naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Robots Elon Musk technology Donald Trump

MIT Develops Wearable AI System That Can Detect the Tone of the Conversation

By John Raphael
Feb 02, 2017 07:36 AM EST
Wearable Technology
New type of wearable artificially intelligent system capable of predicting whether the a conversation is happy, sad or neutral.
(Photo : David Becker/Getty Images)

Researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT) Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), in partnership with MIT's Institute of Medical Engineering and Sciences, developed a new type of wearable artificially intelligent system capable of predicting whether the conversation is happy, sad or neutral.

Their new system, to be presented at the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI) conference in San Francisco, can determine the overall tone of the conversation by analyzing audio, text transcriptions and physiological signal of the participants.

"Imagine if, at the end of a conversation, you could rewind it and see the moments when the people around you felt the most anxious," said Tuka Alhanai, a graduate student at MIT and co-author of a related paper, in a press release. "Our work is a step in this direction, suggesting that we may not be that far away from a world where people can have an AI social coach right in their pocket."

For their new system, the researchers used the Samsung Simband to capture high-resolution physiological waveforms of 31 different conversations of several minutes each. These waveforms will then be used to measure features such as heart rate, movements, blood pressure, blood flow and skin temperature. Audio data and text transcripts captured by the system will also be used to analyze the speaker's tone, pitch, energy and vocabulary.

The researchers then trained two algorithms using the data captured by the Simband. One of the algorithms was trained to classify the nature of the conversation as either "happy" or "sad," while the other one was trained to classify each five-second block of every conversation as positive, negative or neutral.

The first algorithm was able to determine the overall tone of the conversation with 83 percent accuracy. The deep-learning techniques used in the system were also able to classify the mood of each five-second interval with an accuracy that was approximately 18 percent above chance on average. The model is also a full 7.5 percent better than any existing approaches.

The next step for the researchers is to improve the emotional granularity of the algorithm to better classify interactions as boring, tense and excited, rather than just labeling them as "positive" or "negative."

TagsConversation, MIT, Wearables, behavior, psychology, wearable AI, wearable technlogy, artificial intelligence, Robots

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

MIT Develops New Wet Suits Inspired by Otter Pelts

MIT Develops New Spectroscopic Technique to Search Life on Mars

MIT Develops Low-Cost Wearable Toxic-Gas Detector

MIT Develops New Machine-Learning Algorithm Designed to Capture True Images of A Black Hole

Presence of Water Molecules Detected in Hot Jupiter 51 Pegasi B

Join the Conversation

Chimpanzees

Shocking Video: Chimpanzees Conspire, Kill, Cannibalize Former Leader
Bat
New 'Bat Bot' Mimics Bats' Sophisticated Flight Mechanics
Shark
Keep Swimming! This Mako Shark Traveled Through Half of the Earth In Just 600 Days
Ancestor
Big Mouth, No Butt: Oldest Human Ancestor Found?
Orangutans
Tinder for Orangutans: Dutch Researchers Use Tablets to Gauge Apes’ Preferences for Potential Mates
hamster
This Diet Turns Hamsters Into Cannibals
Baby Dolphin
Selfie-Seeking Tourists Dragged and Killed Baby Dolphin for the Perfect Instagram Photo
Bengal tiger
White Bengal Tiger on the Loose, Spreads Mass Panic in Italy
Red panda
Where is Sunny? Red Panda Goes Missing In Virginia Zoo
space

NASA Cassini Beams Back New Stunning Images of Saturn's Rings

NASA Tests Pressure-Sensitive Paint for its Rockets

NASA's Juno Spacecraft Just Had A Close Encounter With Jupiter's Little Red Spot

Bus-Sized Asteroid Captured Passing by the Earth and Moon
science

Scientists Design First Blueprints for an Ultra-Powerful Quantum Computer to Solve Currently Unsolvable Problems

Greenpeace Releases Stunning Image of Unique Coral Reef System at the Mouth of the Amazon

New 'Semi-Synthetic' Organism Formed Under Unique 6-Letter Genetic Code

Success! Scientists Transform Hydrogen to Metal; Could Revolutionize Spaceflight, Computers
tech

Mind-Reading Machine Decodes the Thoughts of Paralyzed Patients

Canada On Its Way to be Global Leader in Nuclear Fusion

NASA Unveils New Test for Life on Other Planets

France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Coral Reef
News

This Wrinkly Bag-Like Sea Creature Was Humans' Oldest Known Ancestor
Ice
News

Rare Ice that Sparkles Like Diamonds Found in Japan
Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops
News

Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Local Eco System
Toothache
News

Simple Toothache Turns Deadly, Killing a Young Father From Sacramento

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Spacecraft Sends Picture Of Backlit Saturn NASA Released Stunning Image of Saturn's Wavemaker Moon Daphnis
  2. 2 Scientists Have Just Transformed Hydrogen Into Metal; Application to Technology, Spaceflight Explained Success! Scientists Transform Hydrogen to Metal; Could Revolutionize Spaceflight, Computers
  3. 3 Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Shared Local Ecosystem
  4. 4 France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway
  5. 5 Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics