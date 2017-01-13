naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA china asteroid Earth animals

Good News: All Electric Trains in the Netherlands Now Run in Pure Wind Power

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Jan 13, 2017 03:23 AM EST
All of Electric Trains in the Netherlands Now Run in Pure Wind Power
It appears Netherlands is on a verge of a breakthrough. All of its electric passenger trains are now powered entirely by wind energy. This marks an unprecedented achievement on its goal to be all-green, a goal that appears to be getting closer and closer by the minute.
(Photo : Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

It appears Netherlands is on a verge of a breakthrough. All of its electric passenger trains are now powered entirely by wind energy. This marks an unprecedented achievement on its goal to be all-green, a goal that appears to be getting closer and closer by the minute.

This announcement is courtesy of Dutch railway company NS, which has just announced that the entirety of its electric train fleet is now running on pure wind power as of the beginning of the year. This effectively introduces a new era of green transportation.

According to Clean Technica, of course, renewable energy advocates hope that the early success of this venture will inspire other planners to incorporate wind-powered trains in other high-speed rail projects all around the world.

Inhabitat says the Dutch government announced its goal to power the country's electric trains entirely with wind power in late 2015. They're supposed to try to achieve this goal in 2018, but early successes in the field resulted in 75-percent wind power for the trains as early in 2016. Now it has achieved 100-percent efficiency in the first day of the year.

One of the Netherlands' largest railway companies known as NS has partnered with Eneco energy in 2015 to funnel the renewable energy source to its fleet of electric trains, which carry around 600,000 people a day. The trains under NS use around 1.2 billion kWh of electricity per annum. 

Inhabitat notes that this is roughly the equivalent of all the households in the city of Amsterdam. Switching to a renewable source for the energy-consuming transportation method will be making a huge reduction to the nation's carbon footprint, which is already decreasing due to investments in renewable energy products. 

The electricity used to power Dutch trains come from wind farms in the Netherlands, Finland and Belgium. 

TagsNetherlands, NS, 2018, transportation

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Solar vs Coal: Solar to be CHEAPEST Source of Power in 2025

Baking Powder Out of Carbon? Indian Firm Makes Carbon Capture Breakthrough

Researchers Build FIRST Reprogrammable Quantum Computer!

Scientists Are Trying to Find Ways to Capture Carbon From Air!

Ice Homes the Future of Housing in Mars, NASA Reveals

Join the Conversation

Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton

‘Puppy Talk’: What Dogs Really Think of Your Silly Baby Voice
Feral cat
WEIRD! Australian National Park Is Luring Feral Cats With KFC --- Here's Why
Pig
Behold, the King of Pigs!
Tarantula
Terrifying: Large Tarantula Devours a Foot-long Snake
Cobwebs Catch The Early Morning Mist
Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can - Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Obese Mice Refuse to Move, Even if They Can -- Scientists Unveil Big Mystery Behind Weight Gain
Scientists Plan to "De-Extinct" A Big Ancient Cow - How to Bring Back the Auroch?
Scientists Plan to 'De-Extinct' a Big Ancient Cow -- How to Bring Back the Auroch?
space

Look! NASA Reveals Image of Earth And Moon Photographed from Mars

NASA Unveils Two New Asteroid Missions, To Launch Lucy and Psyche

Powerful Solar Storms Could Vaporize, Melt Soil in Moon's Polar Regions

Two Stars Will Collide in Red Nova in 2022, Scientists Predict
science

Chemists Just Tied the Tightest Knot of All Time

This Tiny Egyptian Mummy Thought to be a Bird is Hiding a Dark Secret

ALERT: Large-Scale Tornado Outbreak Becoming More Frequent in the US

Astronomers Explore the Earliest Days of Black Hole Using Deepest X-Ray Image of Observable Universe Ever Obtained
tech

Alphabet: Waymo Cars Offline to Avoid Hacking, Company Reveals

Good News: All Electric Trains in the Netherlands Now Run in Pure Wind Power

Scientists Attempt Ultra-Safe Brain Tests with Ultra-Thin Electrodes

Google DeepMind Unveils More Powerful AlphaGO Model, Beats World Champion
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Polar Bear
News

Alert! Polar Bears Will Soon Be Extinct Without Decisive Action on Climate Change
surgery
News

Surgery Gone Wrong: Girl Dies After Routine Tonsillectomy That Lasted For Hours
NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass
News

Uh-Oh! There's a Gigantic Iceberg About to Break Off From the Antarctic
Superhero
News

Is the Superhero Culture More Villain Than Hero? Kids Tend to Focus on Aggressive Behavior, Study Says

Most Popular

  1. 1 Earth Scientists Have Finally Figured Out the Mysterious 'Missing Element' in Earth's Core
  2. 2 Cobwebs Catch The Early Morning Mist Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'
  3. 3 General Relativity Standard Model Is Breaking Down, Black Hole Data Reveals Milky Way's Black Hole Spews Out Enormous 'Spitballs' The Size of Planets
  4. 4 Tarantula Terrifying: Large Tarantula Devours a Foot-long Snake
  5. 5 Polar Bear ALERT: Polar Bears Will Soon Be Extinct Without Decisive Action on Climate Change
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics