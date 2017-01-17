naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA us Earth climate change NOAA

Baboons Can Make Human-Like Vowel Sounds Previously Thought To Be Impossible

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Jan 17, 2017 04:29 AM EST
Singapore Zoo Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
This discovery provides clues to the evolution of human speech and suggests that our fundamental language started to evolve as early as 25 million years ago.
(Photo : Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

The researchers of the National Center for Scientific Research and Grenoble Alpes University in France found out that baboons can make vowel sounds which is previously thought to be impossible.

This discovery provides clues to the evolution of human speech and suggests that our fundamental language started to evolve as early as 25 million years ago.

Science Mag said it was previously known that most primates, except humans do not have the ability ro produce vowel sounds because they do not have the anatomy for it. Monkey larynxes are set much higher than our own. However, this new research proves otherwise.

"It was thought that in order to pronounce vowels, you had to have a low larynx [voice box], as humans do," Joel Fagot, a primatologist at Aix-Marseille University in France and an author of the new study told the website.

How did they discover it? Tech Times said the researchers recorded and reviewed 1404 vocalizations of 15 Guinea baboons (Papio papio) living at a primate center in France. These included almost all types of vocalizations. They focused their observations on mouths from where the sounds are produced. During which they have detected five vowel sounds in their calls.

Meanwhile, Philip Lieberman, a linguist and cognitive scientist, and professor emeritus at Brown University told Christian Science Monitor that while the baboons' anatomy may be physically capable of producing vowel sounds, that doesn't mean they are capable of speech.

Fagot and the other researchers understand and agree to it, saying in the paper that what the baboons need to speak like human is a cognitive ability which they lack of.

"To be able to speak, you need much more than this," he said. "But clearly they seem capable of at least having some of the building blocks of speech, which is the ability to form vowel-like sounds," Fagot added. The study was published in journal PLOS One.

 

 

 

Tagsbaboons, primate, human, human speech, vowel, baboon sound, vocals

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Japanese Orbiter Captures Strange Atmospheric Phenomenon in Venus, Find Out What It Is

Man's Best Friend: Dog Stayed With Paralyzed Owner for Nearly 20 Hours in Freezing Snowbed

Chernobyl to House Giant Solar Power Plant, Revitalize Potential

No More Scars: Researchers Crack Code to Regenerate Human Skin

Ever Want to Sequence Your Genome? Illumina Wants to do it For Just $100!

Join the Conversation

Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton

‘Puppy Talk’: What Dogs Really Think of Your Silly Baby Voice
Feral cat
WEIRD! Australian National Park Is Luring Feral Cats With KFC --- Here's Why
Pig
Behold, the King of Pigs!
Tarantula
Terrifying: Large Tarantula Devours a Foot-long Snake
Cobwebs Catch The Early Morning Mist
Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can - Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can -- Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Scientists Plan to "De-Extinct" A Big Ancient Cow - How to Bring Back the Auroch?
Scientists Plan to 'De-Extinct' a Big Ancient Cow -- How to Bring Back the Auroch?
space

Japanese Orbiter Captures Strange Atmospheric Phenomenon in Venus, Find Out What It Is

The Real Rogue One? Scientists Explain the Origins of Mysterious Planet Nine

Look! NASA Reveals Image of Earth And Moon Photographed from Mars

NASA Unveils Two New Asteroid Missions, To Launch Lucy and Psyche
science

ALERT: Superbug Resistant to 26 Antibiotics Killed a Woman in Nevada

Quantum in the Real World: Scientists Are Able to See Quantum Effects With Naked Eye for the First TIme

Scientists Find the Kill Switch in Mice's Brains That Turns Them Into Zombie-Like Predators

Chemists Just Tied the Tightest Knot of All Time
tech

Chernobyl to House Giant Solar Power Plant, Revitalize Potential

No More Scars: Researchers Crack Code to Regenerate Human Skin

Ever Want to Sequence Your Genome? Illumina Wants to do it For Just $100!

Future Skyscrapers Will Be 3 Miles High With the Ability to Clean the Air Around It
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Polar Bear
News

Alert! Polar Bears Will Soon Be Extinct Without Decisive Action on Climate Change
surgery
News

Surgery Gone Wrong: Girl Dies After Routine Tonsillectomy That Lasted For Hours
NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass
News

Uh-Oh! There's a Gigantic Iceberg About to Break Off From the Antarctic
Superhero
News

Is the Superhero Culture More Villain Than Hero? Kids Tend to Focus on Aggressive Behavior, Study Says

Most Popular

  1. 1 Earth Scientists Have Finally Figured Out the Mysterious 'Missing Element' in Earth's Core
  2. 2 Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton ‘Puppy Talk’: What Dogs Really Think of Your Silly Baby Voice
  3. 3 Google: New Auto-Driving Minivans to be Released at the End of January 2017 Google: New Auto-Driving Minivans to be Released at the End of January 2017
  4. 4 Surgery Pointless Organ No More: Appendix Biological Function Discovered
  5. 5 Vampire Bat Humans For Dinner? Brazilian Bats Just Started Feeding On Human Blood
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions