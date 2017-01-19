Vampire Therapy: 'Young Blood' Transfusion Is Creepy, New Technique to Fight Aging

As creepy and unsettling it may sound, "young blood" transfusion is being eyed as the latest fad to fight aging. (Photo : Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

According to Business Insider, a company called Ambrosia is currently looking for people for their clinical test that would hopefully show how a bag of blood of young people can make an adult skin healthier and more youthful. The subjects of the study would have to pay $8,000 for a single 1.5-liter transfusion of plasma (blood without blood cells).

Ambrosia is owned by Jesse Karmazin, who has a medical degree in Princeton but is not licensed to practice medicine.

"Some patients got young blood and others got older blood, and I was able to do some statistics on it, and the results looked really awesome," Karmazin told Business Insider. "And I thought, this is the kind of therapy that I'd want to be available to me."

Karmazin will be working with a physician named David Wright, who has a private intravenous-therapy center in Monterey, in the clinical trial.

The duo is targeting 600 participants and so far 30 had already undergone the procedure.

MIT Technology Review reported that Karmazin's idea was inspired by studies on mice that researchers had sewn together, with their veins conjoined, in a procedure called parabiosis, but that does not necessary mean it will work out. For once, the study that Karmazin is pertaining to was only maintained for four weeks, meaning it is uncertain how Ambrosia's one-time transfusions will affect people in the long-run.

The same report said that Wright was disciplined by the California Medical Board in January 2015 for administering antibiotic infusions to a patient who didn't need them. The patient ended up in the emergency room.

Meanwhile, Stanford University neuroscientist Tony Wyss-Coray, who led the 2014 study of young plasma in mice told Science Mag in an interview that the clinical trial has no credible basis and it is raising a red flag.

"There's just no clinical evidence [that the treatment will be beneficial], and you're basically abusing people's trust and the public excitement around this."