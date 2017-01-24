naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change technology vampire Robots

New Crab Genus, Species Named After 'Harry Potter' Character -- Find Out Who!

By John Raphael
Jan 24, 2017 11:00 AM EST
Harry Potter
Newly discovered genus and species of crabs named after two of the main characters of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter.
(Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

As a self-proclaimed "Potterhead," National University of Singapore's Dr. Jose Christopher E. Mendoza quickly grabbed the chance to name a newly discovered genus and species of crabs after two of the main characters of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter.

The new crab genus and species, described in a paper published in the journal Zookeys, came from the personal collections ex-Marine turned researcher Harry Conley. Mr. Conley's collection contains many specimens taken from deep coral reef rubble on the island of Guam in the western Pacific Ocean. The personal collection of Mr. Conley was given to the second author of the present study, Dr. Peter Ng, of the National University of Singapore. Upon a closer look at the specimens, Dr. Peter Ng and Dr. Mendoza found that the specimen does not only represent a new species but a new genus as well.

The two agreed to name the new genus as Harryplax, in honor of the original collector of the crab specimen Mr. Conley. In a press release, the researchers described Mr. Conley as a "soft-spoken ex-Marine with a steely determination and a heart of gold," and whose endeavors "have substantially advanced the cause of marine science."

The genus Harryplax also came from the main character of the hit book and movie Harry Potter. Dr. Mendoza likened the magical abilities of Harry Potter to Harry Conley's knack for finding rare and new species.

For the name of the new species, Dr. Mendoza decided to draw inspiration to another Harry Potter character, Professor Severus Snape. Dr. Mendoza noted that Prof. Snape keeps his background and agenda mysteriously at the very end despite being one of the central characters of the stories. Thus, making him just like the new species that eluded discovery 20 years after it was first collected.

The Harryplax severus measures less than a centimeter in both length and width. It can only be found deep in coral rubble or under subtidal rocks. Presently known only to Guam, the H. severus has evolved with reduced eyes, well-developed antennae and long, slender legs.

TagsCrabs, Harry Potter, Severus Snape, Harryplax severus, potterhead, harry potter crab, harry potter facts

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

CONFIRMED: Plastic Pollution Affects Deep Sea Animals

Scientists Discover New Species, Genus of Freshwater Crabs Being Sold in Chinese Pet Market

Global Warming Could Lead to Saltier Beaches

NASA Released Stunning Image of Saturn's Wavemaker Moon Daphnis

First Human Martians Might Live in Inflatable Donuts

Join the Conversation

Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming

Farmers are Feeding Their Cattles With Red Skittles -- WHY?
Harry Potter
New Crab Genus, Species Named After 'Harry Potter' Character -- Find Out Who!
Otter
Giant Otters Used to Be Fearsome Hunters in Ancient China
Dogs
FDA: Exposure to Skin Cancer Cream Could Endanger Your Pet's Life
Gorillas in Congo
The World's Primates Threatened With Extinction Crisis
Zebra shark
Male-less Reproduction: Strange Biological Switch Observed In Shark For The First Time
False Killer Whales
Researchers Investigate the Death of Nearly 100 False Killer Whales in Florida
space

NASA Meets Football: Astronaut Mark Kelly Gives Tips to Green Bay's Aaron Rogers

NASA Reveals Stunning Photo of Crescent Jupiter With Great Red Spot

NASA's Curiosity Rover Detects Possible Mud Cracks on Mars -- Does the Red Planet Have Water?

Venus Has a Massive Bulge: What Does It Reveal About The Deadliest Planet?
science

Bill Gates Warns About the Potential Damage of Bioterrorism

WARNING: Almost Half of Men in the US have Genital HPV Infections

Shocking: Sitting for More Than 10 Hours a Day Could Make You Age Faster

Scientists Have Finally Solved the Mystery Behind Namibia's Strange Fairy Circles
tech

Critics Raise Concerns on $8K 'Young Blood' Vampire Anti-Aging Transfusion

Robots Should be Considered as 'Electronic Persons,' EU Proposes

Self-Driving Cars a 'Threat' to Driving Industries, Drivers Push for 50-Year Ban

No More Scars: Researchers Crack Code to Regenerate Human Skin
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Island
News

LOOK: World's First Floating City is Underway in French Polynesia
Donald Trump
News

New Moth Species With Yellowish-White Scales, Small Genitals Named After Donald Trump
Hannibal Lecter
News

Hannibal Lecter Debunked: Real Psychopaths are Not that Smart, Here's How to Know One
Penis Size
News

Bigger is NOT Always Better: Man with Half a Meter Penis Consider His Manhood a Disability

Most Popular

  1. 1 Island LOOK: World's First Floating City is Underway in French Polynesia
  2. 2 Vaccine Goodbye Herpes! Powerful Vaccine in the Works, Shows Promise in Trials
  3. 3 New AI Project Dominating Poker Champions, Demonstrates Revolutionary Concept New AI Project Dominating Poker Champions, Demonstrates Revolutionary Concept
  4. 4 SpaceX: The Privately Funded Aerospace Company Founded By Elon Musk SpaceX Nails Rocket Landing, What's Next For Elon Musk?
  5. 5 Penis Size Bigger is NOT Always Better: Man with More Than Half a Meter Penis Consider His Manhood Size a Disability
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics