Built the First Human-Pig Hybrid

Brain Scans of Newborns Could Be Used to Detect Early Signs of Depression, Anxiety
tech

Project Plans to Plant 3 Million Trees in Greater Manchester in 25 Years -- One for Every Citizen!

Mind-Reading Machine Decodes the Thoughts of Paralyzed Patients

Canada On Its Way to be Global Leader in Nuclear Fusion

NASA Unveils New Test for Life on Other Planets
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Stem Cells
News

The Rise of Chimeras: Scientists Successfully Created First Ever Human-Pig Embryo
Lychees
News

Killer Fruit: Lychees Linked to the Death of 122 Children in India
Mental Illness
News

South Africa Scandal: Nearly 100 Psychiatric Patients Die After Hospital Release
NASA's Dawn Spacecraft Sends back Pictures Of Vesta Asteroid
News

February Stargazing: Venus, Comet 45P and Asteroid Vesta Take the Spotlight

Most Popular

  1. 1 Chimeras and How They Work: What It Meant When Researchers Built the First Human-Pig Hybrid Chimeras and How They Work: What It Meant When Researchers Built the First Human-Pig Hybrid
  2. 2 Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained
  3. 3 cooking oil Apparently, Cooking Oil is 200 Times Stronger Than Steel
  4. 4 China Builds World's Biggest Solar Farm: Quest For Green Superpower China Builds World's Biggest Solar Farm: Quest for Green Superpower
  5. 5 Ice Rare Ice that Sparkles Like Diamonds Found in Japan
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics