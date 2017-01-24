naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change Robots technology genetics

Farmers are Feeding Their Cattles With Red Skittles -- WHY?

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Jan 24, 2017 10:44 AM EST
Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming
The fact that the truck contained red skittles only initially puzzled the police officers, but what caught them totally dumbfounded is that the fact the truck was on its way to local farms to be used as cattle feed.
(Photo : Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Apparently, cattle love skittles too. 

As reported by Science Alert, a truck full of red skittles had an accident at the Dodge County Highway in Wisconsin. The fact that the truck contained red skittles only initially puzzled the police officers, but what caught them totally dumbfounded is that the fact the truck was on its way to local farms to be used as cattle feed.

"The Skittles were confirmed to have fallen off the back of a truck," Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt reported on their Facebook page. "It is reported that the Skittles were intended to feed cattle, as they did not make the cut for packaging at the company. In the end, these Skittles are actually for the birds!"

While it seems weird, it is actually a common practice for many cattle farmers. As the corn became pricier in 2009, farmers looked for an alternative, CNN reported.

"It has been a practice going on for decades and is a very good way to for producers to reduce feed cost, and to provide less expensive food for consumers," said Ki Fanning, a livestock nutritionist with Great Plains Livestock Consulting, Inc. in Eagle, Neb told CNN.

The skittles is not actually fed on its own as it is usually mixed with other cow feeds. Guidelines say it should not be more than three percent of the total feed.

Animal Legal Defense Fund notes that candies are not the only things that can serve as an alternative for corn. Farmers may also use breakfast cereal, orange peels, dried fruit and taco shells.

Interestingly, Linda Kurtz, a corporate environmental manager at Mars previously told Associated Press that the Yorkville, Ill., plant where these Skittles reportedly came from doesn't sell any of its surplus candies for cattle feed.  Meanwhile, the spill was actually helpful as it improved the traction on the roads.

 

 

Tagscattles, skittles, farming, feeds, cows eating skittles

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA Released Stunning Image of Saturn's Wavemaker Moon Daphnis

First Human Martians Might Live in Inflatable Donuts

Woke Up in the Wrong Side of the Bed? Here are Some Key Indicators of Good Sleep Quality

New Crab Genus, Species Named After 'Harry Potter' Character -- Find Out Who!

Hannibal Lecter Debunked: Real Psychopaths are Not that Smart, Here's How to Know One

Join the Conversation

Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming

Farmers are Feeding Their Cattles With Red Skittles -- WHY?
Harry Potter
New Crab Genus, Species Named After 'Harry Potter' Character -- Find Out Who!
Otter
Giant Otters Used to Be Fearsome Hunters in Ancient China
Dogs
FDA: Exposure to Skin Cancer Cream Could Endanger Your Pet's Life
Gorillas in Congo
The World's Primates Threatened With Extinction Crisis
Zebra shark
Male-less Reproduction: Strange Biological Switch Observed In Shark For The First Time
False Killer Whales
Researchers Investigate the Death of Nearly 100 False Killer Whales in Florida
space

NASA Meets Football: Astronaut Mark Kelly Gives Tips to Green Bay's Aaron Rogers

NASA Reveals Stunning Photo of Crescent Jupiter With Great Red Spot

NASA's Curiosity Rover Detects Possible Mud Cracks on Mars -- Does the Red Planet Have Water?

Venus Has a Massive Bulge: What Does It Reveal About The Deadliest Planet?
science

Bill Gates Warns About the Potential Damage of Bioterrorism

WARNING: Almost Half of Men in the US have Genital HPV Infections

Shocking: Sitting for More Than 10 Hours a Day Could Make You Age Faster

Scientists Have Finally Solved the Mystery Behind Namibia's Strange Fairy Circles
tech

Critics Raise Concerns on $8K 'Young Blood' Vampire Anti-Aging Transfusion

Robots Should be Considered as 'Electronic Persons,' EU Proposes

Self-Driving Cars a 'Threat' to Driving Industries, Drivers Push for 50-Year Ban

No More Scars: Researchers Crack Code to Regenerate Human Skin
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Island
News

LOOK: World's First Floating City is Underway in French Polynesia
Donald Trump
News

New Moth Species With Yellowish-White Scales, Small Genitals Named After Donald Trump
Hannibal Lecter
News

Hannibal Lecter Debunked: Real Psychopaths are Not that Smart, Here's How to Know One
Penis Size
News

Bigger is NOT Always Better: Man with Half a Meter Penis Consider His Manhood a Disability

Most Popular

  1. 1 Island LOOK: World's First Floating City is Underway in French Polynesia
  2. 2 Vaccine Goodbye Herpes! Powerful Vaccine in the Works, Shows Promise in Trials
  3. 3 New AI Project Dominating Poker Champions, Demonstrates Revolutionary Concept New AI Project Dominating Poker Champions, Demonstrates Revolutionary Concept
  4. 4 SpaceX: The Privately Funded Aerospace Company Founded By Elon Musk SpaceX Nails Rocket Landing, What's Next For Elon Musk?
  5. 5 Penis Size Bigger is NOT Always Better: Man with More Than Half a Meter Penis Consider His Manhood Size a Disability
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics