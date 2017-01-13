naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA china asteroid Earth animals

Video Of Ice Cream Stealing Giraffe Goes Viral

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Jan 13, 2017 05:03 AM EST
Giraffe
A giraffe is seen at Taronga Western Plains Zoo on April 20, 2012 in Dubbo, Australia. The popular 35 year old Dubbo zoo is set in 3 square km of bushland and is home to over 700 animals.
(Photo : Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Who would have thought that giraffes have a taste for ice cream cone?

According to Huffington Post, Torsten Stroebl and his family was driving through the Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen last year when a giraffe suddenly poked its head on the car windows and started licking the ice cream cone on his wife, Melanie's hands.

Torsten posted the video on Instagram, and it quickly went viral on the Internet.

Initially, the wife tried to shoo away the giraffe but ended up feeding it with the cone anyway.
Recent reports from the International Union for Conservation of Nature mentioned that giraffes are currently facing extinction after the devastating decline of their population.

In an interview with reported Rachel Martin at the Morning Edition, Julian Fennessy of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation said that giraffe's population is actually lesser that the elephants'. In fact, their population has declined for at least 40 percent in the last decade.

"That's a little bit frightening. There's no doubt about it. So we estimate less than 100,000 giraffe in Africa. And three decades ago, we probably had 155,000. And if you look at probably 100 to 200 years ago, probably at least a million giraffe," Fennessy told Martin, in a recording obtained by the National Public Radio.

Fennessy explained that the decline can be attributed to the growing population of humans, civil unrest and illegal hunting.

"So basically, giraffe numbers are declining as a result of human population growth. And as a result of humans spreading out into new areas, we're losing habitat for giraffe in Africa. Just less areas that they can live and move and obviously, just be giraffe," she said.

The giraffe is the tallest animal on land and one of the most iconic species in the entire world. These beautiful creatures are best-known for their very long necks and the brown and white patterns covering their body.

 

 

 

 

TagsGiraffe, animal, ice cream cone

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Video Of Ice Cream Stealing Giraffe Goes Viral

Chemists Just Tied the Tightest Knot of All Time

Alphabet: Waymo Cars Offline to Avoid Hacking, Company Reveals

This Tiny Egyptian Mummy Thought to be a Bird is Hiding a Dark Secret

Good News: All Electric Trains in the Netherlands Now Run in Pure Wind Power

Join the Conversation

Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton

‘Puppy Talk’: What Dogs Really Think of Your Silly Baby Voice
Feral cat
WEIRD! Australian National Park Is Luring Feral Cats With KFC --- Here's Why
Pig
Behold, the King of Pigs!
Tarantula
Terrifying: Large Tarantula Devours a Foot-long Snake
Cobwebs Catch The Early Morning Mist
Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can - Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can -- Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Scientists Plan to "De-Extinct" A Big Ancient Cow - How to Bring Back the Auroch?
Scientists Plan to 'De-Extinct' a Big Ancient Cow -- How to Bring Back the Auroch?
space

Look! NASA Reveals Image of Earth And Moon Photographed from Mars

NASA Unveils Two New Asteroid Missions, To Launch Lucy and Psyche

Powerful Solar Storms Could Vaporize, Melt Soil in Moon's Polar Regions

Two Stars Will Collide in Red Nova in 2022, Scientists Predict
science

Chemists Just Tied the Tightest Knot of All Time

This Tiny Egyptian Mummy Thought to be a Bird is Hiding a Dark Secret

ALERT: Large-Scale Tornado Outbreak Becoming More Frequent in the US

Astronomers Explore the Earliest Days of Black Hole Using Deepest X-Ray Image of Observable Universe Ever Obtained
tech

Alphabet: Waymo Cars Offline to Avoid Hacking, Company Reveals

Good News: All Electric Trains in the Netherlands Now Run in Pure Wind Power

Scientists Attempt Ultra-Safe Brain Tests with Ultra-Thin Electrodes

Google DeepMind Unveils More Powerful AlphaGO Model, Beats World Champion
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Polar Bear
News

Alert! Polar Bears Will Soon Be Extinct Without Decisive Action on Climate Change
surgery
News

Surgery Gone Wrong: Girl Dies After Routine Tonsillectomy That Lasted For Hours
NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass
News

Uh-Oh! There's a Gigantic Iceberg About to Break Off From the Antarctic
Superhero
News

Is the Superhero Culture More Villain Than Hero? Kids Tend to Focus on Aggressive Behavior, Study Says

Most Popular

  1. 1 Earth Scientists Have Finally Figured Out the Mysterious 'Missing Element' in Earth's Core
  2. 2 Cobwebs Catch The Early Morning Mist Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'
  3. 3 General Relativity Standard Model Is Breaking Down, Black Hole Data Reveals Milky Way's Black Hole Spews Out Enormous 'Spitballs' The Size of Planets
  4. 4 Tarantula Terrifying: Large Tarantula Devours a Foot-long Snake
  5. 5 Polar Bear ALERT: Polar Bears Will Soon Be Extinct Without Decisive Action on Climate Change
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics