naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA china moon asteroid Earth

Surgery Gone Wrong: Girl Dies After Routine Tonsillectomy That Lasted For Hours

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Jan 10, 2017 06:45 AM EST
surgery
Greer never fully regained consciousness despite doctors telling that she would wake up 15 minutes after the surgery. The child died just a few hours after the surgery.
(Photo : Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Anyialah Greer, 9, was referred for tonsillectomy to cure her sleep apnea, but after the operation, she never woke up.

According to Inside Edition, Greer never fully regained consciousness despite doctors telling that she would wake up 15 minutes after the surgery. The child died just a few hours after the surgery.

Gambrell is planning to press charge against Detroit Medical Center, which owns the Children's Hospital of Michigan, where Greer underwent the surgery just weeks before the Christmas.

Detroit News said the procedure which normally lasts only for 40 minutes took two hours to finish.

Medical reports obtained by Gambrell and shared with The Detroit News indicate Greer could have had an obstructed airway, issues with anesthesia or an undetected heart condition before dying of cardiac arrest.

"Under federal law, you can't discharge people unless they're in stable condition. I don't know how she could be considered stable when she died just hours after discharge," Gambrell's attorney, James J. Harrington IV, who specializes in taking cases concerning medical malpractice said.

Bianca Siegel, the ear, nose, and throat specialist who conducted the surgery issued the discharge order.

In an interview with New York Daily News, Dr. Richard Rosenfeld, professor and chairman of otolaryngology at the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn said tonsillectomy is a low-risk procedure and the the third most common childhood surgery, second only to circumcision and ear tubes.

This is why Gambrell is still trying to figure out how such kind of surgery would lead to her daughter's untimely death.

Meanwhile, the Children's Hospital released a statement about Greer's death, saying:

"We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Anyialah. We take the care and service we provide to our patients very seriously and we are here to support the family during this difficult time."

Autopsy reports are not yet on hand.

 

 

 

Tagstonsillectomy, Sleep Apnea, Detroit, surgery, wrong, malpractice, Medical

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Surgery Gone Wrong: Girl Dies After Routine Tonsillectomy That Lasted For Hours

Yes to Flawless! Scientists Figure Out How to Heal Wound Without Leaving Scar

Milky Way's Black Hole Spews Out Enormous 'Spitballs' The Size of Planets

Earth's Moon Might Have Been Formed by Tiny Moons All Crashing Together

Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'

Join the Conversation

Snake Day In Miami

Surprise! Man Finds Rare Anaconda Inside His Apartment Toilet
Shark
Ghost Sharks: 280 Million Year Old Skull Explains Origin of the Strange Animal
Dolphins
Navy-Trained War Dolphins to Help Search and Capture Highly Endangered Vaquitas
Alligator
CAUGHT ON CAM: 15-Foot Python vs. 5-Foot Alligator -- Who Will Win?
An African Safari
Cheetahs are About to Go Extinct, Scientists Confirm
Great dane
Big and Adorable: Meet Freddy, The World's Tallest Dog
Dog
WATCH: Brave Dog Protects Injured Friend From Oncoming Train
space

Milky Way's Black Hole Spews Out Enormous 'Spitballs' The Size of Planets

Earth's Moon Might Have Been Formed by Tiny Moons All Crashing Together

Powerful Solar Storms Could Vaporize, Melt Soil in Moon's Polar Regions

White House Finally Reveals Official Plan Versus Killer Asteroids
science

The Rise of Weekend Warrior: Exercising 1 or 2 Times a Week Can Still be Beneficial

Surprise! 'Sherlock' Star Benedict Cumberbatch is Related to 'Sherlock Holmes' Author, Experts Reveal

ALERT: Cleaning Your Ears Might Actually Do More Damage Than Good

Who You Calling Bird-Brained? Chickens Smarter, More Self-Aware than Previously Thought
tech

Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'

Scientists Plan to 'De-Extinct' a Big Ancient Cow -- How to Bring Back the Auroch?

Google DeepMind Unveils More Powerful AlphaGO Model, Beats World Champion

Automated Future: Kids Born Today Won't Ever Drive Cars, Expert Predicts
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Surgeons
News

Shocking! Tiny Brain With Skull and Hair Found In Teen's Ovary
China smog
News

Reporting For Duty! China Designates Smog Police To Combat Pollution
Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests!
News

Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests
Surgical scar
News

Surgical Scissors Finally Removed From Man's Body After 18 Years

Most Popular

  1. 1 Surgeons Shocking! Tiny Brain With Skull and Hair Found In Teen's Ovary
  2. 2 Landmarks In the Historic Southern Italian City Of Naples Rumbling On Earth's 'Most Dangerous' Supervolcano In Italy Worries The Authorities -- Will It Erupt?
  3. 3 Shark Ghost Sharks: 280 Million Year Old Skull Explains Origin of the Strange Animal
  4. 4 shellfish ALERT: Rise of Shellfish Toxic from Global Warming Could Lead to Memory Loss, Death
  5. 5 Ocean Warming The Global Warming Hiatus Isn't Real: New Study Confirms Ocean Warming is Faster Than Ever
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics