naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA china asteroid Earth ISS

L'Oreal Releases Under $200 Smart Hairbrush That Helps Track Hair Quality

By John Raphael
Jan 11, 2017 10:29 AM EST
The Kerastase Hair Coach
Cosmetics giant L'Oreal, in tandem with Nokia-owned Withings, has developed a new smart hairbrush that has the ability detect hair quality of the users and recommend the most suitable hair care routine for the users.
(Photo : Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Cosmetics giant L'Oreal, in tandem with Nokia-owned Withings, has developed a new smart hairbrush that has the ability detect hair quality of the users and recommend the most suitable hair care routine for the users.

The new smart hairbrush, dubbed as Kerastase Hair Coach, is to be used with Smartphone. The new hairbrush has multiple sensors capable collecting different data, such as hair quality, brushing patterns, pressure and external factors with just the simple act of brushing.

Marketed as a superior quality brush, the Kerastase Hair Coach can work with a wide variety of hair types. Additionally, the battery-powered, splash-proof brush features a lightweight design with a comfortable grip and a curved paddle that is covered with a combination of professional-grade boar's hair and nylon bristles.

The brush could provide a hair quality score by measuring the hair's manageability, frizziness, dryness, split ends and breakage using a built-in microphone and conductivity sensors. Kerastase Hair Coach is also capable analyzing brushing patterns, pressure applied while brushing and brush stroke counts to measure the effectiveness of brushing habits. It also comes with a haptic feedback to notify the user of over-brushing.

After taking into account external factors, such as humidity, UV, winds, and temperature, the brush will provide a personal diagnosis of your health car after every use. It will also offer personalized tips and real-time product recommendations.

L'Oreal has become one of the most technologically advanced companies in the field of beauty and cosmetics. According to the report from Forbes, the company spends over $1 billion every year for its research and innovation initiatives.

The Kerastase Hair Coach received the 2017 International Consumer Electronic Show Innovation Award for outstanding product design and engineering in new consumer technology products. It will be available in fall 2017 at top Kérastase hair salons and on kérastase.com, and through Withings' online sales and distribution channels with just under $200.

TagsKeratase Hair Coach, Smart Hair Brush, Hair Care, l'oreal, Nokia, Kérastase, hair

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

L'Oreal Releases Under $200 Smart Hairbrush That Helps Track Hair Quality

Research Figures Out the Most Effective Song to Combat Anxiety

Former CIA Officer and the First African-American Female Astronaut to Board the International Space Station

Pointless Organ No More: Appendix Biological Function Discovered

Behold, the King of Pigs!

Join the Conversation

Snake Day In Miami

Surprise! Man Finds Rare Anaconda Inside His Apartment Toilet
Shark
Ghost Sharks: 280 Million Year Old Skull Explains Origin of the Strange Animal
Dolphins
Navy-Trained War Dolphins to Help Search and Capture Highly Endangered Vaquitas
Alligator
CAUGHT ON CAM: 15-Foot Python vs. 5-Foot Alligator -- Who Will Win?
An African Safari
Cheetahs are About to Go Extinct, Scientists Confirm
Great dane
Big and Adorable: Meet Freddy, The World's Tallest Dog
Dog
WATCH: Brave Dog Protects Injured Friend From Oncoming Train
space

Former CIA Officer and the First African-American Female Astronaut to Board the International Space Station

Close Call! An Asteroid Whizzed Past Earth at an Alarmingly Close Distance

Astronauts Peggy Whitson and Shane Kimbrough Complete First January Spacewalk Outside the ISS

Milky Way's Black Hole Spews Out Enormous 'Spitballs' The Size of Planets
science

L'Oreal Releases Under $200 Smart Hairbrush That Helps Track Hair Quality

No More Fillings? Scientists Discover a Drug That Regenerates Damaged Teeth

Prominent Childhood Vaccines Skeptic to Lead Trump's Vaccine Safety Panel

Terrifying: Large Tarantula Devours a Foot-long Snake
tech

Research Figures Out the Most Effective Song to Combat Anxiety

Researchers to Use Smart Discs to Combat Cancer Tumors

Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'

Scientists Plan to 'De-Extinct' a Big Ancient Cow -- How to Bring Back the Auroch?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Surgeons
News

Shocking! Tiny Brain With Skull and Hair Found In Teen's Ovary
China smog
News

Reporting For Duty! China Designates Smog Police To Combat Pollution
Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests!
News

Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests
Surgical scar
News

Surgical Scissors Finally Removed From Man's Body After 18 Years

Most Popular

  1. 1 Surgeons Shocking! Tiny Brain With Skull and Hair Found In Teen's Ovary
  2. 2 Teeth No More Fillings? Scientists Discover a Drug That Regenerates Damaged Teeth
  3. 3 Tarantula Terrifying: Large Tarantula Devours a Foot-long Snake
  4. 4 Plants May Be Able to See, Scientists Discover Plants May Be Able to See, Scientists Discover
  5. 5 General Relativity Standard Model Is Breaking Down, Black Hole Data Reveals Milky Way's Black Hole Spews Out Enormous 'Spitballs' The Size of Planets
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics