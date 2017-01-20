naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change animals vampire Dogs

Goodbye Herpes! Powerful Vaccine in the Works, Shows Promise in Trials

By Naia Carlos
Jan 20, 2017 09:54 AM EST
Vaccine
Animal trials were largely successful, exhibiting the potential power of the new vaccine. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Photo : Justin Sullivan / Staff)

The spread of herpes globally has been merciless with 500 million people already suffering from genital herpes also known as herpes simplex virus 2 (HSV2).

According to a report from Eurekalert, scientists from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania are working on a new type vaccine to combat the spread of this disease. It has already proved to be very powerful in trials with standard guinea pig and monkey models of HSV2 infection.

This so-called "trivalent" vaccine targets three different parts of the virus. Many recently-developed vaccines focus on attacking gD2, a glycoprotein that helps the virus get into host cells. The new vaccine is designed to activate antibodies against gD2, but also two other glycoproteins gC2 and gE2, which helps the virus survive longer in the cells.

"It's a novel strategy, and it works beautifully," Harvey M. Friedman, MD, senior investigator and professor of Infectious Diseases at Penn, said. "I know of no other HSV2 vaccine candidate with published results that are as promising as this study."

He explained, "In essence, we're stimulating the immune system to attack the virus and at the same time preventing the virus from using some of the tools it has to thwart that immune attack."

Animal trials were largely successful, exhibiting the potential power of the new vaccine. It sparked antibodies to act against the virus' glycoproteins in macaque monkeys. In a laboratory dish, the vaccine was also able to neutralize the spread of HSV from one cell to another, plus caused an increase in the cells that mobilize antibodies. When the team tested the vaccine on guinea pigs, they found that the creatures were almost completely protected from genital lesions.

"If found effective in clinical trials, the vaccine will have a huge impact on reducing the overall prevalence of genital herpes infections and could reduce new HIV infections as well, especially in high-burden regions of sub-Saharan Africa," lead author Sita Awasthi, PhD, said.

The team and pharmaceutical companies are now discussing moving onto initial clinical trials.

Developing a vaccine for herpes is important because of the disease's impact on public health globally. Aside from the alarming number of people with HSV2, infection also increases the likelihood of HIV transmission. It can also be harmful - even lethal - to the babies of infected mothers.

A report from the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that HSV2 was highest in Africa, followed by the Americas. Much more women are infected with the disease, because transfer from men to women is more efficient than women to men.

Tagsherpes, genital herpes, Harvey Friedman, University of Pennsylvania, Sita Awasthi, World Health Organization, WHO, HIV, HSV, vaccination

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Goodbye Herpes! Powerful Vaccine in the Works, Shows Promise in Trials

LOOK: World's First Floating City is Underway in French Polynesia

Bill Gates Warns About the Potential Damage of Bioterrorism

NASA Meets Football: Astronaut Mark Kelly Gives Tips to Green Bay's Aaron Rogers

It's a Girl! World's First Three-Parent Baby Using New Technique Born in Ukraine

Join the Conversation

Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton

‘Puppy Talk’: What Dogs Really Think of Your Silly Baby Voice
Feral cat
WEIRD! Australian National Park Is Luring Feral Cats With KFC --- Here's Why
Pig
Behold, the King of Pigs!
Tarantula
Terrifying: Large Tarantula Devours a Foot-long Snake
Cobwebs Catch The Early Morning Mist
Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can - Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can -- Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Scientists Plan to "De-Extinct" A Big Ancient Cow - How to Bring Back the Auroch?
Scientists Plan to 'De-Extinct' a Big Ancient Cow -- How to Bring Back the Auroch?
space

NASA Meets Football: Astronaut Mark Kelly Gives Tips to Green Bay's Aaron Rogers

NASA Reveals Stunning Photo of Crescent Jupiter With Great Red Spot

NASA's Curiosity Rover Detects Possible Mud Cracks on Mars -- Does the Red Planet Have Water?

Mysterious Dark Force is Killing Galaxies Across the Universe
science

Bill Gates Warns About the Potential Damage of Bioterrorism

WARNING: Almost Half of Men in the US have Genital HPV Infections

Shocking: Sitting for More Than 10 Hours a Day Could Make You Age Faster

New Moth Species With Yellowish-White Scales, Small Genitals Named After Donald Trump
tech

Critics Raise Concerns on $8K 'Young Blood' Vampire Anti-Aging Transfusion

Robots Should be Considered as 'Electronic Persons,' EU Proposes

Self-Driving Cars a 'Threat' to Driving Industries, Drivers Push for 50-Year Ban

No More Scars: Researchers Crack Code to Regenerate Human Skin
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Polar Bear
News

Alert! Polar Bears Will Soon Be Extinct Without Decisive Action on Climate Change
surgery
News

Surgery Gone Wrong: Girl Dies After Routine Tonsillectomy That Lasted For Hours
NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass
News

Uh-Oh! There's a Gigantic Iceberg About to Break Off From the Antarctic
Superhero
News

Is the Superhero Culture More Villain Than Hero? Kids Tend to Focus on Aggressive Behavior, Study Says

Most Popular

  1. 1 Three Generations Of Cloned Mice Scientists Find the Kill Switch in Mice's Brains That Turns Them Into Zombie-Like Predators
  2. 2 Earth Scientists Have Finally Figured Out the Mysterious 'Missing Element' in Earth's Core
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics