SpaceX and Renewable Energy Tycoon Elon Musk Reacts to President Donald Trump's Immigrant Ban

By Jess F.
Jan 31, 2017 11:13 AM EST
Businessman Elon Musk expressed his reaction to President Trump's immigrant ban.
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with U.S. President Donald Trump last week at the White House. The businessman also recently agreed to become a member of Trump's economic advisory board and Trumps' Strategic and Policy Forum.But it looks like the businessman and the new president do not agree on some point.

However, even Musk cannot hold back his reaction when the new president of the United States signed an executive order on the immigrant ban. Citizens of the U.S., and even celebrities reacted to the decision that is also currently being protested upon.

Before President Donald Trump won the elections, analysts predicted that Musk might have a problem running his businesses under the new administration. The recent meeting between the two proved that Musk might actually benefit from the new government. However, the fate of Musk and his business may also be in jeopardy as the CEO expressed his opposition to the new immigrant ban.

"The blanket entry ban on citizens from certain primarily Muslim countries is not the best way to address the country's challenges," Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a Tweet.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has joined the tech chorus opposing President Donald Trump's seven-country ban on immigration. In a two-part tweetstorm, Musk said the orders are "not the best way to address the country's challenges" and that "many people" affected "don't deserve to be rejected."

This isn't the only time that Musk reacted to the controversial EO's that the president had officially signed. "Many people negatively affected by this policy are strong supporters of the US. They've done right, not wrong & don't deserve to be rejected," Musk said in a statement via The Verge.

Musk believes that in order to influence the new president, negation should be forgotten. "Are you aware of a single case where Trump bowed to protests or media attacks?" Musk said as per USA Today. "Better that there are open channels of communication."

Although his reaction to the immigrant ban seemed to counteract his earlier statements, one thing is for sure, that Musk will closely work with the new administration.

