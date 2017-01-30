naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA technology Donald Trump china medicine

This Diet Turns Hamsters Into Cannibals

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Jan 30, 2017 08:18 AM EST
hamster
Cricetus cricetus is critically endangered in western Europe.
(Photo : Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

In France, hamsters are turning into cannibals.

According to the researchers who published their findings last week in the British Royal Society journal Proceedings B, a diet of corn is turning wild hamsters in north-eastern France into mad cannibals that devour their offspring.

Over the years, the population of European hamster (Cricetus cricetus) has seen a decline. The researchers wanted to find the reason behind this decline. They initially hypothesized that it is because of pesticides and industrial ploughing. But as the researchers examined the hamsters' diet, they have found out that it is because of industrial farming of corn.

The wild hamsters used to eat a variety of grains, roots and insects, but due to their collapsing habitat, wild hamsters now live in fields of semi-sterile industrially grown corn, which they tend to eat. As explained by The Guardian, the monotonous diet, which is lacking in vitamins, specifically B3, or niacin, is leaving the animals starving. This pushes the adult hamsters to feed on their infantile.

The researchers also looked whether this lack of nutrition affects their ability to produce offsprings. Sky News said the researchers subjected hamsters on a wheat diet and hamsters on a corn diet in a blood test and they found out that both of them produce offspring at a normal rate. Bit what surprised them is the rate of survival of their offsprings.

About 80 percent of the babies whose mothers had a varied diet were weaned, but only 5 percent of the offspring of the females fed corn made it to that stage. The rest is eaten, the report said.

Researchers said, "Females stored their pups with their hoards of maize before eating them. Pups were still alive at that time."

In addition, they also observed that the tongue of the hamsters who turned into cannibal has become color black. They also have hair deficiency and a lot of rashes.

The Independent notes that once the hamsters were given a substantial amount of vitamin B3, they stopped eating their infantile and started to have healthy hair and skin. Cricetus cricetus is critically endangered in western Europe.

 

 

TagsFrance, wild hamster, hamster, Cannibalism, corn, industrialization, diet

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA Tests Pressure-Sensitive Paint for its Rockets

White Bengal Tiger on the Loose, Spreads Mass Panic in Italy

Selfie-Seeking Tourists Dragged and Killed Baby Dolphin for the Perfect Instagram Photo

Success! Scientists Transform Hydrogen to Metal; Could Revolutionize Spaceflight, Computers

This Diet Turns Hamsters Into Cannibals

Join the Conversation

Baby Dolphin

Selfie-Seeking Tourists Dragged and Killed Baby Dolphin for the Perfect Instagram Photo
hamster
This Diet Turns Hamsters Into Cannibals
Bengal tiger
White Bengal Tiger on the Loose, Spreads Mass Panic in Italy
Red panda
Where is Sunny? Red Panda Goes Missing In Virginia Zoo
alligator
Unique Albino Alligator Is Florida's New Star
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
Farmers are Feeding Their Cattles With Red Skittles -- WHY?
Burmese Python
Florida Recruits Indian Snake Trackers to Hunt Everglades Pythons
space

NASA Tests Pressure-Sensitive Paint for its Rockets

Boeing Unveiled Its Sleek New 'Starliner' Spacesuit

Saturn's Moon Tethys Look Like an Eyeball in NASA's Stunning New Image

First Human Martians Might Live in Inflatable Donuts
science

Scientists Confirm Existence of Time Crystals: Implications to Technology, Quantum Computing Explained

SHOCKING: 6-Foot Long Tapeworm Removed From an Indian Man Through His Mouth

Deep Learning Algorithm Could Soon Turn Smartphones Into Powerful Detection Tool for Skin Cancer

Poop Science: Fecal Transplants Could Improve Behavioral Symptoms in Children with Autism
tech

New Electric Vehicles to Overtake Gas in 15 Years, Ford Announces

Scientists Crack Teeth-Regeneration Code, Solution to Dentist Drill?

Wyoming Bill Pushes to Oust Clean Energy in US, Coal Supporters Leading Opposition

Ugandan Engineers Create 'Smart Jacket' That Detects Pneumonia
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Carl Sagan
News

Creepy! Carl Sagan's 1995 Prediction Is Becoming Real, And Everyone Is Freaking Out
Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops
News

Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Local Eco System
China Daily Life - Pollution
News

In Perspective: China's New Climate Change Plan an Assault vs Coal?
Hannibal Lecter
News

Hannibal Lecter Debunked: Real Psychopaths are Not that Smart, Here's How to Know One

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Spacecraft Sends Picture Of Backlit Saturn NASA Released Stunning Image of Saturn's Wavemaker Moon Daphnis
  2. 2 Farm Becomes First to Use Solar Power and Seawater to Grow Crops Utopia on Earth: Green Village Grows Own Food in Shared Local Ecosystem
  3. 3 Red panda Where is Sunny? Red Panda Goes Missing In Virginia Zoo
  4. 4 France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway France Unveils World's First Solar-Paneled Roadway
  5. 5 DNA Being Used To Identify WTC Remains Scientists Create First Organism With Expanded Genetic Code
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics