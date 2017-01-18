naturewn.com

Grow Virtual Plants On The ISS: NASA's New App is Like 'Sims' in Space

By Jess F.
Jan 18, 2017 12:46 PM EST
In Focus: Scott Kelly's Year In Space
Players can now grow plants in space using NASA's new app. Using the app feels like playing Sims but in space.
(Photo : NASA via Getty Images)

The premiere U.S. space agency lets gamers play what looks like the popular franchise 'Sims' in space. NASA released a new app called 'NASA Science Investigations: Plant Growth' last month.

The game is an education app that lets users explore the confines of the International Space Station (ISS). Players can even virtually interact with astronauts during the game.

In the game, the player will be assigned as a member of the ISS crew. His or her task is to experiment on plant growth in space. Of course, users of the app must learn to move in microgravity but flipping and flying, according to the developer of the app that can be downloaded on iTunes. The app is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Astronaut Naomi will be waiting for the gamer's assistant while confined on the ISS in zero gravity. Aside from playing in a Sims-like environment, the primary goal of the app is to educate space enthusiasts. The players will use the Vegetable Production System to grow plants on the space station.

By playing the game, users will have knowledge on how zero gravity affects plant growth, the kind of light that allows for plant propagation in space, and the amount of water needed for the growth to succeed. Most importantly, it will teach players the importance of growing food in space.

Like 'Sims', it's not as easy as it seems. First, the player has to familiarize himself with the ISS. This alone is a gargantuan task for non-scientists to navigate the space station. According to the same report, the game represents a replica of the ISS that makes it all the more confusing due to the number of cabins and rooms the players must familiarize themselves with.

"Growing plants for food in space not only provides a variety of nutrients but also may provide psychological benefits." Sharon Goza IGOAL Project Manager at NASA-Johnson Space Center said in an interview with Gizmodo.

To complete the game, the players must accomplish given order missions like planting salad ingredients that could be tedious in space.

 

 

Grow Virtual Plants On The ISS: NASA's New App is Like 'Sims' in Space

