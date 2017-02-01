naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA technology Donald Trump china genetics

This Wrinkly Bag-Like Sea Creature is Human’s Oldest Known Ancestor

By Naia Carlos
Feb 01, 2017 05:09 AM EST
Coral Reef
Hundreds of millions of years ago, humans have yet to exist. Instead, new research in the journal Nature suggested that the man's earliest known prehistoric ancestor was a tiny "bag-like" organism that lived in the ocean.
(Photo : Eternal Reefs/Getty Images)

Hundreds of millions of years ago, humans have yet to exist. Instead, new research in the journal Nature suggested that the man's earliest known prehistoric ancestor was a tiny "bag-like" organism that lived in the ocean.

According to a report from Live Science, researchers were able to unearth the remains of a 540-million-year-old creature that was dubbed as the Saccorhytus coronaries due to its strange wrinkly appearance. The organism was discovered in China and was classified as a deuterostome, a broad group that encompasses all vertebrates including humans as well as some invertebrates like the starfish. The team of scientists who spearheaded the new study believes they have found the origin of this very wide family.

"We think that as an early deuterostome this may represent the primitive beginnings of a very diverse range of species, including ourselves," University of Cambridge professor of evolutionary palaeobiology Simon Conway Morris said in a statement in the University of Cambridge website. "To the naked eye, the fossils we studied look like tiny black grains, but under the microscope the level of detail is jaw-dropping. All deuterostomes had a common ancestor, and we think that is what we are looking at here."

At face value, the S. coronaries shares very few qualities with the modern human. For one, it's tiny at only around a millimeter long. The ancient creature's mouth is almost comically large, but it doesn't seem to possess an anus, suggesting that waste material may have been ejected through the mouth as well.

Using an electron microscope and a CT scan, the researchers were able to take a closer look at the mysterious organism. Their observations revealed that the S. coronaries had a bilaterally symmetrical body, a feature they passed on to modern descendants like humans. Thin and flexible skin suggests it has muscles that help it move in water and catch food. Conical structures appear to surround its mouth, perhaps even a precursor of gills.

The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom and the Northwest University in Xi'an, China.

TagsUniversity of Cambridge, Northwest University, Simon Conway Morris, Saccorhytus coronaries, deuterostomes, fossil, human ancestor

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

This Wrinkly Bag-Like Sea Creature is Human’s Oldest Known Ancestor

Massachusetts Proposes Aggressive Bill Mandating 100 Percent Renewable Energy by 2035 -- Is it Possible?

Lost Continent Found? Scientists Reveal Existence of Ancient Continent Deep Under the Indian Ocean

Gene-Edited Animals, CRISPR, Face Danger Under Trump Administration? Potential Impacts Explained

SpaceX and Renewable Energy Tycoon Elon Musk Reacts to President Donald Trump's Immigrant Ban

Join the Conversation

hamster

This Diet Turns Hamsters Into Cannibals
Baby Dolphin
Selfie-Seeking Tourists Dragged and Killed Baby Dolphin for the Perfect Instagram Photo
Bengal tiger
White Bengal Tiger on the Loose, Spreads Mass Panic in Italy
Red panda
Where is Sunny? Red Panda Goes Missing In Virginia Zoo
alligator
Unique Albino Alligator Is Florida's New Star
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Farmers are Feeding Their Cattles With Red Skittles -- WHY?
Burmese Python
Florida Recruits Indian Snake Trackers to Hunt Everglades Pythons
space

NASA Tests Pressure-Sensitive Paint for its Rockets

Bus-Sized Asteroid Captured Passing by the Earth and Moon

Boeing Unveiled Its Sleek New 'Starliner' Spacesuit

SpaceX to Launch the Last Reusable Rocket; Falcon 9 Model to Retire
science

This Wrinkly Bag-Like Sea Creature is Human’s Oldest Known Ancestor

Lost Continent Found? Scientists Reveal Existence of Ancient Continent Deep Under the Indian Ocean

Gene-Edited Animals, CRISPR, Face Danger Under Trump Administration? Potential Impacts Explained

Deep Learning Algorithm Could Soon Turn Smartphones Into Powerful Detection Tool for Skin Cancer
tech

Massachusetts Proposes Aggressive Bill Mandating 100 Percent Renewable Energy by 2035 -- Is it Possible?

France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway

New Electric Vehicles to Overtake Gas in 15 Years, Ford Announces

The World's Largest Bullet-Train Network is in China, Critics and Experts Express Concerns
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Carl Sagan
News

Creepy! Carl Sagan's 1995 Prediction Is Becoming Real, And Everyone Is Freaking Out
Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops
News

Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Local Eco System
Endoscopy
News

6-Foot Long Tapeworm Removed From an Indian Man Through His Mouth
Hannibal Lecter
News

Hannibal Lecter Debunked: Real Psychopaths are Not that Smart, Here's How to Know One

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Spacecraft Sends Picture Of Backlit Saturn NASA Released Stunning Image of Saturn's Wavemaker Moon Daphnis
  2. 2 Scientists Have Just Transformed Hydrogen Into Metal; Application to Technology, Spaceflight Explained Success! Scientists Transform Hydrogen to Metal; Could Revolutionize Spaceflight, Computers
  3. 3 Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Shared Local Ecosystem
  4. 4 France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway
  5. 5 Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics