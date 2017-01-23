naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change Mars Robots technology

Ancient Poop Reveals the Main Culprit Behind the Extinction of Australian Megafauna

By John Raphael
Jan 23, 2017 10:09 PM EST
Explore The Australian Outback
MARREE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 07: A kangaroo hops through the outback landscape June 7, 2005 near Marree, Australia.
(Photo : Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

A new study involving ancient poop revealed that the arrival of human, and not climate change, is most likely the primary cause of the sharp dive in the population of the Australian Megafauna some 45,000 years ago.

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, showed that the Australian Megafauna is abundant some 150,000 years ago to about 45,000 years ago. However, their population went extinct shortly after the arrival of first humans.

"The results of this study are of significant interest across the archaeological and Earth science communities and to the general public who remain fascinated by the menagerie of now extinct giant animals that roamed the planet -- and the cause of their extinction - as our own species began its persistent colonization of Earth," said lead author Sander van der Kaars, of Monash University, in a press release.

For the study, search for the presence of spores from a fungus called Sporormiella, which thrived on the dung of plant-eating mammals, in the sediment core drilled off the coast of southwest Australia. Aside from fungal spores, the researchers also analyzed the dust, pollen and ash in the sediment core to chronologically reconstruct the past climate and ecosystems of the continent.

The researchers found that the fungal spores were abundant in the sediment core layers from 150,000 years ago. However, the amount of fungal spores starts to dwindle starting from 45,000 years ago. The earliest immigrants of Australia are believed to colonized most of the continent by 50,000 years ago.

As the humans continue to grow, they began to hunt the large animals to their extinction. A previous study showed that even a low-intensity hunting, or killing one juvenile animal per person per decade, could lead to the extinction of a species in just a few hundred years.

The Australian Megafauna is known for its collection of large and unusual animals. These include 1,000-pound kangaroos, 2-ton wombats, 25-foot-long lizards, 400-pound flightless birds, 300-pound marsupial lions and Volkswagen-sized tortoises.

TagsAustralian Megafauna, human, extinction, climate change

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Strange Discovery: Cave Paintings, Ancient DNA Confirm Extinct Hybrid Species Between Cows and Bison

Amazing Discovery: New Species of Cretaceous Dinosaur Found in Australia

Rare Discovery: Fossilized Teeth Lead to Identification of New Extinct Giant Shark Species

All Humans Originated From a Single Population from Africa, DNA Study Suggests

Scientists Discover Fossils of New Extinct Species of Tiny Marsupial Lions

Join the Conversation

Cow Facial Recognition Becoming a Reality, Set to Revolutionize Farming

Farmers are Feeding Their Cattles With Red Skittles -- WHY?
Harry Potter
New Crab Genus, Species Named After 'Harry Potter' Character -- Find Out Who!
Otter
Giant Otters Used to Be Fearsome Hunters in Ancient China
Dogs
FDA: Exposure to Skin Cancer Cream Could Endanger Your Pet's Life
Gorillas in Congo
The World's Primates Threatened With Extinction Crisis
Zebra shark
Male-less Reproduction: Strange Biological Switch Observed In Shark For The First Time
False Killer Whales
Researchers Investigate the Death of Nearly 100 False Killer Whales in Florida
space

NASA Meets Football: Astronaut Mark Kelly Gives Tips to Green Bay's Aaron Rogers

NASA Reveals Stunning Photo of Crescent Jupiter With Great Red Spot

NASA's Curiosity Rover Detects Possible Mud Cracks on Mars -- Does the Red Planet Have Water?

Venus Has a Massive Bulge: What Does It Reveal About The Deadliest Planet?
science

Bill Gates Warns About the Potential Damage of Bioterrorism

WARNING: Almost Half of Men in the US have Genital HPV Infections

Shocking: Sitting for More Than 10 Hours a Day Could Make You Age Faster

Scientists Have Finally Solved the Mystery Behind Namibia's Strange Fairy Circles
tech

Critics Raise Concerns on $8K 'Young Blood' Vampire Anti-Aging Transfusion

Robots Should be Considered as 'Electronic Persons,' EU Proposes

Self-Driving Cars a 'Threat' to Driving Industries, Drivers Push for 50-Year Ban

No More Scars: Researchers Crack Code to Regenerate Human Skin
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Island
News

LOOK: World's First Floating City is Underway in French Polynesia
Donald Trump
News

New Moth Species With Yellowish-White Scales, Small Genitals Named After Donald Trump
Hannibal Lecter
News

Hannibal Lecter Debunked: Real Psychopaths are Not that Smart, Here's How to Know One
Penis Size
News

Bigger is NOT Always Better: Man with Half a Meter Penis Consider His Manhood a Disability

Most Popular

  1. 1 Island LOOK: World's First Floating City is Underway in French Polynesia
  2. 2 Vaccine Goodbye Herpes! Powerful Vaccine in the Works, Shows Promise in Trials
  3. 3 New AI Project Dominating Poker Champions, Demonstrates Revolutionary Concept New AI Project Dominating Poker Champions, Demonstrates Revolutionary Concept
  4. 4 SpaceX: The Privately Funded Aerospace Company Founded By Elon Musk SpaceX Nails Rocket Landing, What's Next For Elon Musk?
  5. 5 Penis Size Bigger is NOT Always Better: Man with More Than Half a Meter Penis Consider His Manhood Size a Disability
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics