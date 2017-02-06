naturewn.com

Snake Earring Anyone? Snake Gets Stuck on Woman's Earlobe

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Feb 06, 2017 10:35 AM EST
Python
Ball pythons, "known as royal python" are native to central and western Africa and thrive in these warm, tropical areas.
(Photo : Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A ball python got stuck in a woman's earlobe. Yes, it can happen.

Ashley Glowe of Portland, Oregon posted on Facebook and reported about her "#DUMB ASS" pet named Bart.

"I was holding my #SNAKE and his #DUMB ASS saw a hole, which just so happened to be my fuckin #EARLOBE, and thought that it would be a bright idea to #ATTEMPT to make it through... It all happened SO fast that before I even knew what was going on it was already too late... Now, #BelieveItOrNot I'm sitting here in the #EmergencyRoom with #BART #STUCK in my f****** #EAR."

The 17-year-old tried to pull the ball python out on her own by using cooking oil but called the emergency services after it wouldn't budge. 

"If he forces his way through, he's gonna split my earlobe," says ball python owner Glawe told WHNT News 19. "So I was really scared."

NDTV notes that even the firefighters could not remove the snake from her stretch-pierced earlobe so they eventually decided to move her to the hospital. In an interview with CNN, Glowe said the doctors used a lubricant and a liquid to numb her ear.

"They put string or something like in between my ear and the snake and like stretched my ear out more and pulled him back through and all was well," she said in a phone interview. "He acted like nothing even happened and was totally chill," she added. Glowe's ear was bruised, but Bart was fine.

Ball pythons, "known as royal python," are native to central and western Africa and thrive in warm, tropical areas. Buzzfeed said ball pythons, which are nonvenomous constrictors, are reportedly "the most popular pet pythons in the world."

They are generally shy and make for ideal captives, Reptile Magazine notes. With proper care, they can live in captivity for 30 years or more. They usually eat an appropriate-sized rodent.

Snake Earring Anyone? Snake Gets Stuck on Woman's Earlobe

science

This New Hand-held Device Can Detect Flu Virus by Analyzing Patient's Breath

Scientists Design First Blueprints for an Ultra-Powerful Quantum Computer to Solve Currently Unsolvable Problems

Chimeras and How They Work: What It Meant When Researchers Built the First Human-Pig Hybrid

Brain Scans of Newborns Could Be Used to Detect Early Signs of Depression, Anxiety
tech

Project Plans to Plant 3 Million Trees in Greater Manchester in 25 Years -- One for Every Citizen!

Mind-Reading Machine Decodes the Thoughts of Paralyzed Patients

Canada On Its Way to be Global Leader in Nuclear Fusion

NASA Unveils New Test for Life on Other Planets
