naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA china moon asteroid Earth

Yes to Flawless! Scientists Figure Out How to Heal Wound Without Leaving Scar

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Jan 10, 2017 06:33 AM EST
Scar
If hair follicles were induced to grow where a wound was healing, the resulting skin would appear as if it never had a wound in the first place.
(Photo : Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Say hello to a youthful, flawless skin! Researchers have found a way to heal wounds without leaving any scar by manipulating wounds to heal as regenerated skin rather than scar tissue. Because of this, even wrinkles could just be a thing of the past.

The team composed of researchers from Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and from Plikus Laboratory for Developmental and Regenerative Biology at the University of California, Irvine published their findings online in the journal Science on the first week of January this year.

Until this study, it was thought that turning cells found in wounds into fat cells was impossible.

"Essentially, we can manipulate wound healing so that it leads to skin regeneration rather than scarring," said George Cotsarelis, MD, the chair of the Department of Dermatology and the Milton Bixler Hartzell Professor of Dermatology at Penn, and the principal investigator of the project said in a press release. "The secret is to regenerate hair follicles first. After that, the fat will regenerate in response to the signals from those follicles."

According to Science Alert, our normal skin is composed of fat cells called adipocytes. These adipocytes are lost when scars are formed as well as wrinkles and replaced with cells called myofibroblasts. Thus, the completely different skin appearance.

"Typically, myofibroblasts were thought to be incapable of becoming a different type of cell," Cotsarelis explained. "But our work shows we have the ability to influence these cells, and that they can be efficiently and stably converted into adipocytes. This was shown in both the mouse and in human keloid cells grown in culture."

On the first part of the study, the researchers found that in regenerating skin, fat cells and hair follicles develop separately but not independently. Hair follicles always come first. They eventually assumed that since hair follicles develop first, it also assists the production of fat cells. Further analysis led them to discover that hair follicles releases growth factor called Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP), which particularly instructs scar tissue forming cells to transform into fat, regenerating the skin, ZME Science reported.

If hair follicles were induced to grow where a wound was healing, the resulting skin would appear as if it never had a wound in the first place.

For now, the experiment is still at the proof of concept stage. But testing it successfully on humans could be a big step not only towards anti-aging but as well as treatment for HIV.

 

 

 

Tagsfat cells, wound, scar, how to remove scars, scar removal, how to stay flawless, skincare, healing wounds, how to heal wounds

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Surgery Gone Wrong: Girl Dies After Routine Tonsillectomy That Lasted For Hours

Yes to Flawless! Scientists Figure Out How to Heal Wound Without Leaving Scar

Milky Way's Black Hole Spews Out Enormous 'Spitballs' The Size of Planets

Earth's Moon Might Have Been Formed by Tiny Moons All Crashing Together

Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'

Join the Conversation

Snake Day In Miami

Surprise! Man Finds Rare Anaconda Inside His Apartment Toilet
Shark
Ghost Sharks: 280 Million Year Old Skull Explains Origin of the Strange Animal
Dolphins
Navy-Trained War Dolphins to Help Search and Capture Highly Endangered Vaquitas
Alligator
CAUGHT ON CAM: 15-Foot Python vs. 5-Foot Alligator -- Who Will Win?
An African Safari
Cheetahs are About to Go Extinct, Scientists Confirm
Great dane
Big and Adorable: Meet Freddy, The World's Tallest Dog
Dog
WATCH: Brave Dog Protects Injured Friend From Oncoming Train
space

Milky Way's Black Hole Spews Out Enormous 'Spitballs' The Size of Planets

Earth's Moon Might Have Been Formed by Tiny Moons All Crashing Together

Powerful Solar Storms Could Vaporize, Melt Soil in Moon's Polar Regions

White House Finally Reveals Official Plan Versus Killer Asteroids
science

The Rise of Weekend Warrior: Exercising 1 or 2 Times a Week Can Still be Beneficial

Surprise! 'Sherlock' Star Benedict Cumberbatch is Related to 'Sherlock Holmes' Author, Experts Reveal

ALERT: Cleaning Your Ears Might Actually Do More Damage Than Good

Who You Calling Bird-Brained? Chickens Smarter, More Self-Aware than Previously Thought
tech

Amazing! Scientists Create Antibiotic Spider Silk for Treating Wounds via 'Click-Chemistry'

Scientists Plan to 'De-Extinct' a Big Ancient Cow -- How to Bring Back the Auroch?

Google DeepMind Unveils More Powerful AlphaGO Model, Beats World Champion

Automated Future: Kids Born Today Won't Ever Drive Cars, Expert Predicts
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Surgeons
News

Shocking! Tiny Brain With Skull and Hair Found In Teen's Ovary
China smog
News

Reporting For Duty! China Designates Smog Police To Combat Pollution
Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests!
News

Big Fire in Titanic First Before Iceberg Hit, NEW Evidence Suggests
Surgical scar
News

Surgical Scissors Finally Removed From Man's Body After 18 Years

Most Popular

  1. 1 Surgeons Shocking! Tiny Brain With Skull and Hair Found In Teen's Ovary
  2. 2 Landmarks In the Historic Southern Italian City Of Naples Rumbling On Earth's 'Most Dangerous' Supervolcano In Italy Worries The Authorities -- Will It Erupt?
  3. 3 Shark Ghost Sharks: 280 Million Year Old Skull Explains Origin of the Strange Animal
  4. 4 shellfish ALERT: Rise of Shellfish Toxic from Global Warming Could Lead to Memory Loss, Death
  5. 5 Ocean Warming The Global Warming Hiatus Isn't Real: New Study Confirms Ocean Warming is Faster Than Ever
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
Real Time Analytics