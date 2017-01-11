L'Oreal Releases Under $200 Smart Hairbrush That Helps Track Hair Quality

Cosmetics giant L'Oreal, in tandem with Nokia-owned Withings, has developed a new smart hairbrush that has the ability detect hair quality of the users and recommend the most suitable hair care routine for the users. (Photo : Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The new smart hairbrush, dubbed as Kerastase Hair Coach, is to be used with Smartphone. The new hairbrush has multiple sensors capable collecting different data, such as hair quality, brushing patterns, pressure and external factors with just the simple act of brushing.

Marketed as a superior quality brush, the Kerastase Hair Coach can work with a wide variety of hair types. Additionally, the battery-powered, splash-proof brush features a lightweight design with a comfortable grip and a curved paddle that is covered with a combination of professional-grade boar's hair and nylon bristles.

The brush could provide a hair quality score by measuring the hair's manageability, frizziness, dryness, split ends and breakage using a built-in microphone and conductivity sensors. Kerastase Hair Coach is also capable analyzing brushing patterns, pressure applied while brushing and brush stroke counts to measure the effectiveness of brushing habits. It also comes with a haptic feedback to notify the user of over-brushing.

After taking into account external factors, such as humidity, UV, winds, and temperature, the brush will provide a personal diagnosis of your health car after every use. It will also offer personalized tips and real-time product recommendations.

L'Oreal has become one of the most technologically advanced companies in the field of beauty and cosmetics. According to the report from Forbes, the company spends over $1 billion every year for its research and innovation initiatives.

The Kerastase Hair Coach received the 2017 International Consumer Electronic Show Innovation Award for outstanding product design and engineering in new consumer technology products. It will be available in fall 2017 at top Kérastase hair salons and on kérastase.com, and through Withings' online sales and distribution channels with just under $200.

