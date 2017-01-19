naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change animals ISS cancer

Vampire Therapy: 'Young Blood' Transfusion Is Creepy, New Technique to Fight Aging

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Jan 19, 2017 11:33 AM EST
vampires
As creepy and unsettling it may sound, "young blood" transfusion is being eyed as the latest fad to fight aging.
(Photo : Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

As creepy and unsettling it may sound, "young blood" transfusion is being eyed as the latest fad to fight aging.

According to Business Insider, a company called Ambrosia is currently looking for people for their clinical test that would hopefully show how a bag of blood of young people can make an adult skin healthier and more youthful. The subjects of the study would have to pay $8,000 for a single 1.5-liter transfusion of plasma (blood without blood cells).

Ambrosia is owned by Jesse Karmazin, who has a medical degree in Princeton but is not licensed to practice medicine.

"Some patients got young blood and others got older blood, and I was able to do some statistics on it, and the results looked really awesome," Karmazin told Business Insider. "And I thought, this is the kind of therapy that I'd want to be available to me."

Karmazin will be working with a physician named David Wright, who has a private intravenous-therapy center in Monterey, in the clinical trial.

The duo is targeting 600 participants and so far 30 had already undergone the procedure.

MIT Technology Review reported that Karmazin's idea was inspired by studies on mice that researchers had sewn together, with their veins conjoined, in a procedure called parabiosis, but that does not necessary mean it will work out. For once, the study that Karmazin is pertaining to was only maintained for four weeks, meaning it is uncertain how Ambrosia's one-time transfusions will affect people in the long-run.

The same report said that Wright was disciplined by the California Medical Board in January 2015 for administering antibiotic infusions to a patient who didn't need them. The patient ended up in the emergency room.

Meanwhile, Stanford University neuroscientist Tony Wyss-Coray, who led the 2014 study of young plasma in mice told Science Mag in an interview that the clinical trial has no credible basis and it is raising a red flag.

"There's just no clinical evidence [that the treatment will be beneficial], and you're basically abusing people's trust and the public excitement around this."

TagsAmbrosia, vampire, young blood, blood transfusion, skin, aging, Anti-Aging

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA's Curiosity Rover Detects Possible Mud Cracks on Mars -- Does the Red Planet Have Water?

Natural Selection Causes Drop in Human ‘Education Gene’ Over the Years

Mysterious Dark Force is Killing Galaxies Across the Universe

Shocking: Sitting for More Than 10 Hours a Day Could Make You Age Faster

'Nightmare Bacteria' Spreads Fear in US Hospitals

Join the Conversation

Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton

‘Puppy Talk’: What Dogs Really Think of Your Silly Baby Voice
Feral cat
WEIRD! Australian National Park Is Luring Feral Cats With KFC --- Here's Why
Pig
Behold, the King of Pigs!
Tarantula
Terrifying: Large Tarantula Devours a Foot-long Snake
Cobwebs Catch The Early Morning Mist
Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can - Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can -- Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Scientists Plan to "De-Extinct" A Big Ancient Cow - How to Bring Back the Auroch?
Scientists Plan to 'De-Extinct' a Big Ancient Cow -- How to Bring Back the Auroch?
space

NASA's Curiosity Rover Detects Possible Mud Cracks on Mars -- Does the Red Planet Have Water?

Mysterious Dark Force is Killing Galaxies Across the Universe

Venus Has a Massive Bulge: What Does It Reveal About The Deadliest Planet?

NASA To Explore An Asteroid Composed of 'Quadrillion' of Metals
science

Shocking: Sitting for More Than 10 Hours a Day Could Make You Age Faster

New Moth Species With Yellowish-White Scales, Small Genitals Named After Donald Trump

Scientists Finally Solved the Mystery Behind Namib Desert's Fairy Circles

Malaria Drug Successfully Treated Chemotherapy-Resistant Brain Cancer
tech

Self-Driving Cars a 'Threat' to Driving Industries, Drivers Push for 50-Year Ban

No More Scars: Researchers Crack Code to Regenerate Human Skin

Chernobyl to House Giant Solar Power Plant, Revitalize Potential

Ever Want to Sequence Your Genome? Illumina Wants to do it For Just $100!
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Polar Bear
News

Alert! Polar Bears Will Soon Be Extinct Without Decisive Action on Climate Change
surgery
News

Surgery Gone Wrong: Girl Dies After Routine Tonsillectomy That Lasted For Hours
NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass
News

Uh-Oh! There's a Gigantic Iceberg About to Break Off From the Antarctic
Superhero
News

Is the Superhero Culture More Villain Than Hero? Kids Tend to Focus on Aggressive Behavior, Study Says

Most Popular

  1. 1 Three Generations Of Cloned Mice Scientists Find the Kill Switch in Mice's Brains That Turns Them Into Zombie-Like Predators
  2. 2 Earth Scientists Have Finally Figured Out the Mysterious 'Missing Element' in Earth's Core
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics