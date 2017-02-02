naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Robots Elon Musk technology Donald Trump

Presence of Water Molecules Detected in Hot Jupiter 51 Pegasi B

By Jess F.
Feb 02, 2017 08:19 AM EST
Hubble Telescope Captures New Star Cluster
Astronomers detected water molecules in the atmosphere of hot Jupiter 51 Pegasi b.
(Photo : NASA/Getty Images)

The never-ending search for life outside the Earth led astronomers to the discovery of what appears to be water molecules in the atmosphere of hot Jupiter Pegasi b.

The presence of water could mean that is a possibility of thriving or ancient microorganisms. This is the reason why the discovery of water molecules is a ray of hope for astronomers.

The hot Jupiter 51 Pegasi b is categorized as an exoplanet, and the water molecules were discovered in its atmosphere. Pegasi b is located 50 light-years away from Earth. The object was considered as a hot Jupiter, a type of exoplanet, due to the fact that its orbit only last for 10 days and has similarities with the biggest planet in the Solar System, Jupiter. The exoplanet orbits its parent star called Pegasi.

Jayne Birky led the team of astronomers that studied 51 Pegasi b. The team used the Cryogenic high-resolution Infrared Echelle Spectrograph (CRISES) to observe the exoplanet. The study was also conducted with the help of the Very Large Telescope (VLT) located in Chile. To come up with the finding and to discover water molecules, the astronomers captured a total of 42 spectra to analyze the radial-velocity shift from the atmosphere.

"We have presented a 5,6σ detection of water molecules in the atmosphere of the original hot Jupiter, 51 Peg b, providing the first confirmation that the 51 Peg Ab system is a double-lined spectroscopic binary," the astronomers said in a statement.

The Cornell University published the findings last Jan. 25. Aside from water molecules, the study also presented new data about the hot Jupiter.

"The detection is pretty rock solid," team member Matteo Brogi, at the University of Colorado, Boulder said in a statement. "We think that's probably going to be our best chance for looking at the atmosphere of Proxima b."

The astronomers want to explore Proxima, a potentially habitable planet discovered in Alpha Centauri, using the same technique applied to 51 Pegasi b. The study is also instrumental in paving the way for the detection of water vapor or water molecules in smaller exoplanets and in potentially habitable planets in the future.

TagsVLT, CRISES, hot jupiter, jupiter, Exoplanet, 51 Pegasi b, Life Outside Earth, water in space, hot jupiter water

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

'Passengers' Stars Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt Support NASA's Search for a Habitable Exoplanet, Movie to Air on the ISS [VIDEO]

NASA, Stephen Hawking Build StarChip That Can Travel 1/5 Speed of Light to Alpha Centauri

NASA Kepler K2 Mission Discovered Tiny Planet Called 'Super Earth' K2-3d With Potential Alien Life

Elon Musk's SpaceX to Launch NASA's $112-Million Ocean-Surveying Satellite

Stephen Hawking's Breakthrough Listen Adds a New Alien-Hunting Telescope

Join the Conversation

Chimpanzees

Shocking Video: Chimpanzees Conspire, Kill, Cannibalize Former Leader
Bat
New 'Bat Bot' Mimics Bats' Sophisticated Flight Mechanics
Shark
Keep Swimming! This Mako Shark Traveled Through Half of the Earth In Just 600 Days
Ancestor
Big Mouth, No Butt: Oldest Human Ancestor Found?
Orangutans
Tinder for Orangutans: Dutch Researchers Use Tablets to Gauge Apes’ Preferences for Potential Mates
hamster
This Diet Turns Hamsters Into Cannibals
Baby Dolphin
Selfie-Seeking Tourists Dragged and Killed Baby Dolphin for the Perfect Instagram Photo
Bengal tiger
White Bengal Tiger on the Loose, Spreads Mass Panic in Italy
Red panda
Where is Sunny? Red Panda Goes Missing In Virginia Zoo
space

NASA Cassini Beams Back New Stunning Images of Saturn's Rings

NASA Tests Pressure-Sensitive Paint for its Rockets

NASA's Juno Spacecraft Just Had A Close Encounter With Jupiter's Little Red Spot

Bus-Sized Asteroid Captured Passing by the Earth and Moon
science

Scientists Design First Blueprints for an Ultra-Powerful Quantum Computer to Solve Currently Unsolvable Problems

Greenpeace Releases Stunning Image of Unique Coral Reef System at the Mouth of the Amazon

New 'Semi-Synthetic' Organism Formed Under Unique 6-Letter Genetic Code

Success! Scientists Transform Hydrogen to Metal; Could Revolutionize Spaceflight, Computers
tech

Mind-Reading Machine Decodes the Thoughts of Paralyzed Patients

Canada On Its Way to be Global Leader in Nuclear Fusion

NASA Unveils New Test for Life on Other Planets

France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Coral Reef
News

This Wrinkly Bag-Like Sea Creature Was Humans' Oldest Known Ancestor
Ice
News

Rare Ice that Sparkles Like Diamonds Found in Japan
Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops
News

Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Local Eco System
Toothache
News

Simple Toothache Turns Deadly, Killing a Young Father From Sacramento

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Spacecraft Sends Picture Of Backlit Saturn NASA Released Stunning Image of Saturn's Wavemaker Moon Daphnis
  2. 2 Scientists Have Just Transformed Hydrogen Into Metal; Application to Technology, Spaceflight Explained Success! Scientists Transform Hydrogen to Metal; Could Revolutionize Spaceflight, Computers
  3. 3 Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Shared Local Ecosystem
  4. 4 France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway
  5. 5 Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics