naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Robots technology artificial intelligence

Space Travel Continuously Changes Astronaut Brains During Flight, Says New Study

By Naia Carlos
Feb 02, 2017 07:43 AM EST
Astronaut Tanner On Space Walk
American astronaut Joseph Tanner waves to the camera during a space walk as part of the STS-115 mission to the International Space Station, September 2006.
(Photo : NASA/Getty Images)

Astronauts do have different brains than an ordinary human being, and it turns out it's one of the effects of prolonged time of spaceflight. A recent study by the University of Michigan revealed that the human brain tends to compress and expand during spaceflight.

According to the report from the university website, the team of researchers observed MRIs before and after space missions to determine the extent of transformation that occurs in the astronauts' brains. Participants included 12 astronauts who spent two weeks as shuttle crew members and 14 who spent six months on the International Space Station.

In the study, published in Nature Microgravity, every single one of the subjects had increases and decreases in gray matter in different areas of the brain. The scientists also found that the longer time spent in space, the more pronounced the changes tend to be.

"We found large regions of gray matter volume decreases, which could be related to redistribution of cerebrospinal fluid in space," lead researcher Rachael Seidler said. "Gravity is not available to pull fluids down in the body, resulting in so-called puffy face in space. This may result in a shift of brain position or compression."

Additionally, there is an increase in gray matter in parts of the brain that control movement and process sensory information from the legs. This is likely due to the altered way astronauts use their limbs in microgravity. It proves the plasticity of the brain, but these changes are equivalent to a person learning and practicing a new skill for 24 hours every day.

"In space, it's an extreme example of neuroplasticity in the brain because you're in a microgravity environment 24 hours a day," Seidler pointed out.

The changes in brain changes could mean new connections between neurons. To discover more about the effects of spaceflight, Seidler is leading a separate long-term study that will focus on how long the brain changes last and its repercussions on cognition and physical performance.

TagsUniversity of Michigan, Rachael Seidler, International Space Station, spaceflight, astronauts, space travel, brain, biology, Human Body, brains, astronauts brains

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Presence of Water Molecules Detected in Hot Jupiter 51 Pegasi B

Elon Musk, Stephen Hawking Believe There Should Be AI Guidelines to Avoid Catastrophic Future

Climate Change Skeptic Ejected from NOAA Transition Team; What's the Agency's Fate Under Trump?

This New Hand-held Device Can Detect Flu Virus by Analyzing Patient's Breath

Keep Swimming! This Mako Shark Traveled Through Half of the Earth In Just 600 Days

Join the Conversation

Chimpanzees

Shocking Video: Chimpanzees Conspire, Kill, Cannibalize Former Leader
Bat
New 'Bat Bot' Mimics Bats' Sophisticated Flight Mechanics
Shark
Keep Swimming! This Mako Shark Traveled Through Half of the Earth In Just 600 Days
Ancestor
Big Mouth, No Butt: Oldest Human Ancestor Found?
Orangutans
Tinder for Orangutans: Dutch Researchers Use Tablets to Gauge Apes’ Preferences for Potential Mates
hamster
This Diet Turns Hamsters Into Cannibals
Baby Dolphin
Selfie-Seeking Tourists Dragged and Killed Baby Dolphin for the Perfect Instagram Photo
Bengal tiger
White Bengal Tiger on the Loose, Spreads Mass Panic in Italy
Red panda
Where is Sunny? Red Panda Goes Missing In Virginia Zoo
space

NASA Cassini Beams Back New Stunning Images of Saturn's Rings

NASA Tests Pressure-Sensitive Paint for its Rockets

NASA's Juno Spacecraft Just Had A Close Encounter With Jupiter's Little Red Spot

Bus-Sized Asteroid Captured Passing by the Earth and Moon
science

Scientists Design First Blueprints for an Ultra-Powerful Quantum Computer to Solve Currently Unsolvable Problems

Greenpeace Releases Stunning Image of Unique Coral Reef System at the Mouth of the Amazon

New 'Semi-Synthetic' Organism Formed Under Unique 6-Letter Genetic Code

Success! Scientists Transform Hydrogen to Metal; Could Revolutionize Spaceflight, Computers
tech

Mind-Reading Machine Decodes the Thoughts of Paralyzed Patients

Canada On Its Way to be Global Leader in Nuclear Fusion

NASA Unveils New Test for Life on Other Planets

France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Coral Reef
News

This Wrinkly Bag-Like Sea Creature Was Humans' Oldest Known Ancestor
Ice
News

Rare Ice that Sparkles Like Diamonds Found in Japan
Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops
News

Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Local Eco System
Toothache
News

Simple Toothache Turns Deadly, Killing a Young Father From Sacramento

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Spacecraft Sends Picture Of Backlit Saturn NASA Released Stunning Image of Saturn's Wavemaker Moon Daphnis
  2. 2 Scientists Have Just Transformed Hydrogen Into Metal; Application to Technology, Spaceflight Explained Success! Scientists Transform Hydrogen to Metal; Could Revolutionize Spaceflight, Computers
  3. 3 Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Shared Local Ecosystem
  4. 4 France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway
  5. 5 Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics