Video Of Ice Cream Stealing Giraffe Goes Viral

Who would have thought that giraffes have a taste for ice cream cone?

According to Huffington Post, Torsten Stroebl and his family was driving through the Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen last year when a giraffe suddenly poked its head on the car windows and started licking the ice cream cone on his wife, Melanie's hands.



Torsten posted the video on Instagram, and it quickly went viral on the Internet.

Initially, the wife tried to shoo away the giraffe but ended up feeding it with the cone anyway.

Recent reports from the International Union for Conservation of Nature mentioned that giraffes are currently facing extinction after the devastating decline of their population.

In an interview with reported Rachel Martin at the Morning Edition, Julian Fennessy of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation said that giraffe's population is actually lesser that the elephants'. In fact, their population has declined for at least 40 percent in the last decade.

"That's a little bit frightening. There's no doubt about it. So we estimate less than 100,000 giraffe in Africa. And three decades ago, we probably had 155,000. And if you look at probably 100 to 200 years ago, probably at least a million giraffe," Fennessy told Martin, in a recording obtained by the National Public Radio.



Fennessy explained that the decline can be attributed to the growing population of humans, civil unrest and illegal hunting.

"So basically, giraffe numbers are declining as a result of human population growth. And as a result of humans spreading out into new areas, we're losing habitat for giraffe in Africa. Just less areas that they can live and move and obviously, just be giraffe," she said.

The giraffe is the tallest animal on land and one of the most iconic species in the entire world. These beautiful creatures are best-known for their very long necks and the brown and white patterns covering their body.