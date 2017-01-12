naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Earth china asteroid moon

WEIRD! Australian National Park Is Luring Feral Cats With KFC --- Here's Why

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Jan 12, 2017 07:57 AM EST
Feral cat
The growing number of feral cats is considered as a huge problem in Australia that hurts the wildlife and causing extinction of some species.
(Photo : China Photos/Getty Images)

Just in case you did not know yet, Australia has a feral cat problem, as in you can spot many of them in almost 100 percent of their territory. To solve the problem, a southeast state Victoria is spending hundreds of dollars from tax payer's money for bait that would also lure people by buying KFC through statutory authority Parks Victoria, Science Alert reported.

Freedom of information laws revealed a $2.2 million credit card bill by Parks Victoria, in which $260 was spent by staff to buy KFC in four months. The Guardian quoted in a report that a senior Parks Victoria staff member, on a condition of anonymity, that KFC is the most effective bait for luring feral cats.

The same report also confirmed that "KFC was sometimes used to lure the pests," according to a biologist and feral cat expert from the University of Sydney Dr. Christopher Dickman.

"There hasn't been any data published on it so the information we have is anecdotal, but it does work for luring feral cats, though mainly in urban areas," Dickman told Guardian Australia. 

"Cats in remote areas are more suspicious of new foods, but cats in urban areas are more used to living close to KFC outlets and are familiar with the smell. It is a popular bait with a strong aroma that is very attractive to carnivores," he added.

The growing number of feral cats is considered as a huge problem in Australia that hurts the wildlife and causing the extinction of some species. Previous research found that Australian feral cats consume some 400 species of birds, mammals, reptiles, and frogs. The solution? A feral cat culls to trim their population that would allow local wildlife to rebound.

"Our study highlights the scale and impacts of feral cats and the urgent need to develop effective control methods, and to target our efforts in areas where that control will produce the biggest gains," said Sarah Legge, one of the authors of the study about Australia's serious feral cat problem which was published recently in the journal Biological Conservation via TIME.

 

 

 

 

Tagsferal cat, australia, KFC, cats, australian national park, australian park, australian feral cats, cats eat KFC

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Even Short-Lived Greenhouse Gases Create Centuries of Problems to the Earth's Oceans

Google: New Auto-Driving Minivans to be Released at the End of January 2017

WEIRD! Australian National Park Is Luring Feral Cats With KFC --- Here's Why

Scientists Have Finally Figured Out the Mysterious 'Missing Element' in Earth's Core

Is the Superhero Culture More Villain Than Hero? Kids Tend to Focus on Aggressive Behavior, Study Says

Join the Conversation

Snake Day In Miami

Surprise! Man Finds Rare Anaconda Inside His Apartment Toilet
Shark
Ghost Sharks: 280 Million Year Old Skull Explains Origin of the Strange Animal
Dolphins
Navy-Trained War Dolphins to Help Search and Capture Highly Endangered Vaquitas
Alligator
CAUGHT ON CAM: 15-Foot Python vs. 5-Foot Alligator -- Who Will Win?
An African Safari
Cheetahs are About to Go Extinct, Scientists Confirm
Great dane
Big and Adorable: Meet Freddy, The World's Tallest Dog
Dog
WATCH: Brave Dog Protects Injured Friend From Oncoming Train
space

Former CIA Officer and the First African-American Female Astronaut to Board the International Space Station

Close Call! An Asteroid Whizzed Past Earth at an Alarmingly Close Distance

Astronauts Peggy Whitson and Shane Kimbrough Complete First January Spacewalk Outside the ISS

Milky Way's Black Hole Spews Out Enormous 'Spitballs' The Size of Planets
science

Is the Superhero Culture More Villain Than Hero? Kids Tend to Focus on Aggressive Behavior, Study Says

Bacteria That Commonly Cause Food Poisoning to be Used to Fight Most Aggressive Form of Brain Cancer

L'Oreal Releases Under $200 Smart Hairbrush That Helps Track Hair Quality

No More Fillings? Scientists Discover a Drug That Regenerates Damaged Teeth
tech

Google: New Auto-Driving Minivans to be Released at the End of January 2017

Scientists Attempt Ultra-Safe Brain Tests with Ultra-Thin Electrodes

Millennials the First Generation to Lose Jobs to Automation, Experts Predict

Research Figures Out the Most Effective Song to Combat Anxiety
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Surgeons
News

Shocking! Tiny Brain With Skull and Hair Found In Teen's Ovary
China smog
News

Reporting For Duty! China Designates Smog Police To Combat Pollution
Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests!
News

Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests
Surgical scar
News

Surgical Scissors Finally Removed From Man's Body After 18 Years

Most Popular

  1. 1 Surgeons Shocking! Tiny Brain With Skull and Hair Found In Teen's Ovary
  2. 2 Teeth No More Fillings? Scientists Discover a Drug That Regenerates Damaged Teeth
  3. 3 Surgery Pointless Organ No More: Appendix Biological Function Discovered
  4. 4 Space Shuttle Astronauts Work Aboard Space Station Astronauts Peggy Whitson and Shane Kimbrough Complete First January Spacewalk Outside the ISS
  5. 5 Earth Scientists Have Finally Figured Out the Mysterious 'Missing Element' in Earth's Core
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics