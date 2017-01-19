naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change animals ISS cancer

The World's Primates Threatened With Extinction Crisis

By Naia Carlos
Jan 19, 2017 11:27 AM EST
McHumba The Female Pygmy Chimpanzee
About 75 percent of all primate species are already in decline and 60 percent are threatened with extinction.
(Photo : San Diego Zoo/Newsmakers via Getty Images)

Our fellow primates are dying. A new study revealed the distressing condition of the primate populations worldwide with 60 percent of the 500 different primate species already facing possible extinction. It's also unsurprising that humans are one of the reasons for their demise.

According to a report from Science Daily, an international research team that includes scientists form the German Primate Center (DPZ) published their findings in Science Advances. They observed data from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List as well as the United Nations' database to create a forecast for the upcoming 50 years. Many primates are predicted to flirt or experience extinction in that time frame.

The study revealed that about 75 percent of all primate species are already in decline and 60 percent are threatened with extinction, a report from New York Times said. All species of apes are threatened including gorillas, chimpanzees, bonobos, orangutans and 19 species of gibbons. Roughly 87 percent of lemur species are as well, while a number of other primate species are critically endangered.

Human exploitation of their habitats play a huge role in the decreasing numbers of many creatures. From deforestation and agricultural expansion to illegal hunting and primate trade, human activity has taken over the habitats of many primate species.

"The lifestyle and the economy in the industrialized countries contribute to the threat for primates," co-author of the study Eckhard W. Heymann explained to Science Daily. "Many of the resources and products such as mineral resources, beef, palm oil and soya that are destroying the habitats of primates are ultimately consumed in industrialized countries."

He added, "Conservation is an ecological, cultural and social necessity. When our closest relatives, the non-human primates, become extinct, this will send a warning signal that the living conditions for humans will soon deteriorate dramatically."

Tagsextinction, primates, Apes, Chimpanzees, Gorillas, lemurs, bonobos, orangutans, gibbons, German Primate Center, IUCN, IUCN Red List, Eckhard W. Heymann

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA's Curiosity Rover Detects Possible Mud Cracks on Mars -- Does the Red Planet Have Water?

Natural Selection Causes Drop in Human ‘Education Gene’ Over the Years

Mysterious Dark Force is Killing Galaxies Across the Universe

Shocking: Sitting for More Than 10 Hours a Day Could Make You Age Faster

'Nightmare Bacteria' Spreads Fear in US Hospitals

Join the Conversation

Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton

‘Puppy Talk’: What Dogs Really Think of Your Silly Baby Voice
Feral cat
WEIRD! Australian National Park Is Luring Feral Cats With KFC --- Here's Why
Pig
Behold, the King of Pigs!
Tarantula
Terrifying: Large Tarantula Devours a Foot-long Snake
Cobwebs Catch The Early Morning Mist
Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can - Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can -- Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Scientists Plan to "De-Extinct" A Big Ancient Cow - How to Bring Back the Auroch?
Scientists Plan to 'De-Extinct' a Big Ancient Cow -- How to Bring Back the Auroch?
space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Detects Possible Mud Cracks on Mars -- Does the Red Planet Have Water?

Mysterious Dark Force is Killing Galaxies Across the Universe

Venus Has a Massive Bulge: What Does It Reveal About The Deadliest Planet?

NASA To Explore An Asteroid Composed of 'Quadrillion' of Metals
science

Shocking: Sitting for More Than 10 Hours a Day Could Make You Age Faster

New Moth Species With Yellowish-White Scales, Small Genitals Named After Donald Trump

Scientists Finally Solved the Mystery Behind Namib Desert's Fairy Circles

Malaria Drug Successfully Treated Chemotherapy-Resistant Brain Cancer
tech

Self-Driving Cars a 'Threat' to Driving Industries, Drivers Push for 50-Year Ban

No More Scars: Researchers Crack Code to Regenerate Human Skin

Chernobyl to House Giant Solar Power Plant, Revitalize Potential

Ever Want to Sequence Your Genome? Illumina Wants to do it For Just $100!
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Polar Bear
News

Alert! Polar Bears Will Soon Be Extinct Without Decisive Action on Climate Change
surgery
News

Surgery Gone Wrong: Girl Dies After Routine Tonsillectomy That Lasted For Hours
NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass
News

Uh-Oh! There's a Gigantic Iceberg About to Break Off From the Antarctic
Superhero
News

Is the Superhero Culture More Villain Than Hero? Kids Tend to Focus on Aggressive Behavior, Study Says

Most Popular

  1. 1 Three Generations Of Cloned Mice Scientists Find the Kill Switch in Mice's Brains That Turns Them Into Zombie-Like Predators
  2. 2 Earth Scientists Have Finally Figured Out the Mysterious 'Missing Element' in Earth's Core
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics