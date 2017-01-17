Ladybird: Prince Charles Co-Authors Book About Climate Change

Prince Charles has teamed up with environmental campaigners Tony Juniper and Emily Shuckburgh to create peer-reviewed book about climate change.

According to reports, The Ladybird Book on Climate Change is the first in a new series aimed at informing adults about the basics of climate change. It is a hardback, in the style of the iconic children's Ladybird series popular in the 1960s and 70s.

The Guardian said the idea came after the Prince of Wales was invited to address the United Nations conference on climate change in Paris in 2015. It is then that he realized that adults lack of basic understating of climate change.



His book will be published by Penguin. It was reviewed by David Warrilow, chairman of the climate science special interest group at the Royal Meteorological Society, and seven other climate specialists to make sure that everything else is well expressed.

The book, according to Mail, is expected to stress that the scientific evidence showing that global warming is overwhelming as it results to series of floods and other devastating events.



Meanwhile, Dr. Phillip Williamson, an associate fellow at the University of East Anglia's School of Environmental Sciences, in an interview with BBC that while there is a chance that Prince Charle's book might not be taken seriously, the right style to get the message out might just do otherwise.

"There's the obvious danger that this won't be taken seriously. But if the style is right, and the information is correct and understandable, the new Ladybird book with royal authorship could be just what is needed to get the message across that everyone needs to take action on climate change," Williamson told BBC.

The prince previously co-authored a book with Mr Juniper and Ian Skelly called Harmony: A New Way of Looking at Our World and also wrote a children's book entitled The Old Man of Lochnagar.